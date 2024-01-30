

NFL 2016 Week 8 Scores: An Exciting Week of Football

The NFL 2016 season was filled with thrilling moments, unexpected upsets, and incredible performances. Week 8 was no exception, as teams battled it out on the field, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. In this article, we will take a look at the scores from that week and dive into some interesting facts and tricks. Additionally, we will answer some common questions about the games. So let’s jump right in!

Week 8 Scores:

1. Thursday Night Football:

– Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Titans 36, Jaguars 22

2. Sunday Games:

– Washington Redskins vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Redskins 27, Bengals 27 (OT)

– Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts: Chiefs 30, Colts 14

– New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Patriots 41, Bills 25

– New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: Jets 31, Browns 28

– Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans: Texans 20, Lions 13

– Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints: Saints 25, Seahawks 20

– Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Panthers 30, Cardinals 20

– Oakland Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Raiders 30, Buccaneers 24 (OT)

– San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 33, 49ers 21

– San Diego Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Broncos 27, Chargers 19

– Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 33, Packers 32

– Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Cowboys 29, Eagles 23 (OT)

– Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Bears 20, Vikings 10

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 36-22 on Thursday Night Football. This win marked the Titans’ first victory over the Jaguars since 2013.

2. The New England Patriots dominated the Buffalo Bills with a 41-25 victory. This win extended the Patriots’ winning streak over the Bills to five games.

3. The Atlanta Falcons edged out the Green Bay Packers in a thrilling 33-32 victory. This game featured two MVP-caliber quarterbacks, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers, showcasing their skills with impressive passing performances.

4. The Chicago Bears surprised the undefeated Minnesota Vikings with a 20-10 victory. This win marked the Bears’ first against the Vikings since 2014.

5. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 in overtime. This win showcased the resilience of the Cowboys, who overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Common Questions:

1. Which team had the most impressive victory in Week 8?

The Atlanta Falcons’ victory over the Green Bay Packers was highly impressive. It showcased their ability to compete against one of the league’s top teams.

2. Were there any notable individual performances in Week 8?

Yes, there were several notable performances. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns, while Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) had 246 passing yards and four touchdowns.

3. Did any games go into overtime?

Yes, two games went into overtime in Week 8. The Washington Redskins tied with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Dallas Cowboys secured a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

4. Which team suffered the most surprising upset?

The Minnesota Vikings suffered the most surprising upset, losing to the Chicago Bears. The Vikings were previously undefeated and considered one of the strongest teams in the league.

5. Did any records or milestones get broken in Week 8?

No significant records or milestones were broken in Week 8 of the 2016 NFL season.

6. Which team had the highest-scoring game in Week 8?

The New England Patriots had the highest-scoring game, putting up 41 points against the Buffalo Bills.

7. Which team had the lowest-scoring game in Week 8?

The Detroit Lions had the lowest-scoring game, managing only 13 points against the Houston Texans.

8. Were there any standout defensive performances?

Yes, the Houston Texans’ defense had a standout performance, holding the Detroit Lions to just 13 points.

9. Did any teams make a comeback in the fourth quarter?

Yes, the Dallas Cowboys made an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, overcoming a 10-point deficit.

10. How did the rookie quarterbacks perform in Week 8?

There were no standout performances from rookie quarterbacks in Week 8.

11. Were there any games decided by a last-minute field goal?

No, there were no games decided by a last-minute field goal in Week 8.

12. Did any players get injured in Week 8?

Yes, several players suffered injuries in Week 8, but none of them were significant season-ending injuries.

13. Which teams had the best offensive performances?

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons had the best offensive performances in Week 8, scoring 41 and 33 points, respectively.

14. Did any games have controversial calls or referee decisions?

There were no major controversial calls or referee decisions in Week 8.

15. Which team had the most dominant performance in Week 8?

The New England Patriots had the most dominant performance, defeating the Buffalo Bills by a margin of 16 points.

Final Thoughts:

Week 8 of the NFL 2016 season provided fans with a mix of exciting games, surprising upsets, and impressive performances. From the Titans’ first victory over the Jaguars in three years to the Cowboys’ comeback win against the Eagles, the week was filled with memorable moments. As the season progressed, teams continued to battle for playoff spots, setting the stage for the thrilling weeks to come.



