

NFL Players From Appalachian State: Rising Stars from the Mountains

The National Football League (NFL) is home to some of the most talented athletes in the world. Many players come from prestigious college football programs, but there are also hidden gems from smaller schools that make a big impact in the league. One such institution is Appalachian State University, nestled in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. Despite being a relatively small school, Appalachian State has produced several NFL players who have gone on to make a name for themselves in professional football. In this article, we will explore the journey of NFL players from Appalachian State, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, and answering 15 common questions about their experiences.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Appalachian State has a rich football history: Although not widely known, Appalachian State has a long-standing tradition of success in college football. The team has won multiple national championships at the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) level, including three consecutive titles from 2005 to 2007. This success has helped put the university on the map as a breeding ground for talented football players.

2. Appalachian State’s impact in the NFL: Despite being a smaller school, Appalachian State has produced a surprising number of NFL players. As of the 2021 season, over 20 former Appalachian State players have gone on to play in the NFL, with some even becoming stars in the league. This is a testament to the quality of coaching and development that the players receive during their time at the university.

3. The success story of Dexter Coakley: One of the most notable NFL players from Appalachian State is Dexter Coakley. Coakley, a linebacker, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He went on to have a successful career, earning three Pro Bowl selections and being named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2000s. Coakley’s success paved the way for future Appalachian State players to make their mark in the NFL.

4. The rise of Armanti Edwards: Another notable NFL player from Appalachian State is Armanti Edwards. Edwards, a quarterback in college, was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Although his career as a quarterback in the NFL did not reach the same heights as his college days, Edwards transitioned to wide receiver and found success in that role. His versatility and athleticism were key factors in his ability to adapt to a new position and contribute to his team.

5. The impact of Appalachian State’s football program: The success of Appalachian State’s football program has not only produced talented NFL players but has also elevated the school’s reputation in the world of college football. The Mountaineers have consistently been recognized as one of the top FCS programs and have even made the transition to the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) level. This upward trajectory has attracted more talented athletes to the university, further solidifying its position as a football powerhouse.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How does a small school like Appalachian State produce NFL players?

– Despite being a smaller school, Appalachian State has a dedicated coaching staff that focuses on developing players’ skills and maximizing their potential. Additionally, the team’s success at the FCS level has helped attract talented athletes who may have otherwise been overlooked by larger programs.

2. Are there any current NFL players from Appalachian State?

– Yes, as of the 2021 season, there are several current NFL players from Appalachian State, including wide receiver Corey Sutton (Carolina Panthers) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Cincinnati Bengals).

3. What positions do most Appalachian State players play in the NFL?

– Appalachian State has produced players in various positions, including quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker, and defensive back. However, the majority of NFL players from Appalachian State have been on the defensive side of the ball.

4. Has any Appalachian State player won a Super Bowl?

– Yes, several Appalachian State players have won Super Bowls throughout NFL history. Notable examples include Dexter Coakley (Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl XXX) and Daniel Kilgore (Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV).

5. How does playing at Appalachian State prepare players for the NFL?

– Appalachian State’s football program emphasizes discipline, hard work, and attention to detail, which are crucial qualities for success in the NFL. Additionally, the competitive nature of the team’s schedule and the high level of coaching contribute to the development of players’ skills and understanding of the game.

6. Are there any current NFL coaches who played at Appalachian State?

– Yes, one notable example is Frank Reich, the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Reich played quarterback at Appalachian State before having a successful NFL career and transitioning into coaching.

7. How does Appalachian State’s football program compare to larger schools?

– While Appalachian State may not have the same level of resources and exposure as larger schools, it has proven that it can compete with and even defeat bigger programs. The team’s success against FBS opponents, including a historic upset over the University of Michigan in 2007, has garnered attention and respect from across the college football landscape.

8. Are there any records set by Appalachian State players in the NFL?

– While there may not be any specific records held by Appalachian State players in the NFL, several players have achieved notable milestones and received recognition for their performances. For example, Dexter Coakley holds the record for the most tackles by a rookie in Dallas Cowboys history.

9. Do NFL teams actively scout Appalachian State for talent?

– NFL teams certainly keep an eye on players from smaller schools like Appalachian State. While they may not have as many resources dedicated to scouting these players, successful performances at the college level often attract the attention of NFL scouts.

10. What makes Appalachian State players stand out in the NFL?

– Appalachian State players are known for their work ethic, discipline, and versatility. These qualities, combined with their strong fundamentals and technical skills, allow them to compete at a high level in the NFL.

11. Has Appalachian State produced any NFL Hall of Famers?

– As of now, no former Appalachian State players have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, players like Dexter Coakley have received recognition for their impressive careers and contributions to the game.

12. How does the experience of playing at Appalachian State differ from playing at larger football programs?

– Playing at Appalachian State provides a more intimate and close-knit experience compared to larger football programs. The smaller campus size allows players to form strong bonds with their teammates and coaches, creating a unique sense of camaraderie.

13. Are there any specific training techniques used by Appalachian State players?

– Appalachian State’s training program focuses on building strength, speed, and agility, which are essential for success in football. The players undergo rigorous strength and conditioning programs, as well as specialized position-specific drills to enhance their skills.

14. How do Appalachian State players handle the transition from college to the NFL?

– The transition from college football to the NFL can be challenging for any player, regardless of the program they played for. However, the discipline and work ethic instilled in Appalachian State players during their time at the university help them adapt to the demands of professional football.

15. What advice do former Appalachian State players have for aspiring NFL athletes?

– Former Appalachian State players emphasize the importance of staying focused, working hard, and never giving up on their dreams. They encourage aspiring NFL athletes to make the most of their opportunities and be willing to put in the extra effort required to succeed at the highest level.

Final Thoughts:

The success of NFL players from Appalachian State is a testament to the talent and dedication found within the program. Despite being a smaller school, Appalachian State has consistently produced players who have gone on to make significant contributions in the NFL. Through their hard work, determination, and the support of their coaches and teammates, these players have shattered expectations and proven that talent can come from unexpected places. As the football program continues to grow and develop, it is likely that we will see even more rising stars emerge from the mountains of Appalachian State.



