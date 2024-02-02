

The New Orleans Saints 2016 Draft: A Game-Changing Move for the Big Easy

The New Orleans Saints are a professional American football team based in New Orleans, Louisiana. They compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) South division. The team has a rich history and a strong fan base, making every NFL Draft an exciting event for the city. In this article, we will dive into the New Orleans Saints’ 2016 Draft, highlighting some interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions about this game-changing move for the Big Easy.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about the New Orleans Saints’ 2016 Draft:

1. Trading Up for the Perfect Fit: The Saints made a bold move in the 2016 Draft by trading up with the New England Patriots to secure the 61st overall pick. With this pick, they selected Vonn Bell, a talented safety from Ohio State University. This move was highly praised by analysts, as Bell went on to become a key player in the Saints’ defense.

2. A Diamond in the Rough: In the seventh round of the 2016 Draft, the Saints picked up running back Daniel Lasco from the University of California, Berkeley. Lasco had shown great potential in college but fell in the draft due to injuries. Despite his late selection, Lasco became an important contributor on special teams for the Saints.

3. Reinforcing the Defense: The Saints’ 2016 Draft focused heavily on strengthening their defense. They selected Sheldon Rankins, a defensive tackle from the University of Louisville, with their first-round pick. Rankins immediately made an impact and became a fixture on the Saints’ defensive line.

4. A Hidden Gem in the Middle Rounds: The Saints struck gold in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft when they selected wide receiver Michael Thomas from Ohio State University. Thomas quickly emerged as one of the league’s top receivers, making multiple Pro Bowl appearances and becoming a favorite target for Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

5. Building for the Future: The Saints’ 2016 Draft class has proven to be a foundation for their continued success. Several players from this draft, including Michael Thomas, Sheldon Rankins, and Vonn Bell, have become integral parts of the team, contributing to the Saints’ strong performances in recent seasons.

15 Common Questions about the New Orleans Saints’ 2016 Draft:

1. Who did the Saints select in the first round of the 2016 Draft?

– The Saints selected Sheldon Rankins, a defensive tackle from the University of Louisville.

2. Did the Saints trade any picks during the 2016 Draft?

– Yes, the Saints traded up with the New England Patriots to acquire the 61st overall pick, which they used to select safety Vonn Bell.

3. How did Michael Thomas perform in his rookie season?

– Michael Thomas had an impressive rookie season, recording 92 receptions for 1,137 yards and 9 touchdowns.

4. Which position did the Saints focus on the most in the 2016 Draft?

– The Saints primarily focused on bolstering their defense, with picks like Sheldon Rankins and Vonn Bell.

5. Did any late-round picks from the 2016 Draft make an impact for the Saints?

– Yes, running back Daniel Lasco, selected in the seventh round, became an important contributor on special teams.

6. How did the Saints’ defense improve after the 2016 Draft?

– The addition of players like Sheldon Rankins and Vonn Bell significantly improved the Saints’ defense, making them more formidable against opposing offenses.

7. Who was the Saints’ starting quarterback during the 2016 season?

– Drew Brees continued to be the starting quarterback for the Saints in the 2016 season.

8. Did the Saints make any trades involving players during the 2016 Draft?

– No, the Saints did not make any trades involving players during the 2016 Draft.

9. How did the Saints perform overall in the 2016 season?

– The Saints finished the 2016 season with a record of 7 wins and 9 losses, missing the playoffs.

10. Did any of the Saints’ 2016 Draft picks make the Pro Bowl?

– Yes, Michael Thomas made multiple Pro Bowl appearances and established himself as one of the league’s top receivers.

11. Who was the head coach of the Saints during the 2016 season?

– Sean Payton served as the head coach of the Saints in the 2016 season.

12. Did any undrafted free agents from the 2016 class make the Saints’ roster?

– Yes, several undrafted free agents from the 2016 class made the Saints’ roster, including cornerback Ken Crawley.

13. What was the overall consensus on the Saints’ 2016 Draft class?

– The Saints’ 2016 Draft class received positive reviews, with several players becoming key contributors to the team.

14. Did the Saints address their offensive needs in the 2016 Draft?

– While the Saints’ focus was primarily on defense, they did select wide receiver Michael Thomas, who became a crucial offensive weapon.

15. How did the Saints build upon their 2016 Draft class in subsequent years?

– The Saints continued to build upon their 2016 Draft class by adding more talent through subsequent drafts and free agency, creating a competitive and well-rounded team.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints’ 2016 Draft was a game-changing move for the franchise. With key selections like Sheldon Rankins, Michael Thomas, and Vonn Bell, the Saints laid the foundation for their recent success. This draft class not only helped strengthen their defense but also provided offensive playmakers who have become integral parts of the team’s success. The 2016 Draft serves as a testament to the Saints’ ability to identify talent and build a competitive roster, making them perennial contenders in the NFL.



