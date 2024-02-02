

NFL Mock Draft 2017: Chicago Bears

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for football fans around the world. It’s a time when teams have the opportunity to select the best college players and add them to their roster. One team that has been generating a lot of buzz leading up to the draft is the Chicago Bears. With the number three overall pick, the Bears have a chance to make a significant impact on their team with this year’s draft class. In this article, we will analyze the potential picks for the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Mock Draft, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions surrounding this topic.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Chicago Bears have a long-standing history in the NFL, dating back to 1920. They are one of the oldest and most iconic teams in the league.

2. The Bears’ defense has always been a focal point of their success. They are known for their dominant defense, which has produced legendary players like Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, and Brian Urlacher.

3. The Bears have a Super Bowl victory to their name. In 1985, they had one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history, finishing the year with a 15-1 record and winning Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots.

4. The Bears have struggled in recent seasons, finishing last in their division in 2016 with a 3-13 record. This poor performance has led to a high draft pick and an opportunity to rebuild their team.

5. The Bears have a new head coach, Matt Nagy, who was hired in 2018. Nagy brings a fresh perspective and offensive-minded approach to the team, which could greatly impact their draft strategy.

Tricks for a Successful NFL Mock Draft:

1. Research, research, research: Before making any predictions or mock drafts, it’s essential to gather as much information as possible. Analyze player statistics, team needs, and expert opinions to make informed decisions.

2. Consider team needs: Each team has specific areas of their roster that need improvement. For the Chicago Bears, they have several positions that require attention, including quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive line.

3. Evaluate potential trades: Trades can significantly impact a team’s draft strategy. Keep an eye on rumors and potential trades involving the Bears or other teams that could affect their draft position.

4. Think long-term: While it’s crucial to address immediate needs, it’s also essential to consider the long-term success of the team. Building a strong foundation and selecting players with high potential for growth is key.

5. Trust your instincts: Mock drafts are not an exact science, and surprises can happen. Trust your instincts and make bold predictions if you believe it will benefit the team in the long run.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who will the Chicago Bears select with the number three overall pick?

– The selection will depend on the team’s evaluation of available prospects and their needs. However, top options for the Bears include quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, defensive end Solomon Thomas, or safety Jamal Adams.

2. Is quarterback a priority for the Bears in this draft?

– Quarterback has been a position of concern for the Bears in recent years. While they have Mitchell Trubisky on their roster, they may still consider selecting a quarterback if they believe it will significantly improve their team.

3. Will the Bears trade their pick?

– It’s always a possibility, as teams often engage in trade discussions leading up to the draft. If the Bears receive an attractive offer, they might consider trading their pick to acquire additional assets.

4. What other positions are the Bears looking to address in this draft?

– Besides quarterback, the Bears are likely to target positions such as wide receiver, offensive line, and cornerback. These areas of the roster need improvement and could greatly benefit the team.

5. Are there any specific players the Bears are targeting?

– While the team’s specific target players are not publicly known, they will likely focus on prospects who fit their team culture, have high potential, and fill immediate needs.

6. How will the hiring of head coach Matt Nagy impact the draft strategy?

– Head coach Matt Nagy brings a new offensive-minded approach to the team. This could lead to a greater emphasis on offensive players and strategies in the draft.

7. Will the Bears select a defensive player with their first pick?

– It’s possible, as the Bears’ defense has always been a strength of the team. However, with their high draft pick, they may prioritize addressing their offensive needs first.

8. Are there any sleeper picks the Bears might consider?

– The Bears could potentially select a player who is not widely projected to be a top pick but has the potential to be a hidden gem. These sleeper picks often provide great value to the team.

9. How does the Bears’ draft position affect their options?

– Being the third overall pick gives the Bears a significant advantage in selecting top-tier talent. They have a wide range of options available to them and can choose the best player that fits their needs.

10. What are the Bears’ long-term goals with this draft?

– The Bears’ long-term goals are to rebuild their team and establish a winning culture. They aim to select players who will contribute to their success for years to come.

11. How does the Bears’ 2016 season affect their draft strategy?

– The Bears’ poor performance in the 2016 season highlights the areas in their roster that need improvement. This will likely influence their draft strategy, focusing on addressing those weaknesses.

12. Will the Bears make any trade-ups or trade-downs in the draft?

– It’s always a possibility, as teams often explore trade options to either move up and secure a specific player or trade down to acquire additional draft picks. The Bears will assess these opportunities based on the value they provide.

13. Are there any players from the Chicago area that the Bears might consider drafting?

– While it’s not a primary factor in their decision-making process, the Bears may consider local players if they align with their team needs and overall strategy.

14. How will the Bears’ draft strategy differ from other teams?

– Each team has its own unique needs and priorities. The Bears’ draft strategy will be tailored to their specific roster weaknesses and long-term goals.

15. What impact will the Bears’ draft picks have on their 2017 season?

– The impact of the Bears’ draft picks on their 2017 season will depend on several factors, including the players’ readiness to contribute, their development, and how well they fit into the team’s overall strategy.

Final Thoughts:

The NFL Mock Draft is an exciting time for football fans, especially for teams with high draft picks like the Chicago Bears. With the number three overall pick, the Bears have a unique opportunity to select a player who can make an immediate impact on their team. Whether it’s addressing their quarterback situation, strengthening their offense, or bolstering their defense, the Bears have many options on the table. The draft is a critical event that can shape the future of a team, and the Bears’ choices in this year’s draft will undoubtedly have a significant impact on their success in the upcoming season and beyond.



