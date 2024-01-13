

New Super Mario Bros World 1 Castle Star Coins: A Guide to Collecting Them All

New Super Mario Bros is a classic platforming game that has captured the hearts of gamers for decades. With its simple yet addictive gameplay and charming characters, it’s no wonder that the franchise has become one of the most beloved in the gaming world. One of the key elements of the game is collecting Star Coins, which can be found hidden throughout each level. In this article, we will focus specifically on World 1 Castle Star Coins and provide you with a comprehensive guide to finding them all. Additionally, we will also share six interesting facts about the game that you may not know. Let’s dive in!

World 1 Castle Star Coins Guide:

1. Star Coin 1: The first Star Coin can be found early in the level. After passing the first set of moving platforms, you will see a large block. Hit it to reveal a hidden block, then jump on it and jump again to collect the Star Coin.

2. Star Coin 2: To find the second Star Coin, proceed through the level until you reach a section with a large spiked ball rolling down a hill. Jump over the ball and continue to the right. You will find the Star Coin hidden behind a wall. Use a well-timed wall jump to reach it.

3. Star Coin 3: The third and final Star Coin is located near the end of the level. After the checkpoint, you will come across a section with rotating spiked bars. Jump on the bars and make your way to the top-right corner of the room to find the Star Coin.

Interesting Facts about New Super Mario Bros:

1. Development: New Super Mario Bros was developed by Nintendo EAD and released for the Nintendo DS in 2006. It was the first side-scrolling Mario game in years and a return to the series’ roots.

2. Multiplayer Mode: The game introduced a multiplayer mode where up to four players could compete in various mini-games. This feature added a new level of excitement and competitiveness to the gameplay.

3. Sales Success: New Super Mario Bros went on to become one of the best-selling games for the Nintendo DS, with over 30 million copies sold worldwide. Its success led to the development of sequels for different Nintendo consoles.

4. Power-Ups: The game introduced several new power-ups, such as the Blue Shell, which allowed Mario to slide on his belly and defeat enemies, and the Mini Mushroom, which made Mario tiny and able to access hidden areas.

5. Secret Exits: In addition to collecting Star Coins, players could also discover secret exits in levels. These exits would lead to hidden areas and shortcuts, adding another layer of exploration to the game.

6. Speedrun Community: New Super Mario Bros has a dedicated speedrun community, with players competing to complete levels as quickly as possible. The game’s tight controls and level design make it a popular choice for speedrunners.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How many Star Coins are there in World 1 Castle? There are three Star Coins in World 1 Castle.

2. Can I replay levels to collect missed Star Coins? Yes, you can replay levels at any time to collect missed Star Coins.

3. Do Star Coins unlock anything special? Collecting Star Coins unlocks secret levels and bonus content.

4. Are there any shortcuts in World 1 Castle? No, there are no shortcuts in World 1 Castle.

5. Can I play New Super Mario Bros on other Nintendo consoles? Yes, there are versions of New Super Mario Bros available for the Wii and Wii U consoles.

6. Can I play New Super Mario Bros on my smartphone? No, New Super Mario Bros is not available for smartphones.

7. Are there any cheat codes for New Super Mario Bros? No, there are no cheat codes for the game.

8. How long does it take to complete New Super Mario Bros? The game can be completed in around six to eight hours, depending on the player’s skill level.

9. Is it possible to play as Luigi in New Super Mario Bros? Yes, you can unlock Luigi as a playable character by completing the game once.

10. Can I play New Super Mario Bros with friends online? No, the multiplayer mode is only available locally.

11. Are there any hidden power-ups in World 1 Castle? No, there are no hidden power-ups in World 1 Castle.

12. Are there any boss fights in World 1 Castle? Yes, there is a boss fight at the end of World 1 Castle.

13. Can I save my progress in New Super Mario Bros? Yes, the game has an autosave feature that will save your progress after completing levels.

14. Are there any secret levels in World 1 Castle? No, there are no secret levels in World 1 Castle.

15. Can I play New Super Mario Bros on the Nintendo Switch? No, New Super Mario Bros is not available for the Nintendo Switch.

In conclusion, collecting Star Coins in New Super Mario Bros is a fun and rewarding experience. By following our guide, you can easily find all the Star Coins in World 1 Castle and unlock bonus content. Additionally, we hope you enjoyed learning some interesting facts about the game. So grab your Nintendo DS and get ready to embark on an exciting adventure with Mario and his friends!





