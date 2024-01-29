

NFL Players From Mount Union: Dominating the Field

When it comes to producing top-notch football players, Mount Union College stands out as a powerhouse. Located in Alliance, Ohio, this Division III school has a long-standing reputation for developing exceptional talent that goes on to make a mark in the NFL. In this article, we will delve into the world of NFL players from Mount Union, exploring their achievements, interesting facts, tricks of the trade, and answering common questions about their journey from college to the pros.

Interesting Facts:

1. Proving Ground for NFL Talent:

– Since 1993, Mount Union College has produced an impressive 20 NFL players.

– These players have collectively earned 26 Super Bowl rings, highlighting their immense success in the league.

– Notably, Mount Union has consistently produced more NFL talent than some Division I schools, showcasing the caliber of athletes the college fosters.

2. Larry Kehres: The Mastermind Behind the Success:

– Much of Mount Union’s football success can be attributed to their legendary head coach, Larry Kehres.

– Kehres, who served as head coach from 1986 to 2012, transformed the program into a national powerhouse, winning 11 Division III national championships during his tenure.

– His emphasis on discipline, hard work, and attention to detail laid the foundation for players to excel both on the field and in their professional careers.

3. Pierre Garçon: From Purple Raider to Super Bowl Contender:

– One of the most successful NFL players to have emerged from Mount Union is Pierre Garçon.

– Garçon, who played wide receiver, had a stellar career in the NFL, playing for teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, and the Denver Broncos.

– In 2012, Garçon’s impressive season with the Washington Redskins helped propel the team to their first NFC East division title in over a decade.

4. Tricks of the Trade:

– Attention to Detail: Mount Union College instills a strong work ethic and attention to detail in its players, enabling them to excel at the highest level.

– Versatility: Players are encouraged to develop their skills in multiple positions, allowing them to become well-rounded athletes and increasing their chances of success in the NFL.

– Mental Toughness: Mount Union athletes are taught to handle pressure situations, making them mentally strong and resilient, qualities that are crucial in the competitive world of professional football.

– Film Study: A key component of the program’s success is the emphasis on film study. Players spend countless hours analyzing opponents’ game footage, honing their strategy and understanding the nuances of the game.

5. Common Questions and Answers:

Q1: Why do NFL teams recruit players from Mount Union College?

A1: NFL teams recognize the exceptional talent and skill development that comes from playing at Mount Union. The college’s track record of producing successful players, combined with their emphasis on discipline and attention to detail, makes Mount Union players highly sought after.

Q2: Are NFL players from Mount Union limited to specific positions?

A2: No, Mount Union players have excelled in various positions in the NFL, including wide receiver, defensive back, punter, and linebacker. The college’s emphasis on versatility enables players to adapt to different roles in the professional league.

Q3: How does playing Division III football at Mount Union prepare players for the NFL?

A3: Mount Union’s football program is known for its high level of competitiveness. Players are pushed to excel both physically and mentally, preparing them for the rigors of professional football. The coaching staff ensures that players receive individualized attention, focusing on skill development and technique.

Q4: Has Mount Union produced any NFL Hall of Famers?

A4: While no Mount Union players have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame as of yet, several have achieved great success in the league. Notable names include Pierre Garçon, Cecil Shorts III, and Nate Kmic, who set the all-time NCAA rushing record during his college career.

Q5: How does Mount Union’s success compare to larger Division I schools?

A5: Mount Union’s ability to consistently produce NFL talent rivals that of many Division I schools. The college’s commitment to player development, combined with a winning program and a supportive coaching staff, has allowed Mount Union players to make a significant impact in the NFL.

Q6: Are Mount Union players at a disadvantage when it comes to NFL scouting?

A6: While playing in Division III may not provide the same level of exposure as Division I, NFL scouts recognize the talent that comes from Mount Union. The college’s reputation, combined with the success of their alumni in the league, ensures that Mount Union players receive ample attention from scouts.

Q7: How does Mount Union compare academically to other colleges?

A7: Mount Union College maintains high academic standards, offering a wide range of degree programs. The college prides itself on providing a well-rounded education, striking a balance between academics and athletics.

Q8: Are there any female athletes from Mount Union who have made it to the NFL?

A8: While no female athletes from Mount Union have made it to the NFL, the college’s football program is exclusively male. However, Mount Union has a strong athletic program for women, producing successful athletes in various sports.

Q9: How do Mount Union players fare in the NFL Combine?

A9: Despite not having the same level of media exposure as Division I players, Mount Union players have performed exceptionally well in the NFL Combine. Their strong work ethic, discipline, and dedication to training often translate into impressive combine results.

Q10: Do Mount Union players find success beyond their NFL careers?

A10: Mount Union players are not only successful on the field but also off it. Many players go on to have successful careers after football, utilizing the skills and discipline they developed during their time at the college.

Q11: How does Mount Union College support its athletes’ transition to the NFL?

A11: Mount Union College provides support and guidance to its athletes throughout their journey to the NFL. The coaching staff, alumni network, and resources available at the college help players navigate the transition and maximize their potential in the professional league.

Q12: Are there any current NFL players from Mount Union College?

A12: As of 2021, there are no current NFL players from Mount Union College. However, the college’s legacy of producing NFL talent continues to inspire current and future players.

Q13: What other notable achievements have Mount Union players accomplished in the NFL?

A13: Mount Union players have achieved numerous accolades in the NFL, including Pro Bowl selections, All-Pro honors, and Super Bowl victories. Their contributions to the league have been significant, showcasing the impact of a Mount Union education.

Q14: How does Mount Union College maintain its football success year after year?

A14: Mount Union College’s success is a testament to the commitment of its coaching staff and the dedication of its players. The program’s emphasis on discipline, hard work, and attention to detail sets a high standard that ensures success year after year.

Q15: Are there any players from Mount Union College expected to be drafted into the NFL soon?

A15: While it is challenging to predict which players will be drafted into the NFL, Mount Union’s track record suggests that there will continue to be players from the college making their mark in the league. The college’s commitment to player development and the talent pool it attracts make it likely that future NFL prospects will emerge from Mount Union.

Final Thoughts:

The dominance of NFL players from Mount Union College is a testament to the exceptional football program and coaching staff at the college. The success of Mount Union players in the NFL highlights the importance of strong work ethic, discipline, and attention to detail in achieving greatness in the sport. As Mount Union continues to produce talented athletes, we can expect the legacy of NFL players from this small Division III college to endure, leaving an indelible mark on the professional football world.



