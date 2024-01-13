

New Super Mario Bros 2 World 1 Tower Star Coins: A Complete Guide

New Super Mario Bros 2 is a beloved platforming game that offers players a thrilling adventure through various worlds. In this article, we will focus on World 1 Tower and provide a comprehensive guide on how to collect all the Star Coins in this level. Additionally, we will explore six interesting facts about the game and conclude with a list of 15 common questions along with their answers.

World 1 Tower is an exciting level in New Super Mario Bros 2 that presents unique challenges and opportunities for players to discover hidden treasures. To help you in your quest to collect all the Star Coins, we have compiled a step-by-step guide for each coin location:

1. Star Coin 1: At the beginning of the level, climb up the moving platforms until you reach a platform with a red Koopa Troopa. Jump on it to stun it, then use it as a platform to reach the Star Coin above.

2. Star Coin 2: Proceed through the level until you reach a section with rotating platforms. Jump on the first rotating platform and wait until it aligns with the Star Coin. Collect it while avoiding the enemies and proceed to the next area.

3. Star Coin 3: After passing the midway point, you will come across a section with rotating spiked balls. Keep an eye on the platforms below and time your jumps to collect the Star Coin without getting hit.

Once you have collected all three Star Coins, you can progress through the level and face the tower boss. Defeat the boss to unlock the path to the next exciting world in the game.

Now, let’s delve into six interesting facts about New Super Mario Bros 2:

1. Coin Rush Mode: New Super Mario Bros 2 introduced the Coin Rush mode, where players strive to collect as many coins as possible within a set time limit. This mode adds a competitive element to the game and challenges players to maximize their coin collection skills.

2. Golden Mario: By collecting one million coins, players can transform Mario into a dazzling Golden Mario. This unique power-up grants Mario the ability to shoot golden fireballs, turning enemies into valuable coins.

3. Cooperative Gameplay: New Super Mario Bros 2 offers cooperative multiplayer, allowing players to team up with a friend and tackle levels together. Cooperation and coordination are key to overcoming challenging obstacles and collecting even more coins.

4. DLC Coin Packs: Nintendo released downloadable content (DLC) for New Super Mario Bros 2, offering players additional levels and challenges. These DLC coin packs provide an opportunity to extend the game’s lifespan and further explore Mario’s world.

5. The Coin Collection Craze: New Super Mario Bros 2 is known for its emphasis on coin collection, with the game featuring an unprecedented number of coins compared to other Mario titles. This focus on coins adds a unique twist to the gameplay and incentivizes players to explore every nook and cranny of each level.

6. Global Coin Total: As of 2021, the global coin total collected in New Super Mario Bros 2 has exceeded 1.3 trillion. This impressive number showcases the game’s enduring popularity and the dedication of players worldwide to amass as many coins as possible.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about New Super Mario Bros 2:

1. Can I play New Super Mario Bros 2 on my Nintendo 3DS?

Yes, New Super Mario Bros 2 is available exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS console.

2. Are there any cheat codes for New Super Mario Bros 2?

No, there are no official cheat codes for the game. However, players can unlock various power-ups and bonuses by collecting coins and completing levels.

3. How many worlds are there in New Super Mario Bros 2?

There are a total of six worlds in the game, each with multiple levels to explore.

4. Can I play New Super Mario Bros 2 with friends?

Yes, the game offers cooperative multiplayer, allowing you to play with a friend locally or online.

5. Are there any hidden levels in New Super Mario Bros 2?

Yes, there are secret levels hidden throughout the game. Players can discover them by meeting specific criteria or by finding hidden paths in levels.

6. Can I play as Luigi in New Super Mario Bros 2?

Yes, players can unlock Luigi as a playable character by completing the game once or by entering a specific code on the title screen.

7. Are there any power-ups in New Super Mario Bros 2?

Yes, the game features various power-ups, including the classic Super Mushroom, Fire Flower, and the new Gold Flower, which turns blocks into coins.

8. How do I defeat bosses in New Super Mario Bros 2?

Boss battles usually require players to find and exploit the boss’s weakness, such as hitting them on the head or avoiding their attacks until an opportunity to strike presents itself.

9. Can I save my progress in New Super Mario Bros 2?

Yes, the game allows you to save your progress after completing levels or reaching a certain point within a level.

10. How many coins do I need to unlock Golden Mario?

You need to collect one million coins to unlock Golden Mario.

11. Can I play New Super Mario Bros 2 on the Nintendo Switch?

No, New Super Mario Bros 2 is exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS console and cannot be played on the Nintendo Switch.

12. Are there any online leaderboards in New Super Mario Bros 2?

Yes, the game features online leaderboards where you can compare your coin collection and completion times with players from around the world.

13. Can I replay levels in New Super Mario Bros 2?

Yes, you can replay levels at any time to collect missed Star Coins or improve your completion time.

14. Are there any additional challenges in New Super Mario Bros 2?

Yes, after completing the main game, players can unlock additional challenges that offer unique gameplay experiences and rewards.

15. Can I transfer my game progress to another Nintendo 3DS?

Yes, you can transfer your game progress to another Nintendo 3DS console using the system’s built-in transfer feature.

In conclusion, New Super Mario Bros 2 World 1 Tower presents an exciting challenge for players to collect all the Star Coins. With our comprehensive guide and the additional facts about the game, you are now equipped to embark on an unforgettable adventure through Mario’s world. So grab your Nintendo 3DS and get ready to jump, stomp, and collect coins in this thrilling platforming experience.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.