

NFC Championship 2017 Kickoff Time: All You Need to Know

The NFC Championship game is one of the most highly anticipated events in American sports. It determines the champion of the National Football Conference (NFC) and the team that will represent the conference in the Super Bowl. In this article, we will delve into the NFC Championship 2017 kickoff time, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions surrounding this prestigious game.

Interesting Facts:

1. The NFC Championship game is played annually between the winners of the NFC’s two divisions, the East and the West. The top-seeded team in each division earns home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, including hosting the NFC Championship game if they advance.

2. The 2017 NFC Championship game was held on January 22, 2017, between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons. The game took place at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons emerged victorious with a resounding 44-21 win, securing their spot in Super Bowl LI.

3. The NFC Championship game has a rich history, with the first game taking place on January 5, 1975. The Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings faced off in the inaugural championship game, where the Cowboys emerged as the winners.

4. The kickoff time for the NFC Championship game varies each year. It is typically scheduled for late afternoon or early evening to maximize viewership. The 2017 NFC Championship game had a kickoff time of 3:05 PM EST.

5. The NFC Championship game is known for its intense competition and memorable moments. From last-minute touchdowns to incredible comebacks, this game has provided fans with countless thrilling experiences. It is often considered the pinnacle of the NFL season before the Super Bowl.

Tricks:

1. Plan ahead: As the NFC Championship game is a highly sought-after event, tickets can sell out quickly. Make sure to plan ahead and purchase your tickets as soon as they become available to secure your spot.

2. Arrive early: To fully immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere, arrive at the stadium early. Tailgating, interacting with fellow fans, and soaking up the excitement are all part of the experience.

3. Dress appropriately: Depending on the location of the game, weather conditions can vary. Check the forecast and dress accordingly to ensure a comfortable experience.

4. Familiarize yourself with stadium policies: Each stadium has its own set of rules and regulations. Familiarize yourself with these policies to avoid any surprises on game day.

5. Stay updated: Keep an eye on the official NFL website, as well as social media platforms, for any updates or changes regarding the NFC Championship game. This will ensure that you are well-informed and prepared for the event.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What is the NFC Championship game?

The NFC Championship game is a football game played between the winners of the NFC’s two divisions to determine the conference champion.

2. When was the NFC Championship game played in 2017?

The NFC Championship game in 2017 was held on January 22, 2017.

3. Which teams played in the NFC Championship game in 2017?

The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons played in the NFC Championship game in 2017.

4. Who won the NFC Championship game in 2017?

The Atlanta Falcons emerged as the winners of the NFC Championship game in 2017.

5. Where was the NFC Championship game in 2017 held?

The NFC Championship game in 2017 was held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

6. What time did the NFC Championship game kickoff in 2017?

The NFC Championship game in 2017 had a kickoff time of 3:05 PM EST.

7. How can I purchase tickets for the NFC Championship game?

Tickets for the NFC Championship game can be purchased through official NFL ticketing platforms, as well as authorized resellers.

8. How much do tickets for the NFC Championship game typically cost?

The cost of tickets for the NFC Championship game can vary greatly depending on factors such as seating location and demand. Prices can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.

9. Can I watch the NFC Championship game on television?

Yes, the NFC Championship game is broadcasted on national television. It is typically aired on major networks such as CBS, Fox, or NBC.

10. Can I stream the NFC Championship game online?

Yes, the NFL offers streaming services for the NFC Championship game through its official website and mobile app. However, some streaming platforms may require a subscription or payment.

11. Can I attend the NFC Championship game if I am not a fan of the participating teams?

Yes, the NFC Championship game is open to all fans, regardless of their allegiance. It is a great opportunity to witness high-level football and enjoy the atmosphere.

12. How long does the NFC Championship game typically last?

The duration of the NFC Championship game can vary depending on various factors such as the pace of play and the number of stoppages. On average, the game lasts around three hours.

13. Are there any halftime performances during the NFC Championship game?

Yes, the NFC Championship game typically features halftime performances by popular musicians or entertainers. These performances add to the overall entertainment value of the event.

14. Can I bring outside food and drinks to the NFC Championship game?

Most stadiums have strict policies regarding outside food and drinks. It is advisable to check the specific stadium’s policies before attempting to bring any items.

15. What happens if the NFC Championship game ends in a tie?

If the NFC Championship game ends in a tie, overtime periods are played until a winner is determined. Each team has an opportunity to possess the ball, with the first team to score winning the game.

Final Thoughts:

The NFC Championship game is a spectacle that captures the attention of football fans around the world. From the kickoff time to the nail-biting moments on the field, this game has become synonymous with excitement and anticipation. Whether you are a die-hard fan or simply enjoy the thrill of competitive sports, the NFC Championship game is an event that should not be missed. So mark your calendars, prepare your jerseys, and get ready to witness the best of the NFC battle it out for a chance at Super Bowl glory.



