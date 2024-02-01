

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft 2016: Building a Championship Roster

The NFL Draft is a pivotal event for every team, as it provides an opportunity to secure young talent that can contribute to the team’s success for years to come. For the New Orleans Saints, the 2016 draft was no exception. With a talented roster in need of key additions, the Saints were looking to make some impactful selections. In this article, we will explore the New Orleans Saints’ mock draft for 2016, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Saints held the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. This was their highest selection since 2011 when they drafted defensive end Cameron Jordan.

2. The team’s primary needs heading into the draft were on the defensive side of the ball, particularly at linebacker and defensive line.

3. The Saints had a history of success with drafting defensive players in the first round. In the previous five drafts, they selected defensive players with their first-round pick four times.

4. The 2016 NFL Draft class was considered deep in defensive talent, which worked in favor of the Saints’ needs.

5. The Saints were known for their aggressive approach to the draft, often trading up to secure players they coveted. This created excitement and anticipation among fans leading up to the draft.

Tricks for a Successful Draft:

1. Identify the team’s most pressing needs: Before diving into the draft, the Saints’ management needed to evaluate the team’s weaknesses and identify the positions that needed immediate upgrades.

2. Scout extensively: A successful draft requires thorough scouting of potential prospects, both in terms of their skills and character. The Saints’ scouting department would have worked tirelessly to gather as much information as possible on potential draftees.

3. Consider trading up: If the Saints felt strongly about a player and believed they needed to trade up to secure him, they should have been proactive in exploring trade opportunities. This would have required careful evaluation of the cost-benefit analysis of moving up in the draft.

4. Balance immediate impact with long-term potential: While addressing immediate needs is crucial, the Saints should have also considered players with long-term potential. Building a championship roster involves finding players who can contribute immediately while also developing into future stars.

5. Trust the draft board: Ultimately, the Saints needed to have faith in their draft board and trust the process. Every team’s draft board is unique, and it’s important to stick to the plan rather than getting swayed by external opinions.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who did the Saints select in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft?

The Saints selected defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins with the 12th overall pick.

2. What were the main reasons behind the selection of Sheldon Rankins?

Rankins was regarded as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the draft. The Saints needed to bolster their defensive line, and Rankins’ versatility, athleticism, and pass-rushing skills made him an ideal fit for their system.

3. Did the Saints address their linebacker needs in the draft?

Yes, the Saints selected linebacker Vonn Bell in the second round. Bell was known for his instincts, coverage skills, and ability to make plays in the passing game. He was expected to contribute immediately to the Saints’ defense.

4. Did the Saints make any trades during the draft?

Yes, the Saints traded up in the fourth round to select running back Daniel Lasco. This move showcased their willingness to be aggressive and secure players they valued.

5. Did the Saints draft any offensive players?

While the Saints’ primary focus was on defense, they did select a few offensive players later in the draft. This demonstrated their commitment to building depth and competition across all positions.

6. How did the Saints’ draft class perform in their rookie season?

Overall, the Saints’ 2016 draft class had a solid rookie season. Sheldon Rankins showed promise as a disruptive force on the defensive line, while Vonn Bell provided stability to the linebacker corps. Additionally, Daniel Lasco made contributions on special teams.

7. Were there any notable undrafted free agent signings by the Saints in 2016?

One notable undrafted free agent signing by the Saints in 2016 was wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas went on to have a stellar rookie season, becoming a key target for quarterback Drew Brees and establishing himself as one of the top young receivers in the league.

8. Did the Saints’ draft selections help improve their defense?

The Saints’ draft selections in 2016 certainly helped improve their defense. Sheldon Rankins provided a disruptive presence on the defensive line, Vonn Bell added stability to the linebacker corps, and the overall depth created healthy competition within the defense.

9. Did the Saints make any draft picks that didn’t pan out?

Like any draft, not every selection is guaranteed success. The Saints’ draft class had a few players who didn’t live up to expectations, but overall, their impact was minimal compared to the successes.

10. Did the Saints’ drafting strategy in 2016 align with their long-term goals?

Yes, the Saints’ drafting strategy in 2016 aligned with their long-term goals of building a championship roster. They focused on bolstering their defense, addressing immediate needs, and finding players with long-term potential.

11. Did any of the 2016 draft picks become Pro Bowl players?

Sheldon Rankins and Michael Thomas both went on to become Pro Bowl players. Rankins earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020, while Thomas received Pro Bowl honors in multiple seasons, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

12. Did the Saints’ 2016 draft class contribute to the team’s overall success?

Yes, the contributions of the 2016 draft class were significant in the Saints’ overall success. Their impact on the defensive side of the ball, combined with the emergence of Michael Thomas on offense, played a vital role in the team’s sustained competitiveness.

13. How did the Saints’ drafting strategy change in subsequent years?

In subsequent years, the Saints continued to prioritize building a balanced roster, focusing on both offense and defense. They placed a greater emphasis on finding value in later rounds, showcasing their ability to identify hidden gems and develop talent.

14. Did the Saints’ draft selections in 2016 lead to a Super Bowl victory?

While the 2016 draft class contributed to the Saints’ success, they did not lead to a Super Bowl victory in that specific season. However, their impact was crucial in helping the team become perennial contenders in the following years.

15. What lessons can be learned from the Saints’ 2016 draft?

The Saints’ 2016 draft class highlights the importance of addressing immediate needs, scouting extensively, and being willing to trade up for valuable players. Additionally, it emphasizes the significance of finding talent in later rounds and trusting the draft board’s evaluations.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints’ mock draft for 2016 proved to be a crucial step in their journey towards building a championship roster. By addressing their defensive needs and finding talented players who could contribute immediately, the Saints laid the foundation for sustained success. The 2016 draft class, led by Sheldon Rankins, Vonn Bell, and Michael Thomas, played a significant role in the team’s competitiveness for years to come. With careful evaluation, strategic decision-making, and a commitment to their long-term goals, the Saints set themselves up for future triumphs on the football field.



