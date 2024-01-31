

Title: NFL Players From San Jose State: Rising Stars from the Heart of Silicon Valley

Introduction:

San Jose State University, nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, has a rich history of producing exceptional athletes who have gone on to make a name for themselves in the National Football League (NFL). This article will explore the journey and accomplishments of NFL players who honed their skills at San Jose State, shedding light on their achievements and providing insight into their impact on the game. We will also delve into some interesting facts and tricks about these players, as well as answer common questions related to their careers.

1. James Bradberry:

One standout player from San Jose State is James Bradberry, who is currently a cornerback for the New York Giants. Bradberry made a significant impact during his college career, earning All-Mountain West First Team honors. After being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Bradberry quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His exceptional coverage skills and ability to make game-changing plays have solidified his place among the top cornerbacks in the league.

2. David Quessenberry:

David Quessenberry, an offensive tackle, is another notable player from San Jose State. Quessenberry battled and overcame cancer during his time in the NFL, displaying immense courage and resilience. His determination to return to the game earned him the prestigious George Halas Award in 2017, recognizing his perseverance and dedication to the sport. Quessenberry currently plays for the Tennessee Titans and serves as an inspiration to his teammates and fans alike.

3. Dwight Lowery:

Dwight Lowery, a safety, showcased his skills at San Jose State before being drafted by the New York Jets in 2008. Lowery had a successful career in the NFL, playing for various teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Diego Chargers. Known for his football intelligence and keen instincts, Lowery was a reliable presence in the secondary and played a pivotal role in his team’s defensive strategies.

4. Kevin Jurovich:

Kevin Jurovich, a wide receiver, enjoyed a successful career at San Jose State and later signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2010. Although Jurovich’s NFL career was cut short due to injuries, his time at San Jose State was marked by impressive performances. He was known for his precise route running and sure hands, making him a reliable target for his quarterbacks.

5. Billy Volek:

Billy Volek, a quarterback, had an illustrious career at San Jose State before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Although Volek primarily served as a backup throughout his NFL career, he had notable stints with the Tennessee Titans and San Diego Chargers. Volek is remembered for his ability to step up in clutch moments, delivering crucial plays when his team needed them the most.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. San Jose State has produced a total of 22 players who have gone on to play in the NFL, with notable names like Bill Walsh (Hall of Fame coach) and Jeff Garcia (four-time Pro Bowl quarterback) also hailing from the university.

2. San Jose State’s Spartan Stadium has been the home field for the university’s football program since 1933. The stadium has a seating capacity of over 30,000, providing an exciting atmosphere for both players and fans.

3. San Jose State has a strong football heritage, dating back to 1893, making it one of the oldest college football programs on the West Coast.

4. The San Jose State football team competes in the Mountain West Conference, facing off against other notable universities such as Boise State and Fresno State.

5. Many NFL players from San Jose State credit their success to the discipline and work ethic instilled in them by their college coaches, who emphasized the importance of perseverance and teamwork.

Common Questions and Answers:

Q1: How many NFL players from San Jose State have gone on to achieve notable success?

A1: San Jose State has produced several NFL players who have achieved notable success, including James Bradberry, David Quessenberry, Dwight Lowery, Kevin Jurovich, and Billy Volek.

Q2: What positions have these NFL players from San Jose State played?

A2: The NFL players from San Jose State have played various positions, including cornerback, offensive tackle, safety, wide receiver, and quarterback.

Q3: Are there any Hall of Fame players from San Jose State?

A3: While there are no Hall of Fame players from San Jose State, the university has produced influential figures like Bill Walsh, who had a Hall of Fame coaching career.

Q4: How has San Jose State University contributed to the NFL?

A4: San Jose State University has contributed to the NFL by producing talented players, coaches, and staff members who have made significant contributions to the sport.

Q5: What makes San Jose State a conducive environment for developing NFL talent?

A5: San Jose State’s football program prioritizes discipline, teamwork, and work ethic, fostering an environment that allows players to develop their skills and reach their full potential.

Q6: How does the Silicon Valley location impact the NFL players from San Jose State?

A6: The Silicon Valley location provides opportunities for NFL players from San Jose State to engage with technology and business leaders, expanding their network and potentially opening doors for future career endeavors.

Q7: How do these NFL players give back to the San Jose State community?

A7: Many NFL players from San Jose State actively support their alma mater by providing scholarships, mentoring current players, and participating in alumni events.

Q8: Are there any current NFL players from San Jose State?

A8: Yes, as of 2021, San Jose State has several players actively playing in the NFL, such as James Bradberry and David Quessenberry.

Q9: How does San Jose State prepare its players for the NFL?

A9: San Jose State’s football program focuses on developing players’ physical and mental skills, providing them with the tools they need to excel at the professional level.

Q10: Are there any notable rivalries involving San Jose State in the NFL?

A10: While there are no specific rivalries involving San Jose State in the NFL, players from the university often face off against each other on different teams, adding an extra layer of competition.

Q11: What role do these NFL players play in inspiring future generations?

A11: NFL players from San Jose State serve as role models for aspiring athletes, showcasing the importance of hard work, determination, and resilience in achieving success.

Q12: How has the success of these NFL players impacted the San Jose State football program?

A12: The success of NFL players from San Jose State has brought visibility and recognition to the university’s football program, attracting talented recruits and enhancing its reputation.

Q13: How do these NFL players contribute to their respective communities beyond football?

A13: Many NFL players from San Jose State actively engage in philanthropic endeavors, supporting various charitable causes and organizations.

Q14: What lessons can aspiring athletes learn from the journeys of these NFL players?

A14: Aspiring athletes can learn the importance of perseverance, dedication, and maintaining a positive mindset, as demonstrated by the NFL players from San Jose State.

Q15: What advice do these NFL players have for young athletes aspiring to play in the NFL?

A15: The NFL players from San Jose State often emphasize the significance of hard work, discipline, and never giving up on their dreams, encouraging young athletes to stay focused and determined.

Conclusion:

The NFL players who emerged from San Jose State University have left an indelible mark on the game, showcasing their skills, resilience, and determination. From James Bradberry’s stellar performances as a cornerback to David Quessenberry’s inspiring battle against cancer, these athletes have exemplified the values instilled in them during their time at San Jose State. Their success has not only impacted the NFL but also served as an inspiration to future generations of athletes. As the legacy continues to grow, San Jose State remains a fertile ground for aspiring NFL stars, nurturing talent and shaping the future of the game.



