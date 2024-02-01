

NFL Picks 2015 Week 4: Analyzing the Games, Facts, and Strategies

As the NFL season enters Week 4, fans and bettors alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming matchups. This article will delve into the NFL Picks for Week 4 of the 2015 season, providing interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions. So, let’s dive right into the action!

Interesting Facts:

1. In Week 4 of the 2015 season, the New England Patriots faced off against the Buffalo Bills. This game marked the return of Tom Brady, who had been suspended for the first four games due to the infamous “Deflategate” scandal. Brady made a triumphant return, leading the Patriots to a 40-32 victory, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

2. The Green Bay Packers had a dominant performance in Week 4, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 17-3. This win marked the Packers’ fourth consecutive victory against the 49ers, dating back to the 2013 season.

3. The Atlanta Falcons had an exceptional start to the 2015 season, winning their first four games. Their Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans showcased their offensive prowess, as they scored 48 points in a 48-21 victory. This victory marked the first time in franchise history that the Falcons scored 40 or more points in three consecutive games.

4. Week 4 of the 2015 season saw an incredible comeback by the New York Giants against the Buffalo Bills. Trailing 24-10 with just over three minutes remaining in the game, the Giants scored two touchdowns to win the game 24-27. This marked the largest fourth-quarter comeback in Giants’ history.

5. The Denver Broncos had a dominant defense in the 2015 season, and it was on full display in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos’ defense recorded seven sacks and three interceptions, leading them to a 23-20 victory. This win marked the Broncos’ fourth consecutive victory to start the season.

Tricks for Successful NFL Picks:

1. Analyze the team’s recent performances: Look at how teams have performed in their past few games. Analyzing their offensive and defensive stats, as well as their overall record, can give you a better understanding of their current form.

2. Study the head-to-head matchups: Consider the history between two teams. Some teams may have a historical advantage over others, making it important to analyze their previous encounters.

3. Look at injuries and suspensions: Injuries and suspensions can have a significant impact on a team’s performance. Keep an eye on the injury reports and consider how the absence of key players might affect the outcome of a game.

4. Consider home-field advantage: Some teams perform exceptionally well at home, while others struggle on the road. Take into account the home-field advantage when making your picks.

5. Don’t overlook the weather: Weather conditions can have a significant impact on the outcome of a game, especially in outdoor stadiums. Keep an eye on the weather forecast and consider how it might affect the game plan of each team.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which teams were undefeated going into Week 4 of the 2015 season?

The only undefeated teams going into Week 4 were the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.

2. How did Tom Brady perform in his first game back from suspension?

Tom Brady had a stellar performance in his first game back from suspension, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-32 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

3. Who had the largest fourth-quarter comeback in Week 4 of the 2015 season?

The New York Giants had the largest fourth-quarter comeback in Week 4, overcoming a 14-point deficit in the final minutes to defeat the Buffalo Bills 24-27.

4. Which team had a dominant defensive performance in Week 4?

The Denver Broncos had a dominant defensive performance in Week 4, recording seven sacks and three interceptions in a 23-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

5. How many points did the Atlanta Falcons score in their Week 4 matchup?

The Atlanta Falcons scored an impressive 48 points in their Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans, winning the game 48-21.

6. What impact did injuries have on Week 4 games?

Injuries had varying impacts on Week 4 games, depending on the specific players affected. It is important to monitor injury reports to assess potential impacts on the outcome of a game.

7. Did any teams suffer their first loss in Week 4?

Yes, several teams suffered their first loss in Week 4, including the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers.

8. Which teams had standout offensive performances in Week 4?

The Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and New York Giants had standout offensive performances in Week 4, scoring 48, 40, and 27 points, respectively.

9. Were there any notable upsets in Week 4?

In Week 4, the St. Louis Rams defeated the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals, and the Washington Redskins defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

10. Which quarterbacks had outstanding performances in Week 4?

Alongside Tom Brady, other quarterbacks with outstanding performances in Week 4 included Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, and Eli Manning.

11. How did the game outcomes in Week 4 affect the standings?

The game outcomes in Week 4 had significant effects on the standings, with some teams moving up in their divisions while others dropped in the rankings.

12. Which teams struggled in Week 4?

Some teams that struggled in Week 4 included the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills, who all suffered losses.

13. Were there any significant milestones achieved in Week 4?

In Week 4, Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 100 career touchdown receptions.

14. Did any games go into overtime in Week 4?

Yes, one game went into overtime in Week 4. The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars had a thrilling matchup that ended with a 16-13 victory for the Jaguars.

15. Which teams improved their records to 4-0 in Week 4?

The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos improved their records to 4-0 in Week 4 with their respective victories.

Final Thoughts:

Week 4 of the 2015 NFL season provided fans with thrilling matchups, standout performances, and unexpected upsets. It showcased the importance of analyzing team form, head-to-head matchups, injuries, and home-field advantage when making NFL picks. The performances of quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, and Eli Manning demonstrated the impact of elite quarterback play on game outcomes. Ultimately, careful analysis and an understanding of the nuances of each game can greatly increase your chances of making successful NFL picks.



