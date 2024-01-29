

New Orleans Saints Depth Chart 2018: A Comprehensive Analysis

The New Orleans Saints, founded in 1967, are a professional football team based in New Orleans, Louisiana. They compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) South division. The Saints have had their fair share of highs and lows in their history, but in recent years, they have established themselves as a dominant force in the league. In this article, we will take a closer look at the New Orleans Saints’ depth chart for the 2018 season, highlighting some interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Drew Brees’ Legacy: Drew Brees, the Saints’ star quarterback, has been instrumental in the team’s success over the years. In 2018, he became the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, surpassing Peyton Manning’s previous record of 71,940 yards. Brees’ accuracy and leadership make him one of the most respected quarterbacks in the league.

2. Defensive Dominance: The Saints’ defense has undergone a transformation in recent years, evolving from one of the league’s weakest units to a formidable force. In 2017, they ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed per game, showcasing their ability to shut down opponents effectively.

3. Alvin Kamara’s Impact: Running back Alvin Kamara has been a revelation for the Saints since being drafted in 2017. In his rookie season, he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has continued to impress. Kamara’s versatility as a runner and receiver adds another dimension to the Saints’ offense.

4. The Michael Thomas Connection: Wide receiver Michael Thomas has quickly become one of the Saints’ most reliable targets. In just three seasons, Thomas has amassed over 3,000 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. His chemistry with Drew Brees is a critical factor in the team’s offensive success.

5. Sean Payton’s Coaching Prowess: Head coach Sean Payton has been with the Saints since 2006 and is widely regarded as one of the league’s top offensive minds. Under his leadership, the Saints have consistently fielded high-powered offenses that keep opposing defenses on their toes.

Tricks:

1. Utilize Kamara’s Versatility: One of the Saints’ most potent weapons is Alvin Kamara’s ability to contribute as both a runner and a receiver. Sean Payton often designs plays to get Kamara in space, allowing him to exploit mismatches and create big plays.

2. Brees’ Quick Release: Drew Brees has one of the quickest releases in the NFL, which helps him avoid sacks and get the ball out to his receivers in a timely manner. This quick release is a valuable asset in an offensive scheme that relies on timing and precision.

3. Mix Up Defensive Looks: The Saints’ defense, led by coordinator Dennis Allen, often employs different formations and blitz packages to confuse opposing offenses. By disguising their intentions, they can disrupt the timing and rhythm of opposing quarterbacks, leading to turnovers and sacks.

4. Thomas’ Route Running: Michael Thomas is known for his precise route running, which allows him to create separation from defenders. By consistently running crisp routes, he can exploit openings in the defense and make tough catches in traffic.

5. Master the Two-Minute Drill: The Saints have excelled in the two-minute drill under Drew Brees’ guidance. They often rely on quick, short passes to move the ball down the field efficiently and put themselves in a position to score before halftime or at the end of games.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2018?

– Drew Brees is the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2018.

2. Who are the Saints’ top wide receivers?

– Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. are the Saints’ top wide receivers.

3. Who is the starting running back for the Saints?

– Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram share the workload at the running back position.

4. Who is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints?

– Sean Payton is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

5. How has the Saints’ defense improved in recent years?

– The Saints’ defense has improved by adding key personnel through the draft and free agency and implementing more aggressive and creative defensive schemes.

6. What is the Saints’ offensive strategy?

– The Saints’ offensive strategy revolves around a balanced attack, utilizing Drew Brees’ passing skills and the dynamic running back duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

7. How do the Saints create turnovers on defense?

– The Saints’ defense focuses on creating turnovers by applying pressure on the quarterback, forcing fumbles, and intercepting passes through tight coverage and aggressive play.

8. What is the Saints’ biggest weakness?

– The Saints’ biggest weakness is their lack of consistent pass rush, which can be exploited by opposing offenses.

9. How do the Saints utilize Taysom Hill?

– Taysom Hill is a versatile player who contributes on special teams and occasionally lines up as a quarterback or receiver on offense. His athleticism and versatility add an extra dimension to the Saints’ game plan.

10. Who are the key players on the Saints’ offensive line?

– Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, and Max Unger are key players on the Saints’ offensive line.

11. How has the Saints’ special teams unit performed in recent years?

– The Saints’ special teams unit has been solid in recent years, with standout performances from kicker Wil Lutz and punter Thomas Morstead.

12. Who are the Saints’ primary pass rushers?

– Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport are the primary pass rushers for the Saints.

13. How do the Saints fare against divisional rivals?

– The Saints have been competitive against divisional rivals, often battling it out with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division title.

14. What is the Saints’ overall offensive ranking in the league?

– The Saints’ offense consistently ranks among the top in the league, often finishing in the top 10 in total yards and scoring.

15. How do the Saints approach player development?

– The Saints have a strong focus on player development, often finding hidden gems in the draft or free agency and developing them into key contributors on the team.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints’ depth chart for the 2018 season showcases a team loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. With Drew Brees leading the offense and a strong supporting cast, the Saints have the potential to be a force in the NFL. The defense, once considered a liability, has transformed into a unit that can complement the high-powered offense. As the season progresses, it will be exciting to see how the Saints perform and whether they can make a deep playoff run. With the combination of experienced veterans and emerging young stars, the Saints have all the ingredients for another successful season.



