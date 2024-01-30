

New York Jets 2016 Draft Picks: A Look Back at the Jets’ Choices

The New York Jets had high hopes for the 2016 NFL Draft as they aimed to bolster their roster and find talented players who could make an immediate impact. With several key positions to address, the Jets made some interesting choices that would shape their future. In this article, we will delve into the Jets’ 2016 draft picks, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, answering fifteen common questions, and providing some final thoughts on the team’s decisions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Drafting Darron Lee: With the 20th overall pick in the first round, the Jets selected Darron Lee, a linebacker from Ohio State University. Lee was known for his incredible speed and agility, making him an excellent fit for Todd Bowles’ aggressive defensive scheme. The Jets were confident that Lee’s coverage skills and ability to rush the passer would be a valuable addition to their defense.

2. Trading Up for Christian Hackenberg: In a somewhat controversial move, the Jets traded up in the second round to select Christian Hackenberg, a quarterback from Penn State University. Hackenberg was highly touted in college but struggled with consistency and accuracy. The Jets took a gamble on his potential, hoping to develop him into a franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, Hackenberg failed to live up to expectations and never played a regular-season snap for the Jets.

3. Finding a Steal in Jordan Jenkins: In the third round, the Jets found great value in selecting Jordan Jenkins, an outside linebacker from the University of Georgia. Jenkins quickly established himself as a reliable starter, displaying strong run defense and pass-rushing skills. He became a key contributor on the Jets’ defense and remains an important part of the team’s future plans.

4. The Enigma of Devin Smith: The Jets’ choice of Devin Smith, a wide receiver from Ohio State University, in the second round was met with mixed reactions. Smith was known for his deep threat ability and speed, but injuries hampered his career in New York. Smith struggled to stay healthy and failed to make a significant impact on the field. This pick serves as a reminder that not every draft selection pans out as expected.

5. The Importance of Late-Round Picks: While the early-round picks often receive the most attention, late-round selections can also prove to be valuable. The Jets’ fourth-round pick, Juston Burris, a cornerback from North Carolina State University, provided solid depth in the secondary during his time with the team. Late-round picks may not generate as much hype, but they can still contribute significantly to a team’s success.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Did the Jets address their needs in the draft?

The Jets made efforts to address their needs, particularly on defense. They selected Darron Lee and Jordan Jenkins, who both became key contributors. However, the selection of Christian Hackenberg instead of addressing the team’s offensive line needs was a questionable move.

2. Why did the Jets trade up for Christian Hackenberg?

The Jets believed that Hackenberg had the potential to develop into a franchise quarterback. However, this move backfired as Hackenberg struggled with consistency and accuracy, eventually leading to his departure from the team.

3. Was Darron Lee a successful pick?

Darron Lee showed promise in his rookie season, displaying excellent coverage skills and the ability to rush the passer. However, he failed to reach his full potential and was eventually traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

4. What impact did Jordan Jenkins have on the Jets’ defense?

Jordan Jenkins became a reliable starter for the Jets, contributing with his strong run defense and pass-rushing abilities. He provided stability on the defense and was a consistent presence on the field.

5. Why did Devin Smith fail to succeed with the Jets?

Injuries plagued Devin Smith’s career with the Jets, preventing him from making a significant impact. His inability to stay healthy hindered his development, and he never lived up to the expectations set during the draft.

6. Who were some other notable draft picks from the 2016 class?

Aside from Darron Lee, Jordan Jenkins, Christian Hackenberg, and Devin Smith, the Jets also selected Juston Burris, Brandon Shell, and Charone Peake, who all had varying degrees of success during their time with the team.

7. Did the Jets regret their choices in the 2016 draft?

While some choices, like the selection of Christian Hackenberg, were undoubtedly regrettable, other picks, such as Darron Lee and Jordan Jenkins, had some success. Overall, the Jets’ 2016 draft class was a mixed bag.

8. How did the 2016 draft shape the Jets’ future?

The 2016 draft did not have a significant long-term impact on the Jets’ future. Many of the picks did not meet expectations, and the team continued to struggle in subsequent seasons.

9. Were there any missed opportunities in the draft?

In hindsight, the Jets missed opportunities to address their offensive line needs, which proved to be a significant weakness in the following seasons. Focusing on other positions instead of drafting offensive linemen hindered the team’s ability to protect their quarterbacks effectively.

10. How did the Jets’ choices reflect the team’s overall strategy?

The Jets’ choices in the 2016 draft reflected a mix of addressing immediate needs and taking risks on players with high potential. While the team had varying degrees of success with their picks, it was clear that they were looking for players who could contribute right away.

11. What lessons can be learned from the Jets’ 2016 draft class?

The Jets’ 2016 draft class serves as a reminder that drafting potential franchise quarterbacks can be a high-risk, high-reward venture. It also highlights the importance of addressing immediate needs and not neglecting positions that require attention.

12. Did any of the Jets’ draft picks become Pro Bowl players?

None of the Jets’ 2016 draft picks became Pro Bowl players during their time with the team.

13. How did the Jets’ choices in the 2016 draft affect their overall record that year?

While the Jets’ choices in the 2016 draft had some positive impact, they were not enough to significantly improve the team’s overall record. The Jets finished the 2016 season with a 5-11 record, missing the playoffs.

14. What were the strengths and weaknesses of the Jets’ 2016 draft class?

The strengths of the Jets’ 2016 draft class were the selections of Darron Lee and Jordan Jenkins, who provided significant contributions to the team. However, the weaknesses included the failed development of Christian Hackenberg and the inability of Devin Smith to stay healthy.

15. How would the Jets’ draft choices in 2016 impact their future drafts?

The Jets’ draft choices in 2016 did not have a significant impact on their future drafts. The team continued to search for a franchise quarterback and struggled to find consistent success in subsequent drafts.

Final Thoughts:

Looking back at the New York Jets’ 2016 draft picks, it is evident that the team had mixed results. While they found success in selecting players like Darron Lee and Jordan Jenkins, their choices also included some regrettable picks, such as Christian Hackenberg. This draft class serves as a reminder that even with careful planning and analysis, not every pick will pan out as expected. However, the Jets’ ability to find late-round value in players like Juston Burris highlights the importance of thorough scouting and evaluation in every round. As the Jets move forward, they must learn from their past mistakes and make more calculated decisions to build a successful future.



