

Title: New Orleans Depth Chart 2018: An In-depth Look at the Saints’ Roster

Introduction:

As the 2018 NFL season approaches, fans of the New Orleans Saints are eager to know how their team’s depth chart is shaping up. With a talented roster and high expectations, the Saints are poised to make a deep playoff run. In this article, we will delve into the New Orleans depth chart for 2018, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks about the team. Additionally, we will address the 15 most common questions fans have about the roster.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Saints’ dominant offensive line: The New Orleans Saints boast one of the most formidable offensive lines in the league. With Pro Bowl talents like Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk anchoring the edges, the unit provides strong protection for quarterback Drew Brees and creates running lanes for the dynamic backfield.

2. The emergence of Alvin Kamara: In 2017, rookie running back Alvin Kamara took the NFL by storm. His unique blend of speed, agility, and receiving skills made him a focal point of the Saints’ offense. Kamara’s explosiveness and ability to create big plays make him a versatile weapon and a nightmare for opposing defenses.

3. The Saints’ stout secondary: New Orleans boasts an impressive secondary, led by the likes of Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams. Lattimore, the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year, has quickly established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the league, while Williams has shown great range and ball-hawking ability at the safety position.

4. The return of Mark Ingram: After serving a four-game suspension to start the season, running back Mark Ingram will rejoin the Saints’ backfield. Ingram’s powerful running style and ability to break tackles will provide a valuable complement to Kamara, further strengthening the team’s offensive arsenal.

5. The impact of Michael Thomas: Wide receiver Michael Thomas has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. With his exceptional route-running skills, reliable hands, and physicality, Thomas has become a favorite target for Brees. As the Saints’ primary receiving threat, Thomas consistently produces big plays and is a key component of their offense.

15 Common Questions about the New Orleans Depth Chart 2018:

1. Who are the projected starters on the Saints’ offensive line?

– Terron Armstead (LT), Andrus Peat (LG), Max Unger (C), Larry Warford (RG), Ryan Ramczyk (RT).

2. Is Drew Brees still the starting quarterback?

– Yes, Drew Brees remains the undisputed starting quarterback for the Saints.

3. What is the Saints’ primary defensive scheme?

– The Saints primarily employ a 4-3 defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

4. Who are the projected starting cornerbacks for the Saints?

– Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley are expected to start at cornerback.

5. Who will be Alvin Kamara’s primary backup?

– With Mark Ingram returning from suspension, he will serve as Kamara’s primary backup.

6. Who are the projected starting safeties for the Saints?

– Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell are expected to be the starting safeties.

7. How will the Saints utilize their tight ends?

– The Saints have a deep group of tight ends, with Benjamin Watson and Josh Hill likely seeing the most significant playing time.

8. Who will be the primary kick and punt returners for the Saints?

– The Saints have several options for return duties, including Kamara, Thomas, and Tommylee Lewis.

9. How will the Saints address their pass-rushing needs?

– The Saints will look to utilize a rotation of players, including Cameron Jordan, Alex Okafor, and Marcus Davenport, to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

10. Is there a competition for the starting running back position?

– While both Kamara and Ingram will see significant playing time, Kamara is expected to be the primary back.

11. Who are the projected starting linebackers for the Saints?

– Demario Davis, A.J. Klein, and Craig Robertson are expected to start at linebacker.

12. How will the Saints utilize their wide receiver depth?

– Alongside Michael Thomas, the Saints have a talented group of receivers, including Ted Ginn Jr., Cameron Meredith, and Tre’Quan Smith, providing Brees with plenty of targets.

13. Who will handle the kicking duties for the Saints?

– Wil Lutz is expected to continue as the Saints’ primary kicker.

14. Are there any rookies expected to make an immediate impact?

– First-round pick Marcus Davenport, a defensive end, is expected to contribute to the pass rush right away.

15. Can the Saints’ depth chart sustain injuries and maintain success?

– The Saints have built solid depth across the roster, allowing them to weather injuries and maintain a high level of play.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints’ depth chart for 2018 showcases a talented and well-rounded roster. With a potent offense, a formidable defense, and strong depth at key positions, the Saints are well-positioned for a successful season. The emergence of young stars like Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore, alongside the leadership of veterans like Drew Brees, creates an exciting blend of talent and experience. As the season unfolds, fans can expect the Saints to compete at the highest level and make a strong push for the playoffs.



