

The New Orleans Saints 2016 Draft Picks: A Promising Future for the Black and Gold

The New Orleans Saints, a prominent team in the National Football League (NFL), had an exciting 2016 draft season. The team made strategic moves to bolster their roster and strengthen their chances of success in the upcoming season. In this article, we will delve into the New Orleans Saints’ 2016 draft picks, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks about their selections. Furthermore, we will address fifteen common questions fans may have regarding these draft picks. Finally, we will conclude with some thoughts on the team’s potential moving forward.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks about the New Orleans Saints’ 2016 Draft Picks:

1. First Round Steal: The Saints’ first-round selection in the 2016 draft was Sheldon Rankins, a defensive tackle from the University of Louisville. Rankins was projected to be a top-ten pick, but the Saints managed to snatch him up with the 12th overall pick. This steal shows the Saints’ keen eye for talent and their ability to make strategic moves during the draft.

2. A Dynamic Receiver: Michael Thomas, a wide receiver from Ohio State University, was the Saints’ second-round pick. Thomas has proven to be a valuable asset for the team, making an immediate impact in his rookie season. He recorded over 1,100 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, solidifying his place as a key contributor in the Saints’ offense.

3. Defensive Reinforcements: The Saints prioritized strengthening their defense in the 2016 draft. With picks like Vonn Bell, a safety from Ohio State University, and David Onyemata, a defensive tackle from the University of Manitoba, the Saints aimed to address their defensive weaknesses. Bell quickly became a starter and a reliable playmaker, while Onyemata has shown great potential and continues to develop his skills.

4. Hidden Gem: Daniel Lasco, a running back from the University of California, was selected by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. Although he was a late-round pick, Lasco demonstrated his value as a special teams player and backup running back. His versatility and work ethic have made him a valuable asset to the team.

5. Building for the Future: The Saints’ 2016 draft class showcased their commitment to building a strong foundation for the future. They selected several players who have become key contributors to the team’s success. This strategic approach has allowed the Saints to maintain a competitive roster and stay in contention for playoff berths.

Now, let’s address fifteen common questions fans may have about the New Orleans Saints’ 2016 draft picks:

1. Who was the Saints’ first-round pick in the 2016 draft?

– The Saints selected Sheldon Rankins, a defensive tackle from the University of Louisville.

2. Which wide receiver did the Saints draft in the second round?

– The Saints drafted Michael Thomas, a wide receiver from Ohio State University.

3. Did the Saints prioritize defense in the 2016 draft?

– Yes, the Saints made several defensive selections, including Vonn Bell, a safety from Ohio State University, and David Onyemata, a defensive tackle from the University of Manitoba.

4. How did Michael Thomas perform in his rookie season?

– Michael Thomas had an exceptional rookie season, recording over 1,100 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

5. Which late-round pick has surprised fans with his performance?

– Daniel Lasco, a running back from the University of California, has surprised fans with his contributions on special teams and as a backup running back.

6. What position did the Saints prioritize in the 2016 draft?

– The Saints focused on strengthening their defensive line by selecting Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata.

7. Are any of the Saints’ 2016 draft picks considered hidden gems?

– Daniel Lasco, a late-round pick, has emerged as a hidden gem due to his versatility and impact on special teams.

8. How has Vonn Bell performed since being drafted by the Saints?

– Vonn Bell quickly became a starter and has proven to be a reliable playmaker in the Saints’ secondary.

9. Which university did Sheldon Rankins attend?

– Sheldon Rankins played college football at the University of Louisville.

10. Did the Saints have any other notable draft picks in 2016?

– Yes, the Saints also selected offensive lineman Max Unger, who has become a key component of their offensive line.

11. How has David Onyemata developed since being drafted?

– David Onyemata has shown great potential and continues to develop his skills, making him a promising player for the Saints’ defense.

12. Did the Saints’ 2016 draft picks contribute to the team’s success?

– Yes, several of the 2016 draft picks, such as Michael Thomas and Vonn Bell, have become key contributors to the team’s success.

13. Have any of the 2016 draft picks earned accolades or awards?

– Michael Thomas was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2016.

14. How has the Saints’ defense improved since the 2016 draft?

– The Saints’ defense has shown significant improvement since the 2016 draft, thanks in part to the contributions of Sheldon Rankins, Vonn Bell, and David Onyemata.

15. Do the Saints still have any of their 2016 draft picks on the roster?

– Yes, several of the 2016 draft picks, including Michael Thomas, Sheldon Rankins, and Vonn Bell, are still important members of the Saints’ roster.

In conclusion, the New Orleans Saints’ 2016 draft picks laid the foundation for a promising future for the team. With steals like Sheldon Rankins and breakout stars like Michael Thomas, the Saints made strategic moves to bolster their roster. Their focus on defense and their ability to uncover hidden gems like Daniel Lasco showcase the team’s commitment to success. As the Saints continue to build on their 2016 draft class, their future looks bright, and fans can expect continued success on the field.



