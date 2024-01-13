New Super Mario Bros 2-5 Star Coins



New Super Mario Bros 2: Collecting 5 Star Coins and 6 Interesting Facts

New Super Mario Bros 2 is a popular platform game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo 3DS. It features the iconic character, Mario, as he embarks on an adventure to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of the villainous Bowser. Along the way, players can collect Star Coins to unlock bonus levels, power-ups, and other exciting rewards. In this article, we will delve into the world of New Super Mario Bros 2, focusing on how to collect all five Star Coins in each level and uncovering six interesting facts about the game.

1. Collecting 5 Star Coins in Each Level:

Star Coins are scattered throughout every level in New Super Mario Bros 2. Collecting them can be challenging, but with determination, players can find all five in each level. Here are some tips to help you on your quest:

– Exploration is key: Don’t rush through the levels; take your time to explore every nook and cranny. Star Coins are often hidden in secret areas or require clever maneuvering to obtain.

– Use power-ups wisely: Certain power-ups, like the Super Leaf or Mini Mushroom, can help you reach otherwise inaccessible areas. Utilize them to your advantage.

– Pay attention to the environment: Star Coins may be hidden behind breakable blocks, inside pipes, or even disguised as regular coins. Keep your eyes peeled for any suspicious-looking elements in the level.

2. Interesting Fact #1: The Golden Fire Flower:

In New Super Mario Bros 2, a new power-up called the Golden Fire Flower is introduced. When Mario obtains this power-up, he can shoot golden fireballs that turn bricks into coins. This power-up is especially handy in levels where collecting a certain number of coins is required to unlock secret paths.

3. Interesting Fact #2: Coin Rush Mode:

Coin Rush is a mode in New Super Mario Bros 2 that challenges players to collect as many coins as possible within a time limit. In this mode, players can compete against their friends’ high scores via StreetPass or try to beat their own records. It’s a fun and addictive way to test your platforming skills and coin-collecting prowess.

4. Interesting Fact #3: The Raccoon Mario Statue:

Throughout the game, players can find Raccoon Mario statues hidden in various levels. These statues, when hit by Mario’s tail, reward players with a large number of coins. Look out for hidden blocks or suspicious-looking areas that may conceal these statues.

5. Interesting Fact #4: Cooperative Play:

New Super Mario Bros 2 allows for cooperative play, where two players can tackle the levels together. This feature adds a new dimension to the game, allowing friends to team up and navigate through the challenges together. It can be a great way to bond with a fellow Mario enthusiast.

6. Interesting Fact #5: Secret Exits:

Many levels in New Super Mario Bros 2 have secret exits that lead to hidden paths or shortcuts. These secret exits often require players to find hidden keys or uncover hidden blocks. Exploring the levels thoroughly is crucial to discovering these hidden paths and unlocking new challenges.

7. Interesting Fact #6: Unlockable Worlds:

By collecting Star Coins and finding secret exits, players can unlock additional worlds beyond the initial ones. These new worlds present even greater challenges, with unique level designs and tougher enemies. It adds replay value to the game and rewards players for their dedication and exploration.

Now that we’ve covered some interesting facts about New Super Mario Bros 2, let’s address some frequently asked questions:

Q1: Can I play New Super Mario Bros 2 on a Nintendo Switch?

A1: No, New Super Mario Bros 2 is a Nintendo 3DS exclusive and cannot be played on the Nintendo Switch.

Q2: Are there any cheat codes to unlock all Star Coins?

A2: No, there are no cheat codes to unlock all Star Coins. You’ll have to collect them in each level yourself.

Q3: Can I play New Super Mario Bros 2 with friends online?

A3: No, New Super Mario Bros 2 does not have online multiplayer. Cooperative play is limited to local multiplayer.

Q4: How many levels are there in New Super Mario Bros 2?

A4: New Super Mario Bros 2 features 9 main worlds, each with multiple levels. Additionally, there are secret worlds that can be unlocked.

Q5: Are there any differences between the physical and digital versions of the game?

A5: No, there are no significant differences between the physical and digital versions of New Super Mario Bros 2.

Q6: Can I use amiibo with New Super Mario Bros 2?

A6: While New Super Mario Bros 2 does not have specific amiibo functionality, some compatible figures may provide minor bonuses, such as extra lives.

Q7: Can I replay completed levels in the game?

A7: Yes, once you’ve completed a level, you can revisit it at any time to collect any missed Star Coins or improve your score.

Q8: Are there any special power-ups in the game?

A8: Yes, in addition to the Golden Fire Flower, New Super Mario Bros 2 includes classic power-ups like the Super Mushroom, Fire Flower, and Super Star.

Q9: Can I save my progress in the game?

A9: Yes, New Super Mario Bros 2 features an autosave function, ensuring your progress is saved automatically.

Q10: Are there any time limits in the game?

A10: Yes, each level has a time limit. If the time runs out, you lose a life and have to restart the level.

Q11: How many coins can I collect in total?

A11: There is no specific limit to the number of coins you can collect. However, the game keeps track of your total coin count, which can be viewed in the menu.

Q12: Is there a multiplayer mode where we can compete against each other?

A12: No, New Super Mario Bros 2 does not have a competitive multiplayer mode. However, you can compete against each other’s high scores in Coin Rush mode.

Q13: Are there any underwater levels in the game?

A13: Yes, New Super Mario Bros 2 features underwater levels, adding variety to the gameplay and presenting unique challenges.

Q14: Can I transfer my progress from one Nintendo 3DS to another?

A14: Yes, you can transfer your progress, including your save data, from one Nintendo 3DS to another using the system’s built-in transfer feature.

Q15: Are there any secret levels in the game?

A15: Yes, by collecting all Star Coins and finding secret exits, you can unlock hidden levels and secret worlds in New Super Mario Bros 2.

In conclusion, New Super Mario Bros 2 offers an exciting platforming experience filled with challenging levels, hidden secrets, and the thrill of collecting Star Coins. By exploring each level thoroughly, utilizing power-ups wisely, and paying attention to the environment, players can unlock all five Star Coins in every level. With its cooperative play, unlockable worlds, and intriguing power-ups, New Super Mario Bros 2 guarantees hours of fun and adventure for Mario fans of all ages.





