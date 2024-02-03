

The New Orleans Saints have long been a force to be reckoned with in the National Football League (NFL), and their 2018 roster is no exception. Led by head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints have consistently been one of the top teams in the league. In this article, we will take a closer look at the New Orleans Saints roster for the 2018 season, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks along the way.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about the New Orleans Saints Roster 2018

1. Dynamic Offense: The New Orleans Saints boast one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. With quarterback Drew Brees leading the charge, the Saints’ offense has consistently ranked among the highest-scoring in the league. This season, Brees became the NFL’s all-time career passing yardage leader, surpassing Peyton Manning’s record.

2. Alvin Kamara: Running back Alvin Kamara has been a revelation for the New Orleans Saints since being drafted in 2017. Kamara’s ability to both run and catch the ball has made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. In his rookie season, he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and in 2018, he continued to dominate on the field.

3. Michael Thomas: Wide receiver Michael Thomas has emerged as one of the league’s premier pass-catchers. His combination of size, speed, and route-running ability has made him a favorite target for Drew Brees. Thomas had a record-breaking season in 2018, setting the franchise record for most receptions in a single season with 125.

4. Defensive Improvements: Historically, the New Orleans Saints have been known for their high-powered offense but struggled on the defensive side of the ball. However, in recent years, the team has made significant improvements on defense. The addition of defensive end Cameron Jordan and rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore in 2017 has bolstered the Saints’ defense, making them a more well-rounded team.

5. The Emergence of Taysom Hill: Taysom Hill, a versatile quarterback, has become a secret weapon for the Saints. Hill’s ability to contribute as a passer, runner, and even receiver has provided the team with a unique advantage. He has been utilized in various offensive packages, creating mismatches for opposing defenses.

15 Common Questions about the New Orleans Saints Roster 2018

1. Who is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2018?

– The head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2018 is Sean Payton.

2. Who is the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2018?

– The starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2018 is Drew Brees.

3. Who are some key offensive players on the Saints’ roster?

– Some key offensive players on the Saints’ roster include Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Mark Ingram.

4. Who are some key defensive players on the Saints’ roster?

– Some key defensive players on the Saints’ roster include Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, and Demario Davis.

5. How did the Saints perform in the 2018 regular season?

– The Saints finished the 2018 regular season with a record of 13 wins and 3 losses, clinching the NFC South division title.

6. Did the Saints make it to the playoffs in 2018?

– Yes, the Saints made it to the playoffs in 2018 as the number one seed in the NFC.

7. How far did the Saints advance in the playoffs in 2018?

– The Saints advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 2018 but were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

8. Who was the leading receiver for the Saints in 2018?

– Wide receiver Michael Thomas was the leading receiver for the Saints in 2018, setting a franchise record with 125 receptions.

9. How did the Saints’ defense perform in 2018?

– The Saints’ defense showed significant improvement in 2018, finishing the regular season ranked 14th in total defense.

10. Did the Saints have any notable rookies in 2018?

– Yes, the Saints had several notable rookies in 2018, including wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and defensive end Marcus Davenport.

11. Who is the Saints’ all-time leading passer?

– Drew Brees holds the record for the most passing yards in Saints’ history.

12. How many Pro Bowl selections did the Saints have in 2018?

– The Saints had six players selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018: Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, and Terron Armstead.

13. Who is the Saints’ starting running back in 2018?

– Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram shared the role of starting running back for the Saints in 2018.

14. How many Super Bowl titles have the Saints won?

– The New Orleans Saints won their first and only Super Bowl title in 2010, defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

15. What are the expectations for the New Orleans Saints in 2019?

– The New Orleans Saints are expected to be strong contenders once again in the 2019 season, with high hopes of making another deep playoff run.

Final Thoughts

The New Orleans Saints roster for the 2018 season was filled with talented players on both offense and defense. Led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees and supported by emerging stars like Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, the Saints boasted one of the most explosive offenses in the league. On the defensive side of the ball, the team showed significant improvement, thanks to players like Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore.

Though the Saints fell short of making it to the Super Bowl in 2018, their strong regular season performance and deep playoff run demonstrated the team’s potential. With a talented roster and a proven coaching staff led by head coach Sean Payton, the Saints remain a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. As the 2019 season approaches, fans and analysts alike eagerly await the Saints’ quest for another shot at Super Bowl glory.



