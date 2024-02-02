

NFL Players Born in December

December is not only a month of joy, holiday cheer, and New Year’s resolutions, but it is also the birth month of many talented NFL players. These athletes, born under the zodiac signs of Sagittarius and Capricorn, have left their mark on the football field with their exceptional skills, perseverance, and passion for the game. In this article, we will explore some interesting facts about NFL players born in December, uncover some tricks of the trade, answer common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts on these remarkable athletes.

Interesting Facts:

1. December-born NFL players excel in leadership roles:

Many December-born NFL players have emerged as natural leaders on and off the field. Their strong character traits, determination, and ability to inspire their teammates have made them excellent captains and mentors. Examples include former NFL quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion, Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants with his calm and composed personality.

2. They have a knack for breaking records:

It seems that December-born NFL players have a penchant for rewriting the record books. Calvin Johnson, born on December 29th, 1985, holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single season in NFL history (1,964 yards). Johnson, known as “Megatron,” was a dominant force on the field and a nightmare for opposing defenses.

3. December-born players have a strong work ethic:

NFL players born in December are often known for their dedication, discipline, and unwavering work ethic. Their ability to push through adversity and remain focused on their goals has been instrumental in their success. Terrell Suggs, born on December 11th, 1982, is a prime example. Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler, has shown remarkable consistency and longevity throughout his career.

4. They possess a competitive spirit:

December-born NFL players possess an innate competitive spirit that drives them to succeed. Their desire to win and be the best has fueled some iconic performances in NFL history. One such player is Hall of Fame running back, Emmitt Smith, born on December 15th, 1969. Smith’s competitive fire and relentless drive led him to become the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

5. December-born players have a strong sense of loyalty:

Many NFL players born in December exhibit a remarkable sense of loyalty towards their teams and teammates. This loyalty often translates into long and successful careers with a single franchise. An example of such loyalty is Marques Colston, born on December 5th, 1983, who spent his entire ten-year career with the New Orleans Saints, becoming one of their all-time leading receivers.

Tricks of the Trade:

1. Mental preparation is key:

NFL players born in December understand the importance of mental preparation. They spend time visualizing and mentally rehearsing their plays, which helps improve their decision-making and reaction time on the field.

2. Consistency in training:

Consistency is crucial in any sport, and NFL players born in December recognize this. They establish a training routine and stick to it, ensuring they are physically prepared for the rigors of the NFL season.

3. Developing versatility:

Versatility is a valuable asset in the NFL. December-born players often work on developing multiple skills, allowing them to contribute in various positions and situations, making them more valuable to their teams.

4. Building strong relationships with teammates:

NFL players born in December understand the importance of building strong relationships with their teammates. They know that trust and camaraderie on the field translate into improved teamwork and better overall performance.

5. Balancing rest and recovery:

Recovering from the physical demands of the NFL season is vital for players’ longevity and performance. December-born players pay close attention to their rest and recovery, incorporating proper sleep, nutrition, and relaxation techniques into their routines.

Common Questions:

1. Who is the most successful NFL player born in December?

Tom Brady, born on December 3rd, 1977, is widely regarded as the most successful NFL player born in December. With seven Super Bowl victories and numerous records, Brady’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary.

2. Are there any Hall of Fame NFL players born in December?

Yes, there are several Hall of Fame NFL players born in December, including Emmitt Smith, Deacon Jones, and Herb Adderley, to name a few. These players have left an indelible mark on the sport and are celebrated for their contributions to the game.

3. How do December-born NFL players deal with cold weather games?

December-born NFL players are accustomed to playing in cold weather conditions. They often wear extra layers, use heated benches, and employ various strategies to keep their muscles warm and prevent injuries.

4. Do December-born players have a different playing style?

There is no definitive playing style associated with December-born NFL players. Each player’s style is shaped by their unique combination of skills, strengths, and experiences.

5. Are there any famous NFL quarterbacks born in December?

Yes, several famous NFL quarterbacks were born in December, including Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Joe Flacco. These quarterbacks have achieved great success and have led their teams to Super Bowl victories.

6. Do December-born NFL players have an advantage over players born in other months?

Birth month does not confer any inherent advantage or disadvantage in the NFL. Success in the league is determined by a combination of talent, hard work, opportunity, and circumstances.

7. How do December-born NFL players celebrate their birthdays during the season?

December-born NFL players often celebrate their birthdays with their teammates and families after the season concludes. During the season, their focus remains on the game and achieving team goals.

8. Are there any famous NFL coaches born in December?

Yes, some notable NFL coaches, such as Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin, were born in December. These coaches have achieved tremendous success, leading their teams to multiple Super Bowl victories.

9. Are December-born NFL players more likely to be team captains?

While December-born NFL players have shown a propensity for leadership roles, being named a team captain is not solely dependent on birth month. Leadership qualities, on-field performance, and respect from teammates are crucial factors in captain selection.

10. Are there any superstitions associated with December-born NFL players?

Superstitions vary from player to player, regardless of birth month. Some December-born NFL players may have personal superstitions or rituals they follow, but these are individual preferences and not exclusive to December-born athletes.

11. How do December-born players handle the pressure of the playoffs?

December-born NFL players are no strangers to pressure, and their experience in high-stakes games helps them handle the intensity of the playoffs. They rely on their mental and physical preparation to perform at their best when it matters most.

12. Are there any notable December-born kickers in the NFL?

Yes, several notable kickers were born in December, including Adam Vinatieri, Sebastian Janikowski, and Justin Tucker. These kickers have achieved great success and are known for their accuracy and clutch performances.

13. Can December-born NFL players have successful post-playing careers?

Yes, many December-born NFL players have transitioned successfully into post-playing careers. Some become coaches, broadcasters, or pursue business ventures, leveraging their experiences and knowledge gained from the game.

14. Are there any December-born NFL players who have won MVP awards?

Yes, December-born NFL players have won MVP awards. Notable examples include Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Adrian Peterson, who have all been named NFL MVPs during their careers.

15. How do December-born NFL players stay motivated throughout the season?

Motivation varies from player to player, but December-born NFL players often find inspiration in their love for the game, their desire to compete, and the opportunity to achieve team and personal goals.

Final Thoughts:

NFL players born in December bring a unique set of skills, traits, and accomplishments to the game. Their leadership abilities, record-breaking performances, work ethic, competitive spirit, and loyalty have made them an integral part of the league’s history. As we celebrate the achievements of these December-born athletes, let us appreciate the dedication and passion they have shown in their pursuit of greatness on the football field.



