

NFL Players From Tiffin University: A Powerhouse in the Making

When it comes to college football, Tiffin University may not be the first name that comes to mind. However, this small university located in Tiffin, Ohio, has quietly been producing some remarkable talent that has gone on to make their mark in the NFL. In this article, we will delve into the world of NFL players from Tiffin University, exploring their achievements, interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions that fans may have.

Interesting Facts:

1. A History of Excellence:

Tiffin University’s football program may be relatively young, but it has quickly gained recognition for producing NFL talent. Since the program’s inception in 2008, the Dragons have seen an impressive number of players make it to the highest level of professional football.

2. The First Dragon in the NFL:

In 2010, Fred Bright became the first Tiffin University player to be signed by an NFL team. After graduating, Bright signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. Although his NFL career was short-lived, his achievement paved the way for future Dragons to pursue their dreams of playing at the professional level.

3. The Dominant Defensive Duo:

Two Tiffin University alumni, Brandon Person and Isaiah Ballard, played pivotal roles in the success of the Dragons’ defense. They were both signed by NFL teams in 2013, with Person joining the Indianapolis Colts and Ballard signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Their relentless pursuit of excellence on the field made them stand out among their peers.

4. Making an Impact:

Tiffin University’s NFL players have not just been benchwarmers; they have made significant contributions to their respective teams. Antonio Pipkin, a quarterback who went undrafted in 2017, signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and later made his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns. His versatility and strong arm have caught the attention of NFL scouts.

5. The Road Less Traveled:

One fact that makes these NFL success stories more impressive is the unconventional path many Tiffin University players took to reach the professional level. With limited exposure and resources compared to larger universities, these players had to rely on their talent, determination, and the guidance of their coaches to make it to the NFL.

Tricks of the Trade:

1. Work Ethic:

One of the key elements emphasized at Tiffin University is the importance of a strong work ethic. NFL players from Tiffin University have consistently demonstrated a relentless drive to improve their skills, both on and off the field. This dedication has helped them excel at the professional level.

2. Mental Toughness:

Football is a physically demanding sport, but it also requires mental fortitude. Tiffin University players are trained to handle the pressures of the game, enabling them to perform at their best even in high-pressure situations.

3. Attention to Detail:

The coaching staff at Tiffin University instills in players the importance of paying attention to the smallest details. Whether it’s studying film, analyzing opponents’ tendencies, or perfecting their technique, these players understand that success lies in the details.

4. Versatility:

Tiffin University players are often versatile, able to play multiple positions and adapt to different game situations. This flexibility makes them valuable assets to NFL teams, as they can contribute in various roles and provide depth to the roster.

5. Networking:

While Tiffin University may not have the same level of exposure as larger football programs, its close-knit community offers a unique advantage. The alumni network plays a crucial role in helping players connect with NFL scouts, agents, and other industry professionals, increasing their chances of making it to the NFL.

Common Questions:

1. How many Tiffin University players have made it to the NFL?

As of 2021, six players from Tiffin University have made it to the NFL.

2. Who is the most successful NFL player from Tiffin University?

Antonio Pipkin, who made his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns, is considered one of the most successful NFL players from Tiffin University.

3. Are Tiffin University players eligible for the NFL draft?

Yes, Tiffin University players are eligible for the NFL draft, just like players from any other college or university.

4. How does Tiffin University’s football program compare to larger universities?

While Tiffin University’s football program may not have the same level of resources or exposure as larger universities, it has proven to be a breeding ground for NFL talent. The program’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the players and coaching staff.

5. What positions do Tiffin University players typically play in the NFL?

Tiffin University players have found success in various positions, including quarterback, defensive back, and linebacker.

6. How does Tiffin University support its players’ NFL aspirations?

The coaching staff at Tiffin University provides guidance and support to players pursuing their NFL dreams. They help players with training, film study, and networking opportunities.

7. Are Tiffin University players scouted by NFL teams?

Yes, NFL scouts visit Tiffin University to evaluate players’ skills and potential for the professional level.

8. Do Tiffin University players receive scholarships?

Yes, Tiffin University offers athletic scholarships to eligible players, just like other colleges and universities.

9. What makes Tiffin University’s football program unique?

Tiffin University’s football program is unique because of its ability to produce NFL talent despite its smaller size and resources. The program’s success highlights the importance of talent, determination, and effective coaching.

10. How does Tiffin University prepare players for the NFL Combine?

Tiffin University’s coaching staff helps players prepare for the NFL Combine by organizing specific training sessions that focus on the drills and tests conducted during the event.

11. Have any Tiffin University players won awards in the NFL?

While no Tiffin University player has won major individual awards in the NFL yet, their contributions on the field have not gone unnoticed.

12. Are Tiffin University players involved in community service?

Yes, Tiffin University players actively participate in community service initiatives, giving back to the local community and promoting the values instilled in them by the university.

13. Are Tiffin University players known for their sportsmanship?

Tiffin University players are recognized for their sportsmanship both on and off the field. They embody the values of fair play and respect for the game.

14. Do Tiffin University players often return to mentor current student-athletes?

Yes, many former Tiffin University players return to mentor and guide current student-athletes, sharing their experiences and offering advice on making it to the next level.

15. How has the success of Tiffin University players impacted the university’s football program?

The success of Tiffin University players in the NFL has brought recognition and increased exposure to the university’s football program. It has attracted talented athletes who aspire to follow in the footsteps of these NFL stars.

Final Thoughts:

The journey from Tiffin University to the NFL may not be the conventional path taken by most professional football players, but it is one that has been proven successful. The achievements of NFL players from Tiffin University highlight the importance of talent, hard work, determination, and effective coaching. Despite the challenges they face due to limited exposure and resources, these players have proven that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level. As Tiffin University continues to produce NFL talent, it solidifies its status as a powerhouse in the making.



