

NFL Picks Week 13 2017: Predictions, Facts, and Tricks

As the NFL season progresses, the stakes get higher and the competition becomes more intense. Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season promises to be an exciting one, with several crucial matchups that could shape the playoff picture. In this article, we will provide you with predictions for Week 13, along with some interesting facts and tricks to help you make informed decisions. Additionally, we will answer some common questions about NFL picks. Let’s dive in!

Predictions for Week 13:

1. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills:

The Patriots have been dominant this season, and they are expected to continue their winning streak against the Bills. Tom Brady’s exceptional performances and the Patriots’ solid defense make them the favorites in this matchup.

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks:

The Eagles have been the team to beat this season, and they are likely to maintain their dominance against the Seahawks. Carson Wentz’s outstanding season and the Eagles’ well-rounded roster should give them the edge in this game.

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals:

The Rams have been a pleasant surprise this season, with Jared Goff and Todd Gurley leading their explosive offense. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency. The Rams should be able to secure a victory in this matchup.

4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets:

The Chiefs started the season strong, but have struggled in recent weeks. However, they still possess a talented roster and should have the upper hand against the Jets. Look for the Chiefs to bounce back with a win.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals:

The Steelers and the Bengals have a long-standing rivalry, and this matchup is always intense. The Steelers, led by Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, should come out on top, but the Bengals’ strong defense could make it a close game.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The New England Patriots have the most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history, with a total of nine appearances.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL this season, averaging over 30 points per game.

3. The Los Angeles Rams’ running back, Todd Gurley, leads the league in rushing touchdowns and is a strong candidate for the MVP award.

4. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, Alex Smith, has the highest passer rating in the league this season.

5. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl victories, with a total of six championships.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about NFL picks:

1. How do I make successful NFL picks?

Successful NFL picks require a combination of research, analysis, and a bit of luck. It’s important to consider factors such as team form, injuries, and head-to-head records when making predictions.

2. Should I trust expert NFL picks?

Expert NFL picks can be a valuable resource, but it’s important to do your own research as well. Experts provide insights and analysis, but ultimately, you should make your own decisions based on the information available.

3. What is the point spread in NFL picks?

The point spread is a margin of victory or defeat that oddsmakers assign to a game. Bettors can either choose to bet on the favorite, who must win by more than the point spread, or the underdog, who can win or lose by less than the point spread.

4. Can I make money from NFL picks?

Yes, it is possible to make money from NFL picks, but it requires skill and discipline. Many bettors have found success by consistently making informed picks and managing their bankroll effectively.

5. Should I rely on statistics for NFL picks?

Statistics are a crucial tool for making informed NFL picks. Analyzing team and player stats can provide valuable insights into performance and trends. However, it’s important to interpret statistics in the context of the game and consider other factors as well.

6. How do weather conditions affect NFL picks?

Weather conditions can have a significant impact on NFL games, particularly for teams that play in outdoor stadiums. Rain, snow, or strong winds can affect passing, kicking, and overall game strategy. It’s important to consider the weather forecast when making picks.

7. What is the “over/under” in NFL picks?

The “over/under” refers to the total number of points that oddsmakers predict will be scored in a game by both teams combined. Bettors can choose to bet on whether the total points scored will be over or under the predicted number.

8. What are some strategies for successful NFL picks?

Some strategies for successful NFL picks include analyzing team form, considering injuries and suspensions, understanding head-to-head records, and monitoring line movements.

9. Is it better to bet on the favorite or the underdog in NFL picks?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as it depends on various factors such as team form, injuries, and point spreads. It’s important to evaluate each game individually and make an informed decision based on the available information.

10. Can I make NFL picks based on my favorite team?

While it’s natural to have an affinity for your favorite team, it’s important to make objective picks based on research and analysis. Being overly biased towards your favorite team can cloud your judgment and lead to poor decision-making.

11. Are there any trends or patterns to consider in NFL picks?

There are several trends and patterns that can be useful in making NFL picks. For example, teams that are strong at home tend to perform better against the spread, and divisional matchups often result in closer games.

12. How does momentum affect NFL picks?

Momentum can play a significant role in NFL games, as teams that are on winning streaks often have a psychological advantage. However, it’s important to consider other factors as well, as momentum can be broken by injuries or key player suspensions.

13. Should I consider public opinion when making NFL picks?

Public opinion can influence point spreads and odds, but it’s important to remember that the public is not always right. Making picks based solely on public opinion can lead to poor decision-making.

14. How can I manage my bankroll effectively when making NFL picks?

Managing your bankroll effectively is crucial in order to avoid significant losses. It’s important to set a budget for your bets, avoid chasing losses, and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

15. Can I improve my NFL picks with experience?

Experience can certainly help improve your NFL picks. The more you observe and analyze games, the better you become at identifying trends, understanding team dynamics, and making informed predictions.

In conclusion, Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season promises to be an exciting one, with crucial matchups that could shape the playoff picture. By considering the predictions, interesting facts, and tricks provided in this article, you can make more informed NFL picks. Remember to do your research, analyze the statistics, and consider various factors before making your predictions. Good luck!



