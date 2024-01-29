

The New Orleans Saints Draft of 2016 was a pivotal moment for the franchise, as they sought to build a competitive team capable of returning to Super Bowl contention. In this article, we will delve into the specific sports topic of the New Orleans Saints Draft 2016, exploring interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions that fans may have had during that time.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Trading Up for Sheldon Rankins: One of the most significant moves by the Saints in the 2016 draft was trading up to secure defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. The Saints traded their first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots to move up to the 12th overall selection. Rankins has since proven to be a valuable addition to the defense, becoming a force in the middle of the defensive line.

2. Michael Thomas: The Saints’ second-round pick in the 2016 draft turned out to be a game-changer. Wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was selected with the 47th overall pick, has emerged as one of the league’s top receivers. In his rookie season, Thomas set a franchise record with 92 receptions, and he has consistently been a reliable target for quarterback Drew Brees since then.

3. Focus on Defensive Backs: The Saints’ draft strategy in 2016 heavily focused on improving their secondary. In addition to selecting Rankins in the first round, they also chose three defensive backs – Vonn Bell, Deion Jones, and Ken Crawley – in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively. This emphasis on improving the defense’s back end proved to be a shrewd move, as these players have contributed significantly to the Saints’ success in recent years.

4. Stealing David Onyemata: In the fourth round of the 2016 draft, the Saints made one of their best value picks by selecting David Onyemata, a defensive tackle from the University of Manitoba. Onyemata, a relative unknown at the time, has developed into a key contributor on the defensive line, showcasing his strength and versatility.

5. Drafting Daniel Lasco: The Saints’ final pick of the 2016 draft was running back Daniel Lasco from the University of California. While Lasco’s impact on the field may not have been as significant as some of the other players drafted, he became known for his special teams prowess. Lasco excelled as a gunner on the punt coverage unit, using his speed and tackling ability to make impactful plays.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who did the Saints select with their first-round pick in the 2016 draft?

The Saints traded up to select defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins from the University of Louisville.

2. How did Michael Thomas perform in his rookie season?

Michael Thomas had an outstanding rookie season, setting a franchise record with 92 receptions.

3. Which positions did the Saints focus on in the 2016 draft?

The Saints focused heavily on improving their defense, particularly their defensive line and secondary.

4. How did the Saints acquire additional picks in the 2016 draft?

The Saints traded their first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots to move up in the first round.

5. Did any of the Saints’ 2016 draft picks become Pro Bowlers?

Yes, Michael Thomas and Sheldon Rankins have both become Pro Bowlers since being drafted in 2016.

6. How did the Saints’ defense improve after the 2016 draft?

The additions of Sheldon Rankins, Vonn Bell, Deion Jones, and Ken Crawley significantly bolstered the Saints’ defense, helping them become one of the league’s top units.

7. Did any of the later-round draft picks make significant contributions?

Yes, David Onyemata, the Saints’ fourth-round pick, has become an integral part of the defensive line rotation.

8. How did Daniel Lasco contribute to the team?

Daniel Lasco made his impact on special teams, particularly as a gunner on the punt coverage unit.

9. Did the Saints have any notable undrafted free agent signings in 2016?

Yes, the Saints signed several undrafted free agents in 2016, including wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, who became a reliable target and return specialist.

10. How did the Saints’ draft class of 2016 compare to previous years?

The 2016 draft class was widely regarded as one of the Saints’ strongest in recent memory, with several players becoming long-term contributors.

11. Did the Saints make any trades during the 2016 draft?

Yes, the Saints made several trades to move up in the draft and acquire additional picks.

12. How did the Saints’ draft strategy in 2016 differ from previous years?

The Saints’ draft strategy in 2016 focused more on improving the defense, particularly the secondary, compared to previous years.

13. Did the Saints have any major draft misses in 2016?

While no draft is perfect, the Saints’ 2016 draft class has been relatively successful, with most of the players making significant contributions to the team.

14. How did the Saints’ draft picks perform in their rookie seasons?

Many of the Saints’ draft picks in 2016 had impressive rookie seasons, showing promise for their future in the league.

15. Did the Saints’ 2016 draft class help them return to Super Bowl contention?

The Saints’ 2016 draft class played a crucial role in the team’s resurgence, helping them become a perennial playoff contender and a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints’ Draft of 2016 was a turning point for the franchise, as they focused on bolstering their defense and adding key playmakers to their roster. The selection of Sheldon Rankins, Michael Thomas, and other talented players proved to be a masterstroke, as they have since become integral parts of the team’s success. The Saints’ ability to identify talent and make strategic trades during the draft showcases the organization’s commitment to building a championship-caliber team. With the contributions of the 2016 draft class, the Saints have firmly established themselves as one of the top teams in the NFL.



