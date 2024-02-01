

NFL Pick Week 3, 2012: A Recap of Exciting Matchups

The NFL has always been a thrilling and unpredictable league, and Week 3 of the 2012 season was no exception. With several standout performances and surprising upsets, football fans were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions. In this article, we will delve into the highlights of Week 3, discussing five interesting facts and tricks along the way. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions that fans may have had about the games. So, let’s dive into the action-packed NFL Pick Week 3, 2012!

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Historic Shootout: One of the most memorable games of Week 3 was the matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans. The two teams combined for a staggering 105 points, with the final score standing at 44-41 in favor of the Titans. This game marked the first time in NFL history that both teams scored at least 40 points in regulation time.

2. Rookie Quarterback Showdown: The Week 3 clash between the Washington Redskins and the Cincinnati Bengals featured a thrilling duel between two rookie quarterbacks, Robert Griffin III and Andy Dalton. Both players put on a dazzling display of skills, with Dalton leading the Bengals to a 38-31 victory. This game showcased the bright future ahead for these talented young quarterbacks.

3. Record-Breaking Performance: In a stunning display of athleticism, wide receiver Andre Johnson of the Houston Texans set a franchise record by catching 12 passes for 146 yards in the game against the Denver Broncos. Johnson’s exceptional performance helped the Texans secure a 31-25 victory and showcased his status as one of the league’s premier receivers.

4. Defensive Dominance: While the focus of NFL games often revolves around high-scoring offenses, Week 3 saw the Chicago Bears’ defense steal the show. They intercepted a total of five passes from the St. Louis Rams’ quarterback, Sam Bradford, returning two of them for touchdowns. The Bears’ dominant defensive performance contributed significantly to their 23-6 victory.

5. Shocking Upset: One of the biggest surprises of Week 3 was the New York Giants’ loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Giants, coming off a Super Bowl-winning season, were favored to win the game, but the Panthers’ defense held them to just seven points. The final score of 36-7 in favor of the Panthers stunned both fans and analysts, proving that anything can happen on any given Sunday.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the most impressive win in Week 3, 2012?

The most impressive win of the week could be argued to be the New England Patriots’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots won 31-30, with a last-second field goal by Stephen Gostkowski securing the win.

2. Who was the standout player of Week 3, 2012?

While many players had exceptional performances, rookie quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks stood out. He threw for 221 yards and one touchdown, leading the Seahawks to a 24-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

3. Did any teams remain undefeated after Week 3, 2012?

Yes, after Week 3, the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals were the only teams that remained undefeated.

4. Were there any notable injuries in Week 3, 2012?

Unfortunately, several key players suffered injuries during Week 3. Notably, Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker James Harrison sustained a knee injury, and Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Greg Jennings injured his groin.

5. Which game had the highest-scoring quarter in Week 3, 2012?

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys saw a high-scoring second quarter, with a total of 31 points scored. The Cowboys ultimately won the game 16-10.

6. How many overtime games were there in Week 3, 2012?

There were two overtime games in Week 3, 2012. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-24, and the Tennessee Titans triumphed over the Detroit Lions 44-41.

7. Did any kickers have a perfect field goal percentage in Week 3, 2012?

Yes, several kickers had a perfect field goal percentage in Week 3, 2012. Notable performances include Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, Jay Feely of the Arizona Cardinals, and Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots.

8. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 3, 2012?

The Buffalo Bills led the league in rushing yards for Week 3, 2012, accumulating a total of 195 yards on the ground.

9. Who had the most receiving yards in a single game in Week 3, 2012?

Wide receiver Andre Johnson of the Houston Texans had the most receiving yards in a single game, with a total of 146 yards against the Denver Broncos.

10. Were there any shutouts in Week 3, 2012?

No, there were no shutouts in Week 3, 2012. Every team managed to score at least one touchdown or field goal.

11. Which team had the most penalty yards in Week 3, 2012?

The Dallas Cowboys led the league in penalty yards for Week 3, 2012, accumulating a total of 13 penalties for 86 yards.

12. Did any quarterbacks throw for over 400 yards in Week 3, 2012?

Yes, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints threw for an impressive 240 yards in their overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

13. Were there any notable comebacks in Week 3, 2012?

Yes, the Arizona Cardinals staged an impressive comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, erasing a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals ultimately won the game 27-6.

14. Which team had the most sacks in Week 3, 2012?

The Cincinnati Bengals led the league in sacks for Week 3, 2012, recording a total of six sacks against the Washington Redskins.

15. Did any games go into double overtime in Week 3, 2012?

No, there were no games that went into double overtime in Week 3, 2012.

Final Thoughts:

Week 3 of the 2012 NFL season provided fans with a plethora of exciting matchups, record-breaking performances, and surprising upsets. From the historic shootout between the Lions and the Titans to rookie quarterback duels and standout defensive performances, the week was a testament to the league’s unpredictable nature. As football fans, we can only look forward to the upcoming weeks and anticipate the next batch of thrilling games that the NFL has in store for us.



