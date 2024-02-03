New York Jets Draft Picks 2016



The New York Jets, one of the most prominent football teams in the National Football League (NFL), had an eventful draft in 2016. In this article, we will delve into the team’s draft picks that year, discussing their selections, notable facts, and tricks they employed to build a strong roster. Additionally, we will answer common questions that arise regarding the Jets’ draft choices and conclude with some final thoughts on their impact.

The Jets had a total of seven draft picks in the 2016 NFL Draft, allowing them to address various areas of need on their team. Let’s take a closer look at their selections and the impact they had:

1. Darron Lee (Linebacker):

The Jets’ first-round pick (20th overall) was Darron Lee, a linebacker from Ohio State University. Lee brought exceptional speed and athleticism to the Jets’ defense, making an immediate impact as a rookie. His ability to cover tight ends and running backs in pass coverage made him a valuable asset for the team.

2. Christian Hackenberg (Quarterback):

In the second round (51st overall), the Jets selected Christian Hackenberg, a quarterback from Penn State University. While Hackenberg had a promising college career, he failed to live up to expectations at the professional level. Unfortunately, he struggled with accuracy and decision-making, preventing him from becoming the long-term solution at quarterback for the Jets.

3. Jordan Jenkins (Linebacker):

With their third-round pick (83rd overall), the Jets selected Jordan Jenkins, a linebacker from the University of Georgia. Jenkins proved to be a reliable starter for the Jets, contributing both as a pass rusher and run defender. His consistent performance has solidified his role on the team.

4. Juston Burris (Cornerback):

In the fourth round (118th overall), the Jets drafted Juston Burris, a cornerback from North Carolina State University. Burris showed flashes of potential during his time with the Jets, but struggled to maintain consistency. He provided depth in the secondary but was never able to secure a starting role.

5. Brandon Shell (Offensive Tackle):

The Jets addressed their offensive line needs in the fifth round (158th overall) by selecting Brandon Shell, an offensive tackle from the University of South Carolina. Shell became a reliable starter for the Jets, showcasing his strength and technique in pass protection. His contributions were vital in providing stability to the Jets’ offensive line.

Now, let’s move on to some interesting facts and tricks related to the Jets’ draft picks in 2016:

Interesting Fact 1: Darron Lee was the first Ohio State linebacker to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Andy Katzenmoyer in 1999.

Interesting Fact 2: Christian Hackenberg became the first quarterback drafted by the Jets since Geno Smith in 2013. Unfortunately, the Jets’ struggles at quarterback continued with Hackenberg’s lack of success.

Interesting Fact 3: Jordan Jenkins recorded his first career interception in his rookie season against the New England Patriots, returning it for a touchdown.

Interesting Fact 4: Juston Burris intercepted his first career pass in a game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. He showcased his ball-hawking skills, which unfortunately didn’t translate consistently.

Interesting Fact 5: Brandon Shell is the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Shell, who was an offensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders during the 1960s and 1970s.

Now, let’s address some common questions that often arise regarding the Jets’ draft picks in 2016:

1. Did the Jets make the right choice by selecting Darron Lee in the first round?

– Lee had a promising start to his career with the Jets, showcasing his versatility and athleticism. However, his production declined in subsequent seasons, leading to the Jets trading him to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. While he had his moments, it’s fair to question if Lee lived up to the expectations of a first-round pick.

2. What led to Christian Hackenberg’s struggles in the NFL?

– Hackenberg’s lack of success in the NFL can be attributed to various factors. His inconsistent accuracy, decision-making, and inability to read defenses hindered his development. Additionally, the Jets’ coaching instability and lack of offensive weapons during his time with the team further hindered his progress.

3. How did Jordan Jenkins perform as a pass rusher?

– While Jenkins wasn’t known for being an elite pass rusher, he provided consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He recorded 15 sacks during his four seasons with the Jets, showcasing his ability to disrupt the passing game.

4. Did Juston Burris ever become a starting cornerback for the Jets?

– Despite showing flashes of potential, Burris struggled to secure a starting role on the Jets’ defense. He mainly served as a depth cornerback and contributed on special teams during his tenure with the team.

5. How did Brandon Shell contribute to the Jets’ offensive line?

– Shell became a reliable starter for the Jets, providing stability at the offensive tackle position. His pass-blocking skills were particularly noteworthy, as he helped protect the team’s quarterbacks from opposing pass rushers.

6. Did any of the Jets’ draft picks from 2016 make it to the Pro Bowl?

– None of the Jets’ draft picks from 2016 have made it to the Pro Bowl thus far in their careers.

7. How did the Jets fare in the 2016 season with their draft picks?

– The Jets finished the 2016 season with a record of 5-11, failing to make the playoffs. While some of their draft picks contributed positively, the team struggled to find consistent success throughout the season.

8. Did the Jets regret selecting Christian Hackenberg?

– It’s safe to say that the Jets regretted selecting Hackenberg, as he failed to develop into a starting-caliber quarterback. The team eventually moved on from him, trading him to the Oakland Raiders without him ever playing a regular-season snap for the Jets.

9. Did any of the Jets’ draft picks become team captains?

– Jordan Jenkins was named a team captain for the Jets during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. His leadership qualities and consistent performance on the field earned him this honor.

10. How did Darron Lee’s career progress after leaving the Jets?

– After being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, Lee struggled to find a consistent role on their defense. He was eventually released and signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2021, where he currently plays as a depth linebacker.

11. Did any of the Jets’ draft picks from 2016 sign long-term extensions with the team?

– None of the Jets’ draft picks from 2016 signed long-term extensions with the team. Their performances, coupled with organizational changes, prevented them from securing a long-term future with the Jets.

12. How did the Jets’ offensive line perform with Brandon Shell as a starter?

– With Shell as a starter, the Jets’ offensive line experienced improved stability. His pass-blocking skills helped protect the team’s quarterbacks, although the overall performance of the offensive line still had room for improvement.

13. Did the Jets have any notable undrafted free agent signings in 2016?

– One undrafted free agent signing of note in 2016 was Robby Anderson, a wide receiver from Temple University. Anderson went on to become a key contributor for the Jets’ offense, showcasing his deep-threat abilities and accumulating over 3,000 receiving yards in his four seasons with the team.

14. How did the Jets’ 2016 draft class compare to other teams in the NFL?

– The overall success of the Jets’ 2016 draft class can be considered average compared to other teams in the NFL. While they had a few solid contributors, they failed to find any standout players who became perennial Pro Bowlers.

15. How did the Jets’ draft picks from 2016 impact the team in the long run?

– The impact of the Jets’ draft picks from 2016 was relatively limited in the long run. While some players provided valuable contributions, the lack of consistent success and organizational changes prevented them from making a significant impact on the team’s overall trajectory.

In conclusion, the New York Jets’ draft picks in 2016 brought a mix of promise, disappointment, and depth to the team. Darron Lee showcased initial potential but failed to meet expectations, while Christian Hackenberg struggled to find success as a quarterback. On the other hand, Jordan Jenkins and Brandon Shell proved to be reliable starters on defense and offense, respectively. Juston Burris provided depth in the secondary but struggled to secure a starting role. Ultimately, the impact of the Jets’ 2016 draft class was relatively limited, with no players reaching Pro Bowl status or securing long-term extensions with the team. As the NFL draft is often a mixed bag, the Jets’ selections in 2016 serve as a reminder of the challenges teams face in building a successful roster.



