

Title: New Orleans Saints 2016 Stats: A Comprehensive Overview

Introduction:

The New Orleans Saints are a professional American football team based in New Orleans, Louisiana. They compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) South division. In this article, we will delve into the New Orleans Saints’ 2016 statistics, highlighting interesting facts and tricks as well as addressing common questions surrounding the team’s performance during that season.

I. 2016 New Orleans Saints Stats Overview:

During the 2016 season, the New Orleans Saints displayed an impressive offensive performance while struggling defensively. Here are the key stats:

1. Offense:

– Total Yards: The Saints ranked first in the league in total yards, accumulating a staggering 6,816 yards throughout the season.

– Passing Yards: They also led the NFL in passing yards, racking up an impressive 5,208 yards through the air.

– Points Scored: The Saints ranked second in the league with 469 points scored, averaging 29.3 points per game.

2. Defense:

– Total Yards Allowed: Unfortunately, the Saints’ defense struggled, allowing the most total yards in the league with 6,042 yards.

– Passing Yards Allowed: The secondary had a tough season, allowing opponents to pass for 4,380 yards, ranking 32nd in the NFL.

– Points Allowed: The Saints’ defense allowed 454 points, ranking 31st in the league.

II. Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Drew Brees’ Passing Records: In 2016, quarterback Drew Brees continued to solidify his place among the NFL’s all-time greats. He led the league in passing yards for the seventh time in his career, surpassing 5,000 yards for the fifth time, making him the only player in NFL history to achieve this feat.

2. Michael Thomas’ Rookie Breakthrough: Wide receiver Michael Thomas had an exceptional rookie season, setting a franchise record for most receptions by a rookie with 92 catches. He also tallied 1,137 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

3. Offensive Balance: The Saints had an outstanding offensive balance, ranking first in passing yards and seventh in rushing yards. This balance created a dynamic offense that was difficult for opposing defenses to contain.

4. Mark Ingram’s Rushing Success: Running back Mark Ingram had a career year, rushing for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns. He became the first Saints running back to surpass 1,000 rushing yards since Deuce McAllister in 2006.

5. Defensive Struggles: Despite the offensive prowess, the Saints’ defense struggled throughout the season. They allowed the most passing yards in the league and ranked at the bottom in most defensive categories. This imbalance between offense and defense prevented the team from reaching its full potential.

III. 15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. How did the Saints perform in the 2016 regular season?

The Saints finished the regular season with a record of 7 wins and 9 losses, missing the playoffs.

2. Who led the team in touchdowns scored in 2016?

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks led the team with eight receiving touchdowns.

3. Did the Saints have any notable wins during the season?

Yes, the Saints had several notable wins, including a 41-38 victory over the Carolina Panthers and a 49-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

4. Did any Saints players earn Pro Bowl selections in 2016?

Yes, quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas, and offensive tackle Terron Armstead were all selected to the Pro Bowl.

5. Who was the leading tackler for the Saints in 2016?

Linebacker Craig Robertson led the team in tackles with 115.

6. How did the Saints’ offense rank compared to other teams in the league?

The Saints had the top-ranked offense in terms of total yards, passing yards, and second in points scored.

7. Which game saw the Saints score the most points in 2016?

The Saints had a 49-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, scoring their highest point total of the season.

8. How many interceptions did the Saints’ defense record during the season?

The Saints’ defense intercepted the ball 9 times during the 2016 season.

9. Who led the team in sacks in 2016?

Defensive end Cameron Jordan led the team in sacks with 7.5.

10. How did the Saints’ rushing attack fare in 2016?

The Saints had the seventh-best rushing offense in the league, accumulating 1,769 rushing yards.

11. Did the Saints have any major injuries during the 2016 season?

Yes, several key players, including quarterback Drew Brees and offensive tackle Terron Armstead, battled injuries during the season. However, they managed to play through most of them.

12. Who was the head coach of the Saints in 2016?

Sean Payton served as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2016.

13. Did the Saints have any significant trades or acquisitions during the season?

The Saints made a significant trade during the season, sending wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots in exchange for a first-round draft pick.

14. How did the Saints fare against division rivals in 2016?

The Saints went 2-4 within their division, with wins against the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

15. Did any Saints players receive any postseason awards in 2016?

Quarterback Drew Brees was named the FedEx Air Player of the Year for his outstanding performance during the season.

IV. Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints’ 2016 season was characterized by a dynamic offense led by Drew Brees and talented receivers such as Michael Thomas. However, their defensive struggles prevented them from reaching the playoffs. The team’s statistics highlight the need for better defensive performance to complement their offensive prowess. With improvements on the defensive side of the ball, the Saints could have the potential to become a formidable force in the NFL.

In conclusion, the 2016 New Orleans Saints’ statistics reflect their offensive dominance and defensive shortcomings. While the team fell short of their playoff aspirations, their offensive achievements and individual records showcase the talent within the organization. By addressing their defensive issues, the Saints have the potential to become a more well-rounded team, capable of competing at the highest level in the future.



