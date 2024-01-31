

New Orleans Wide Receivers 2017: A Force to be Reckoned With

When it comes to the New Orleans Saints, one position group that has consistently stood out is their wide receivers. Known for their explosive plays and game-changing abilities, the Saints’ wide receivers have been a crucial factor in the team’s success over the years. In this article, we will explore the 2017 New Orleans wide receivers and delve into their performances, interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about this talented group of athletes.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks about New Orleans Wide Receivers 2017

1. Michael Thomas – A Rising Star: In 2017, Michael Thomas emerged as one of the league’s brightest young stars. He finished the season with an impressive 104 receptions for 1,245 yards and 5 touchdowns. Thomas showcased his incredible hands and route-running skills, making him a favorite target for Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

2. Ted Ginn Jr. – The Speedster: Ted Ginn Jr. joined the Saints in 2017 and brought a much-needed speed element to the receiving corps. Ginn’s ability to stretch the field opened up opportunities for other receivers and created mismatches for opposing defenses. He recorded 53 receptions for 787 yards and 4 touchdowns, proving to be a valuable addition to the team.

3. Willie Snead – The Slot Specialist: Known for his precise route-running and reliable hands, Willie Snead played a vital role in the Saints’ offense. Although he was limited by injuries in 2017, Snead still managed to contribute with 8 receptions for 92 yards. His versatility and ability to exploit mismatches in the slot position were well-regarded by the coaching staff and fans alike.

4. The Chemistry Between Brees and Thomas: The connection between Drew Brees and Michael Thomas was undeniable in 2017. Brees trusted Thomas as his go-to receiver, especially in crucial situations. Their impeccable chemistry allowed them to convert on critical third downs and produce big plays throughout the season.

5. The Deep Ball Threat: The combination of Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr., and other wide receivers created a dynamic deep ball threat for the Saints. With Brees’ accurate arm and the speed of Ginn, the Saints’ offense became a nightmare for opposing defenses. This threat forced defenses to respect the deep ball, opening up opportunities for the Saints’ running game and short-to-intermediate passes.

Common Questions about New Orleans Wide Receivers 2017

1. Who led the Saints’ wide receivers in receptions in 2017?

– Michael Thomas led the team with 104 receptions.

2. Which wide receiver joined the Saints in 2017 and added a speed element to the offense?

– Ted Ginn Jr. brought his speed and deep ball threat to the Saints’ receiving corps.

3. How many yards did Michael Thomas record in the 2017 season?

– Thomas had 1,245 receiving yards in 2017.

4. What are Willie Snead’s strengths as a wide receiver?

– Snead is known for his precise route-running and reliable hands, making him a reliable target in the slot position.

5. Who is Drew Brees’ favorite target among the wide receivers?

– Drew Brees heavily relied on Michael Thomas as his favorite target in 2017.

6. How did the wide receivers contribute to the success of the running game?

– The threat of the Saints’ deep ball forced defenses to respect the passing game, which created more space for the running game to thrive.

7. Did any of the wide receivers set new franchise records in 2017?

– While no new franchise records were set in 2017, Michael Thomas continued to climb the ranks of the Saints’ all-time leading receivers.

8. How did the wide receivers perform in the playoffs in 2017?

– The wide receivers had a strong showing in the playoffs, contributing to the team’s offensive success. Michael Thomas recorded 15 receptions for 216 yards in two playoff games.

9. Did any of the wide receivers earn Pro Bowl nominations in 2017?

– Michael Thomas received his first Pro Bowl nomination in 2017, showcasing his exceptional season.

10. How did the wide receivers help the Saints win games in 2017?

– The wide receivers provided a variety of options for Drew Brees, allowing the offense to be multi-dimensional and difficult to defend. They consistently made clutch plays, converting crucial third downs and scoring touchdowns.

11. Which wide receiver had the highest yards per reception average in 2017?

– Ted Ginn Jr. led the wide receivers with an average of 14.8 yards per reception.

12. How did the wide receivers contribute to the Saints’ record-breaking offensive performance in 2017?

– The wide receivers played a significant role in the Saints’ record-breaking offensive performance by consistently making big plays, converting on third downs, and stretching the field with their speed.

13. Did any of the wide receivers struggle with injuries in 2017?

– Willie Snead battled with injuries throughout the 2017 season, limiting his playing time and production.

14. How did the wide receivers’ performance compare to previous seasons?

– The 2017 season saw the wide receivers continue to excel and build upon their previous successes. They maintained their high level of performance and contributed to the team’s success.

15. What can we expect from the New Orleans wide receivers in the upcoming seasons?

– With a talented group of wide receivers, the New Orleans Saints can expect continued success in the passing game. The chemistry between Brees and Thomas, along with the addition of young talent, bodes well for the future.

Final Thoughts

The New Orleans wide receivers of 2017 proved to be a force to be reckoned with. Michael Thomas established himself as a rising star, while Ted Ginn Jr. added a much-needed speed element to the offense. Willie Snead showcased his skills in the slot position, and the chemistry between Drew Brees and Thomas was undeniable. The deep ball threat created by the wide receivers made the Saints’ offense difficult to defend, and their contributions were instrumental in the team’s success. As the Saints continue to build on their receiving corps in the upcoming seasons, it is clear that the wide receivers remain a key component of their winning formula.



