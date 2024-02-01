

The New Orleans Saints Calendar 2017: A Glimpse into the Exciting World of Football

As football enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the start of the 2021 NFL season, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the New Orleans Saints’ 2017 calendar year. The Saints, a team known for their passionate fan base and thrilling performances, had an eventful year that left fans on the edge of their seats. In this article, we will explore five interesting facts and tricks about the New Orleans Saints’ 2017 season, answer 15 common questions related to the topic, and conclude with some final thoughts on this specific sports topic.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Drew Brees’ Record-Breaking Season:

In 2017, Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees continued his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in multiple seasons, accomplishing this feat for the fifth time in his career. Brees’ precision passing and ability to read defenses made him a force to be reckoned with.

2. Alvin Kamara’s Rookie Sensation:

2017 witnessed the emergence of running back Alvin Kamara. Despite being a third-round draft pick, Kamara quickly made a name for himself with his explosive speed and agility. He earned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award for his outstanding performance, accumulating over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

3. The “Minneapolis Miracle”:

One of the most unforgettable moments of the Saints’ 2017 calendar year was the “Minneapolis Miracle.” In the divisional round of the playoffs, the Saints faced the Minnesota Vikings. With just seconds left in the game, the Saints were leading by one point. However, the Vikings pulled off an incredible play, later dubbed the “Minneapolis Miracle,” as Stefon Diggs caught a pass and ran it into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown. This heartbreaking loss left Saints fans stunned, but it will forever be etched in NFL history.

4. The Dynamic Duo: Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara:

The combination of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in the Saints’ backfield was a recipe for success in 2017. The duo became the first running back tandem in NFL history to each surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage in a single season. Their ability to complement each other’s playing styles and contribute in both the running and passing game added a new dimension to the Saints’ offense.

5. Return to the Playoffs:

After three consecutive years of missing the playoffs, the New Orleans Saints made a triumphant return in 2017. Under the leadership of head coach Sean Payton, the team finished the regular season with an impressive 11-5 record, winning the NFC South division title. The Saints’ return to the playoffs injected a renewed sense of excitement and anticipation among the fans.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions and their answers regarding the New Orleans Saints’ 2017 calendar year:

1. Who was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2017?

Sean Payton served as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He has been with the team since 2006 and is widely regarded as one of the most successful coaches in Saints’ history.

2. Did the Saints win their division in 2017?

Yes, the New Orleans Saints won the NFC South division in 2017, finishing with an 11-5 record.

3. Who was the Saints’ starting quarterback in 2017?

Drew Brees was the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 season.

4. How far did the Saints progress in the playoffs in 2017?

The New Orleans Saints advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2017 but were eliminated by the Minnesota Vikings in the infamous “Minneapolis Miracle” game.

5. Which player won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2017?

Alvin Kamara, the Saints’ running back, won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2017.

6. How many passing yards did Drew Brees accumulate in 2017?

Drew Brees threw for 4,334 yards during the 2017 season.

7. Who led the Saints in rushing yards in 2017?

Mark Ingram led the Saints in rushing yards in 2017, accumulating 1,124 yards.

8. What was the Saints’ overall record in the 2017 season?

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2017 season with an 11-5 record.

9. Did any Saints players make the Pro Bowl in 2017?

Yes, Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore were selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

10. How many touchdowns did Alvin Kamara score in 2017?

Alvin Kamara scored a total of 14 touchdowns during the 2017 season.

11. Did the Saints have a strong defense in 2017?

The Saints’ defense showed significant improvement in 2017 under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. They ranked 10th in the league in terms of points allowed per game.

12. Who was the Saints’ leading receiver in 2017?

Michael Thomas, the talented wide receiver, led the Saints in receiving yards in 2017, amassing 1,245 yards.

13. Did the Saints have any notable come-from-behind victories in 2017?

Yes, the New Orleans Saints had several notable come-from-behind victories in 2017. One memorable game was their Week 11 matchup against the Washington Redskins, where they overcame a 15-point deficit to win 34-31 in overtime.

14. How many interceptions did the Saints’ defense record in 2017?

The Saints’ defense recorded 20 interceptions during the 2017 season.

15. What were the key factors behind the Saints’ success in 2017?

The 2017 Saints’ success can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the exceptional performances of Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Mark Ingram, improved defensive play, and the coaching prowess of Sean Payton.

In conclusion, the New Orleans Saints’ 2017 calendar year was filled with excitement, record-breaking performances, heartbreak, and a triumphant return to the playoffs. Drew Brees’ remarkable season, Alvin Kamara’s stellar rookie year, and the “Minneapolis Miracle” are just a few of the unforgettable highlights from that year. The Saints’ success in 2017 was a testament to their resilience, talented roster, and the unwavering support of their loyal fan base. As the 2021 NFL season unfolds, fans can only hope for more memorable moments and a chance to witness another remarkable year for the New Orleans Saints.



