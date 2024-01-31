

New Orleans Saints Stats 2017: An In-Depth Analysis

The New Orleans Saints have long been a force to be reckoned with in the NFL, and the 2017 season was no exception. Led by their star quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints put up impressive numbers on both offense and defense, making them a formidable team throughout the year. In this article, we will delve into the key stats from the 2017 season, highlight five interesting facts and tricks, answer 15 common questions, and provide some final thoughts on the New Orleans Saints’ performance.

Key Stats from the 2017 Season

1. Offensive Prowess: The Saints’ offense was a powerhouse in the 2017 season, finishing the year ranked second in total offense with an average of 391.2 yards per game. They excelled in both rushing and passing, ranking fifth and third in the league respectively.

2. Brees’ Passing Mastery: Drew Brees continued to showcase his incredible talent in 2017, finishing the season with a completion percentage of 72.0%, the highest in the league. He also threw for 4,334 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions.

3. Defensive Turnaround: In previous seasons, the Saints’ defense had been a weak point, but 2017 saw a significant improvement. They finished the year ranked 17th in total defense, a vast improvement from previous years.

4. Sack Attack: The Saints’ defense was particularly adept at sacking opposing quarterbacks, finishing the season with 42 sacks, tied for seventh in the league. Cameron Jordan led the team with 13 sacks, establishing himself as a dominant force on the defensive line.

5. Efficient Running Game: The Saints’ rushing attack was efficient and effective, led by the dynamic duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. They combined for 1,852 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, providing a balanced offensive attack.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Historic Offensive Tandem: In 2017, the Saints became the first team in NFL history to have two running backs with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara showcased their versatility and explosiveness, creating matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.

2. Kamara’s Rookie Impact: Alvin Kamara’s rookie season was nothing short of spectacular. He finished the year with 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

3. Brees’ Consistency: Drew Brees completed his 12th consecutive season with over 4,000 passing yards, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s most consistent and talented quarterbacks.

4. Turnover Differential: The Saints had a remarkable +7 turnover differential in 2017, ranking them fifth in the league. This statistic highlights their ability to create turnovers on defense while protecting the ball on offense.

5. Winning Streak: The Saints went on an impressive eight-game winning streak in the 2017 season, starting from Week 3 and lasting until Week 11. This streak propelled them to the top of their division and solidified their status as a playoff contender.

15 Common Questions and Answers

1. Q: How did the New Orleans Saints perform in the 2017 season?

A: The Saints had a successful season, finishing with an 11-5 record and winning the NFC South Division.

2. Q: Did Drew Brees break any records in 2017?

A: While he didn’t break any major records in 2017, Brees did become the third quarterback in NFL history to reach 70,000 career passing yards.

3. Q: Who were the standout players on the Saints’ defense in 2017?

A: Cameron Jordan was the standout player on the Saints’ defense, leading the team in sacks and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

4. Q: How did the Saints fare in the playoffs?

A: The Saints made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs but were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings in a thrilling game.

5. Q: How many touchdowns did Drew Brees throw in 2017?

A: Brees threw 23 touchdowns in the 2017 season.

6. Q: Who was the leading receiver for the Saints in 2017?

A: Michael Thomas was the leading receiver for the Saints in 2017, with 1,245 receiving yards.

7. Q: How many rushing yards did Mark Ingram have in 2017?

A: Mark Ingram had 1,124 rushing yards in the 2017 season.

8. Q: Did the Saints have any notable injuries in 2017?

A: The Saints’ defense suffered a blow when their starting cornerback, Delvin Breaux, was sidelined for the entire season due to injury.

9. Q: How many interceptions did the Saints’ defense have in 2017?

A: The Saints’ defense had 20 interceptions in the 2017 season.

10. Q: Did the Saints have a strong special teams unit in 2017?

A: The Saints’ special teams unit was solid in 2017, with kicker Wil Lutz converting 86.1% of his field goals.

11. Q: How many points did the Saints score on average per game in 2017?

A: The Saints averaged 28 points per game in the 2017 season.

12. Q: Did the Saints have any games with a particularly high-scoring offense?

A: Yes, the Saints had multiple games where their offense exploded, including a 52-38 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

13. Q: Did any Saints players make it to the Pro Bowl in 2017?

A: Yes, Drew Brees, Cameron Jordan, and Michael Thomas were all selected to the Pro Bowl.

14. Q: How did the Saints’ offensive line perform in 2017?

A: The Saints’ offensive line was solid, allowing only 20 sacks throughout the season.

15. Q: Did the Saints have a successful red zone offense in 2017?

A: Yes, the Saints had a successful red zone offense, scoring touchdowns on 53.2% of their trips inside the 20-yard line.

Final Thoughts

The 2017 season was undoubtedly an impressive one for the New Orleans Saints. With a high-powered offense led by Drew Brees and a much-improved defense, they were able to secure a division title and make a playoff run. The dynamic duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara set records and became a nightmare for opposing defenses. The team’s ability to create turnovers on defense and protect the ball on offense also played a significant role in their success. While their playoff run fell short, the 2017 New Orleans Saints will be remembered as a formidable team that brought excitement and offensive fireworks to the NFL. As the team continues to build upon its strengths, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this talented roster.



