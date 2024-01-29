

NFL Players From Morgan State: Rising Stars in the League

The National Football League (NFL) is home to some of the most talented athletes in the world, and many of them have emerged from unexpected places. One such place is Morgan State University, a historically black college located in Baltimore, Maryland. Over the years, Morgan State has produced several NFL players who have gone on to make significant contributions to their respective teams. In this article, we will explore the journey of NFL players from Morgan State, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, common questions, and some final thoughts on their impact on the league.

Interesting Facts about NFL Players from Morgan State:

1. Willie Lanier: One of the most remarkable NFL players from Morgan State is Willie Lanier. He played as a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1967 to 1977 and is considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. Lanier was a key part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV victory, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

2. Raymond Chester: Another standout player from Morgan State is Raymond Chester. He played as a tight end for the Oakland Raiders and the Baltimore Colts during his career. Chester was known for his exceptional receiving ability and was a key contributor to the Raiders’ success in the 1970s. He won a Super Bowl with the Raiders in 1977 and was selected to four Pro Bowls.

3. Visanthe Shiancoe: Visanthe Shiancoe, a former tight end, is another prominent NFL player from Morgan State. He played for the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and New England Patriots during his career. Shiancoe had several productive seasons, including a career-high 11 touchdown receptions with the Vikings in 2009. He retired from the NFL in 2013.

4. Orlando Brown Jr.: Orlando Brown Jr., an offensive tackle, is a more recent addition to the list of NFL players from Morgan State. After being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Brown quickly established himself as a reliable and dominant player on the offensive line. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and has become an integral part of the Ravens’ offense.

5. Chad Simpson: Chad Simpson, a running back, is yet another notable NFL player from Morgan State. Although his professional career was relatively short, Simpson played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Redskins. He was known for his speed and versatility, contributing as a rusher, receiver, and return specialist.

Common Questions about NFL Players from Morgan State:

1. How many NFL players have come from Morgan State?

Morgan State has produced around 50 NFL players throughout its history.

2. Are there any current NFL players from Morgan State?

As of now, Orlando Brown Jr. is the only active NFL player from Morgan State.

3. Has Morgan State produced any Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees?

Yes, Willie Lanier, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

4. Which position has Morgan State produced the most players in the NFL?

Morgan State has produced a significant number of defensive players, particularly linebackers.

5. Are there any Super Bowl champions from Morgan State?

Yes, both Willie Lanier (Kansas City Chiefs) and Raymond Chester (Oakland Raiders) won Super Bowls during their careers.

6. Has a player from Morgan State ever won an NFL MVP award?

No, thus far, no player from Morgan State has won the NFL MVP award.

7. Are there any other notable achievements by NFL players from Morgan State?

Yes, Visanthe Shiancoe set the single-season record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end for the Minnesota Vikings in 2009.

8. How does Morgan State’s football program compare to larger universities?

While Morgan State is a smaller institution, it has a rich football history and has produced talented players who have excelled in the NFL.

9. Are there any current Morgan State football players with potential NFL prospects?

There are several Morgan State football players who have shown potential for the NFL, and their success will be determined in the coming years.

10. How does Morgan State’s football program contribute to the development of NFL players?

Morgan State’s football program provides a platform for talented athletes to showcase their skills and gain exposure to NFL scouts.

11. What makes Morgan State an attractive choice for NFL scouts?

Morgan State’s emphasis on producing well-rounded athletes with a strong work ethic and discipline makes it an attractive choice for NFL scouts.

12. How does Morgan State support its football players in pursuing a career in the NFL?

Morgan State offers resources, training facilities, and support systems to help football players prepare for the NFL Draft and pursue their professional dreams.

13. How has the success of NFL players from Morgan State impacted the university?

The success of NFL players from Morgan State has brought recognition and pride to the university, attracting more talented athletes to its football program.

14. Are there any Morgan State alumni who have gone on to become NFL coaches?

While there are no NFL head coaches from Morgan State, several alumni have pursued coaching careers at the collegiate and high school levels.

15. What is the future outlook for NFL players from Morgan State?

With the continued success of players like Orlando Brown Jr. and the potential of upcoming Morgan State football athletes, the future looks promising for NFL players from the university.

In conclusion, NFL players from Morgan State have made their mark on the league, showcasing their talent, skill, and determination. From the legendary Willie Lanier to the rising star Orlando Brown Jr., these players have demonstrated that talent can emerge from unexpected places. Morgan State continues to contribute to the NFL by producing players who excel on the field and serve as role models off the field. As we celebrate their achievements, it is essential to recognize the significance of historically black colleges and universities in shaping the landscape of professional sports.



