

NFC Championship 2017 Start Time: Everything You Need to Know

The NFC Championship is one of the most highly anticipated events in American football. It is the culmination of the National Football League (NFL) playoffs, where the two best teams from the National Football Conference battle it out for a chance to compete in the Super Bowl. In this article, we will delve into the NFC Championship 2017 start time, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about this prestigious sporting event.

NFC Championship 2017 Start Time:

The NFC Championship 2017 was held on January 22, 2017. The game kicked off at 3:05 PM ET (Eastern Time) at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Falcons hosted the Green Bay Packers in what promised to be an exciting clash between two talented teams.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Atlanta Falcons had a stellar season in 2016, finishing with an impressive 11-5 record. Led by their star quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons became the highest-scoring team in the NFL that year, averaging 33.8 points per game.

2. The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, had a slow start to the season but managed to turn things around. They finished with a 10-6 record and secured their place in the playoffs. Led by their experienced quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers went on an incredible eight-game winning streak leading up to the NFC Championship game.

3. The 2017 NFC Championship was the last game ever played at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons were set to move into the newly constructed Mercedes-Benz Stadium the following season.

4. The Atlanta Falcons dominated the game, crushing the Green Bay Packers with a score of 44-21. Matt Ryan put on a spectacular performance, throwing for 392 yards and four touchdowns. This win secured the Falcons’ spot in Super Bowl LI, where they faced the New England Patriots.

5. The NFC Championship 2017 was a memorable game for Falcons fans as it marked their second-ever appearance in a Super Bowl. Their first and only previous appearance came in 1999, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What is the NFC Championship?

The NFC Championship is the final game of the NFL playoffs for teams representing the National Football Conference. The winner of this game advances to the Super Bowl.

2. How are the teams selected for the NFC Championship?

The teams that compete in the NFC Championship are determined through a series of playoff games. The top six teams from each conference qualify for the playoffs based on their regular-season performance.

3. What is the significance of the NFC Championship?

The NFC Championship is significant as it determines the representative team from the NFC for the Super Bowl. It showcases the best teams from the conference and generates immense excitement among fans.

4. How is the location of the NFC Championship determined?

The location of the NFC Championship is predetermined based on a rotation system among the NFC teams. Each team has the opportunity to host the championship game once every few years.

5. Are there any memorable moments from previous NFC Championships?

Yes, there have been many memorable moments in NFC Championship history. Some notable examples include “The Catch” by Dwight Clark in 1982, the New York Giants’ overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, and the Seattle Seahawks’ dramatic comeback against the Green Bay Packers in 2015.

6. How long is the NFC Championship game?

The NFC Championship game typically lasts around three hours, not including any overtime periods.

7. Can I watch the NFC Championship live on television?

Yes, the NFC Championship is broadcast live on television. It is typically aired on a major network, such as CBS, NBC, or FOX.

8. Can I purchase tickets to attend the NFC Championship in person?

Yes, tickets are available for purchase to attend the NFC Championship. However, due to its popularity, tickets often sell out quickly, and prices can be high.

9. What is the halftime show like during the NFC Championship?

The halftime show during the NFC Championship is usually a high-energy performance featuring popular musicians or entertainers. It is a highly anticipated part of the event.

10. Are there any traditions associated with the NFC Championship?

While there are no specific traditions associated with the NFC Championship itself, some teams and their fans may have their own rituals or traditions leading up to the game.

11. How can I stay updated on the NFC Championship game?

You can stay updated on the NFC Championship game by following the NFL’s official website, social media accounts, and sports news websites. Additionally, you can tune into sports radio or watch sports news channels for updates.

12. What is the prize for winning the NFC Championship?

The prize for winning the NFC Championship is the coveted George Halas Trophy, named after the former Chicago Bears owner and coach. This trophy is presented to the winning team and symbolizes their achievement in reaching the Super Bowl.

13. Are there any rivalries in the NFC Championship?

Yes, there are several notable rivalries in the NFC Championship. One of the most famous is the rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, who faced each other multiple times in the championship game during the 1990s.

14. How many times have the Atlanta Falcons won the NFC Championship?

As of the 2017 season, the Atlanta Falcons have won the NFC Championship twice. Their first win came in 1998 and their second in 2016.

15. Did the Atlanta Falcons win the Super Bowl after the NFC Championship in 2017?

No, despite their dominant performance in the NFC Championship, the Atlanta Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI after blowing a 28-3 lead. The Patriots completed a historic comeback to win the game in overtime.

Final Thoughts:

The NFC Championship 2017 was an unforgettable event in American football history. It marked the end of an era at the Georgia Dome and showcased the Atlanta Falcons’ prowess as they secured their spot in the Super Bowl. While the outcome of the Super Bowl may not have gone in their favor, the journey to the NFC Championship was a testament to the Falcons’ talent and determination. The NFC Championship continues to be a highly anticipated event, bringing fans together to witness the best of the best in the National Football Conference.



