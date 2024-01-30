New York Giants Players 2016



The New York Giants, one of the most iconic franchises in the National Football League (NFL), have a storied history filled with legendary players and unforgettable moments. In 2016, the Giants roster was filled with a talented group of individuals who left an indelible mark on the field. Let’s delve into the world of the New York Giants players of 2016 and explore some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions.

Interesting Facts about New York Giants Players in 2016:

1. Odell Beckham Jr.’s One-Handed Catch: One of the most memorable moments of the 2016 season was when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made an incredible one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. This catch instantly became an iconic image and solidified Beckham’s status as one of the most electrifying players in the league.

2. Landon Collins’ Breakout Season: Safety Landon Collins had a breakout year in 2016, solidifying his reputation as one of the top defensive players in the NFL. Collins recorded an impressive 125 tackles, 4 sacks, and 5 interceptions, earning him a spot on the All-Pro team and a Pro Bowl selection.

3. Janoris Jenkins’ Shutdown Corner Skills: Cornerback Janoris Jenkins, also known as “Jackrabbit,” showcased his exceptional skills in the 2016 season. Jenkins had 49 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 1 touchdown. His ability to shut down opposing wide receivers earned him the reputation as one of the league’s best cornerbacks.

4. The Return of Victor Cruz: After missing most of the 2014 and 2015 seasons due to injuries, wide receiver Victor Cruz made a triumphant return in 2016. Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards and 1 touchdown, reminding fans of his exceptional playmaking ability and infectious salsa dance celebrations.

5. Eli Manning’s Ironman Streak: Quarterback Eli Manning extended his remarkable consecutive starts streak in 2016, reaching an impressive 211 games. Manning’s durability and consistency have been vital to the Giants’ success over the years, and his streak remains one of the most impressive records in the league.

Tricks Employed by New York Giants Players in 2016:

1. Odell Beckham Jr.’s Route Running: Beckham Jr. is renowned for his precise route running, using quick cuts and sudden changes of direction to create separation from defenders. His ability to create space allows him to make explosive plays and leaves defenders struggling to keep up.

2. Landon Collins’ Ball-Hawking Skills: Collins has a knack for reading quarterbacks’ eyes and anticipating their throws. His ability to quickly react and make interceptions makes him a constant threat in the passing game.

3. Janoris Jenkins’ Press Coverage Technique: Jenkins excels in press coverage, using his physicality and agility to disrupt opposing wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. His ability to jam receivers and throw off their timing often leads to incomplete passes or interceptions.

4. Eli Manning’s Pocket Presence: Manning is known for his calmness under pressure and his ability to navigate the pocket. He has a keen sense of timing, knowing when to step up or slide to avoid oncoming pass rushers while keeping his eyes downfield to find open receivers.

5. Victor Cruz’s Route Running and Body Control: Cruz’s ability to run precise routes and make acrobatic catches is a testament to his exceptional body control. His quickness and agility allow him to create separation and make difficult catches in traffic.

Common Questions about New York Giants Players in 2016:

1. Who was the leading receiver for the Giants in 2016?

– Odell Beckham Jr. led the Giants in receiving yards with 1,367 yards.

2. How many touchdowns did Eli Manning throw in 2016?

– Manning threw 26 touchdowns during the 2016 season.

3. Who was the Giants’ leading rusher in 2016?

– Rashad Jennings led the Giants in rushing yards with 593 yards.

4. How many interceptions did Landon Collins have in 2016?

– Collins had 5 interceptions in the 2016 season.

5. Who was the Giants’ head coach in 2016?

– Ben McAdoo was the head coach of the New York Giants in 2016.

6. Did the Giants make the playoffs in 2016?

– Yes, the Giants made the playoffs in 2016 as a Wild Card team.

7. How many Pro Bowl selections did the Giants have in 2016?

– The Giants had three players selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016: Odell Beckham Jr., Landon Collins, and Janoris Jenkins.

8. How many games did the Giants win in the 2016 regular season?

– The Giants won 11 games in the 2016 regular season.

9. Who was the Giants’ starting running back in 2016?

– Rashad Jennings was the Giants’ starting running back in 2016.

10. How many sacks did Jason Pierre-Paul have in 2016?

– Pierre-Paul recorded 7 sacks in the 2016 season.

11. Who was the Giants’ leading tackler in 2016?

– Landon Collins led the Giants in tackles with 125.

12. How many touchdowns did Victor Cruz score in 2016?

– Cruz scored one touchdown in the 2016 season.

13. Who was the Giants’ starting tight end in 2016?

– Will Tye was the Giants’ starting tight end in 2016.

14. Did the Giants have any players named to the All-Pro team in 2016?

– Yes, Landon Collins was named to the All-Pro team in 2016.

15. How many games did Eli Manning start in 2016?

– Manning started all 16 games for the Giants in the 2016 season.

Final Thoughts:

The New York Giants players of 2016 showcased their skills and left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. From Odell Beckham Jr.’s iconic one-handed catch to Landon Collins’ breakout season, these players captivated fans with their athleticism and determination. The tricks employed by the Giants players, such as Beckham’s route running and Manning’s pocket presence, highlighted their individual talents and contributed to the team’s success. As we look back on the 2016 season, it’s clear that the New York Giants players of that year will forever hold a special place in the hearts of fans and in the annals of the franchise’s history.



