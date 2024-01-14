

New Super Mario Bros Wii 7 Castle Star Coins: A Guide for Collectors

New Super Mario Bros Wii is a beloved game that has captured the hearts of players around the world. With its challenging levels and exciting gameplay, it’s no wonder that fans are eager to collect all the Star Coins. In this article, we will focus on World 7 Castle, providing a detailed guide on how to find all the Star Coins in this level. Additionally, we’ll share six interesting facts about the game. Finally, we’ll answer 15 common questions that players often have.

World 7 Castle is an exhilarating level that offers a unique challenge for players. To help you collect all the Star Coins in this level, we have provided a step-by-step guide below:

1. Star Coin 1: As you progress through the level, you will come across a giant spiked ball. Wait for it to drop and quickly run underneath it to find the first Star Coin.

2. Star Coin 2: After passing the first Star Coin, you will encounter a series of rotating platforms. Jump onto the second rotating platform and wait for it to reach its lowest point. From there, jump to the right to find the second Star Coin.

3. Star Coin 3: As you continue your journey, you will find a section with rising lava. Near the end of this section, there will be a small platform with the third Star Coin floating above it. Jump carefully to collect it.

6 Interesting Facts About New Super Mario Bros Wii

1. Cooperative Gameplay: New Super Mario Bros Wii allows up to four players to play simultaneously. This cooperative gameplay adds a new dimension to the classic Mario experience.

2. Power-Ups Galore: The game introduces new power-ups, such as the Propeller Suit and the Penguin Suit, which grant Mario new abilities and enhance gameplay.

3. Hidden Exits: Each level in the game contains secret exits that lead to hidden areas and shortcuts. Exploring every nook and cranny is essential for completing the game 100%.

4. Multiplayer Challenges: In addition to the main story mode, New Super Mario Bros Wii features competitive multiplayer challenges that pit players against each other in various minigames.

5. Epic Boss Battles: The game includes challenging boss battles at the end of each world. Players must use their platforming skills to defeat these formidable foes.

6. Extensive Replay Value: With multiple paths, secret exits, and hidden collectibles, New Super Mario Bros Wii offers immense replay value, ensuring that players will keep coming back for more.

15 Common Questions About New Super Mario Bros Wii

1. Can I play New Super Mario Bros Wii on the Nintendo Switch?

No, New Super Mario Bros Wii is only available on the Wii console.

2. How many levels are there in the game?

There are a total of 80 levels in New Super Mario Bros Wii.

3. Are there any warp zones in the game?

Yes, there are multiple warp zones that allow you to skip levels and progress faster through the game.

4. Can I play the game alone, or is it strictly multiplayer?

You can play the game alone or with up to three friends. It offers both single-player and multiplayer modes.

5. How many Star Coins are there in the game?

There are a total of 231 Star Coins to collect in New Super Mario Bros Wii.

6. What happens when you collect all the Star Coins?

Collecting all the Star Coins unlocks special levels and secret areas in the game.

7. Are there any unlockable characters in the game?

Yes, once you have completed the main story mode, you can unlock Luigi as a playable character.

8. Can I save my progress in the game?

Yes, the game allows you to save your progress after completing each level.

9. Are there any cheat codes for New Super Mario Bros Wii?

No, there are no cheat codes officially available for the game.

10. Can I use motion controls to play the game?

No, New Super Mario Bros Wii is played using traditional button controls and does not utilize motion controls.

11. Is there a time limit in each level?

Yes, each level has a time limit. If you run out of time, you lose a life and have to restart the level.

12. Can I play as any character other than Mario?

Yes, you can play as Mario, Luigi, Blue Toad, or Yellow Toad in New Super Mario Bros Wii.

13. Are there any secret levels in the game?

Yes, the game has secret levels that can be unlocked by finding hidden exits in certain levels.

14. Can I use the Classic Controller to play the game?

Yes, New Super Mario Bros Wii supports the Classic Controller, allowing players to choose their preferred control method.

15. Is there a multiplayer mode where I can play online with friends?

No, New Super Mario Bros Wii does not have online multiplayer. The multiplayer mode is local, requiring all players to be in the same room.

In conclusion, New Super Mario Bros Wii 7 Castle presents an exciting challenge for players. By following our guide, you can successfully collect all the Star Coins in this level. Additionally, the game offers various interesting features, such as cooperative gameplay, hidden secrets, and thrilling boss battles. Whether you’re playing alone or with friends, the game promises hours of fun and replayability.





