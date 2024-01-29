New Orleans Saints 2017 Opponents



The New Orleans Saints have a challenging schedule in the 2017 NFL season, facing off against tough opponents that will test their mettle. In this article, we’ll delve into the Saints’ opponents, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks about each team. Additionally, we’ll answer 15 common questions about the Saints’ 2017 opponents to provide a comprehensive overview. Let’s dive in!

Opponent 1: Minnesota Vikings

1. The Vikings have one of the toughest defenses in the league, led by Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr.

2. Their home stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, has a unique feature – a transparent roof that allows natural light to shine through.

3. The Vikings have a strong rushing attack, spearheaded by running back Dalvin Cook, who was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

4. Minnesota’s head coach, Mike Zimmer, is known for his defensive expertise and has helped transform the team into a perennial playoff contender.

5. The Vikings have a fierce rivalry with the Green Bay Packers, known as the “Border Battle.”

Opponent 2: New England Patriots

1. The Patriots are the reigning Super Bowl champions, having won their fifth title in 2017.

2. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady form one of the most successful coach-quarterback duos in NFL history.

3. The Patriots have a knack for making halftime adjustments, often coming out stronger in the second half of games.

4. Their tight end, Rob Gronkowski, is a dominant force on offense and creates matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.

5. New England’s home stadium, Gillette Stadium, is known for its intimidating atmosphere, making it difficult for visiting teams to secure a victory.

Opponent 3: Carolina Panthers

1. The Panthers are led by quarterback Cam Newton, who won the NFL MVP award in 2015.

2. Carolina’s defense, dubbed the “Legion of Whom,” is known for its physicality and hard-hitting style.

3. The Panthers have a strong running game, anchored by running back Christian McCaffrey, who was drafted eighth overall in 2017.

4. Head coach Ron Rivera emphasizes a disciplined and aggressive style of play, often going for it on fourth down.

5. Carolina’s fan base, known as the “Panther Nation,” is passionate and creates a raucous atmosphere at home games.

Opponent 4: Miami Dolphins

1. The Dolphins made the playoffs in 2016 after a successful season under head coach Adam Gase.

2. Miami has a strong defensive line, featuring players like Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake.

3. The team recently acquired quarterback Jay Cutler, who came out of retirement to reunite with Gase, his former offensive coordinator in Chicago.

4. The Dolphins have a long-standing rivalry with the New York Jets, known as the “Miami Miracle” in 1982.

5. Miami’s home stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, underwent significant renovations in recent years to enhance the fan experience.

Opponent 5: Atlanta Falcons

1. The Falcons reached the Super Bowl in 2016, narrowly losing to the New England Patriots in a historic comeback.

2. Atlanta’s offense, led by quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones, is known for its explosive passing attack.

3. The Falcons’ head coach, Dan Quinn, was the former defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks during their dominant run.

4. Atlanta has a dynamic running back duo in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, providing a balanced offensive threat.

5. The rivalry between the Saints and Falcons, known as the “Dirty South Rivalry,” is one of the most intense in the NFL.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about the New Orleans Saints’ 2017 opponents:

1. Will the Saints face any teams from their division?

Yes, the Saints will face division rivals, including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2. Do any of the opponents have a rookie quarterback?

Yes, the Vikings have rookie quarterback Dalvin Cook, who was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

3. Are any of the opponents known for their defense?

Yes, the Vikings and Panthers both have strong defenses, boasting talented players and aggressive play styles.

4. Who is the most challenging opponent for the Saints in 2017?

The New England Patriots, as the reigning Super Bowl champions, present a significant challenge for any team.

5. Which opponent has the most passionate fan base?

The Atlanta Falcons’ fan base, commonly known as the “Dirty Birds,” is known for its passion and dedication.

6. Do any of the opponents have a new head coach?

No, all of the Saints’ opponents have retained their head coaches from the previous season.

7. Have any of the opponents made significant roster changes in the offseason?

Yes, the Miami Dolphins acquired quarterback Jay Cutler after their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, suffered an injury.

8. Are any of the opponents famous for their special teams?

The Carolina Panthers have historically had strong special teams units, excelling in punt returns and kick coverage.

9. Will any of the opponents be playing with a backup quarterback?

As of now, there are no indications that any of the Saints’ opponents will be playing with a backup quarterback.

10. Which opponent has the most balanced offense?

The Atlanta Falcons have a balanced offense, with a potent passing attack led by Matt Ryan and a strong running game.

11. Are any of the opponents known for their trick plays?

The New England Patriots, under the guidance of head coach Bill Belichick, are notorious for their creative and unexpected trick plays.

12. Do any of the opponents have a strong home-field advantage?

The Minnesota Vikings have a strong home-field advantage, playing in the loud and boisterous U.S. Bank Stadium.

13. Are any of the opponents in a rebuilding phase?

No, all of the Saints’ opponents are expected to be competitive in the 2017 season.

14. Who is the top offensive player on each opponent?

Minnesota Vikings: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots: Quarterback Tom Brady

Carolina Panthers: Quarterback Cam Newton

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Atlanta Falcons: Wide receiver Julio Jones

15. Which opponent has the hardest schedule in 2017?

It is difficult to determine the hardest schedule, as it depends on the overall strength of the opponents and other factors.

In conclusion, the New Orleans Saints face a challenging lineup of opponents in the 2017 NFL season. From the defensive prowess of the Vikings to the offensive firepower of the Falcons, each team presents unique challenges. Fans can expect intense matchups and exciting games throughout the season. As always, the outcome of each game is uncertain, and it will be fascinating to see how the Saints fare against these formidable opponents.



