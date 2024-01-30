

NFL Players That Went to Fresno State: A Legacy of Talent and Success

Introduction:

Fresno State University, located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, has long been known for its exceptional football program. Over the years, the university has produced a remarkable number of talented athletes who have gone on to have successful careers in the National Football League (NFL). In this article, we will explore some interesting facts and tricks about NFL players that went to Fresno State, as well as answer frequently asked questions about their journeys to professional football. Let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts:

1. Fresno State’s NFL legacy dates back to the 1960s: The first Fresno State alum to make it to the NFL was running back Jim Braxton, who played for the Buffalo Bills from 1971 to 1977. Since then, the university has consistently produced NFL-caliber talent.

2. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a Fresno State alumnus: Known for his exceptional talent and leadership, Rodgers is arguably the most successful NFL player to come out of Fresno State. He was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and has since become a Super Bowl champion and a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP).

3. Fresno State has a strong tradition of producing wide receivers: Over the years, several Fresno State alumni have excelled in the NFL as wide receivers. Notable names include Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers), Henry Ellard (Los Angeles Rams), and Bernard Berrian (Minnesota Vikings).

4. Derek Carr, another successful quarterback, also hails from Fresno State: Carr, who currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead his team and has earned three Pro Bowl selections.

5. Fresno State has a total of 37 alumni who have played in the NFL: While Rodgers and Carr may be the most recognizable names, Fresno State has had numerous other players who have made their mark in the NFL. From offensive linemen to defensive standouts, the university has produced a diverse range of talent.

Tricks for Success:

1. Embrace the underdog mentality: Many Fresno State alumni in the NFL have faced adversity and went underrated during their college years. They used this as motivation to work harder and prove their worth in the professional league.

2. Develop a strong work ethic: Success in the NFL requires dedication and relentless effort. Fresno State athletes understand the value of hard work and strive to continuously improve their skills both on and off the field.

3. Take advantage of the coaching staff and facilities: Fresno State boasts a strong coaching staff and top-notch facilities that provide athletes with the resources they need to develop their abilities. Making the most out of these resources can contribute significantly to an athlete’s success.

4. Surround yourself with a support system: Having a solid support system, including family, friends, and mentors, is crucial in navigating the challenges of a professional sports career. Fresno State athletes often credit their support system for helping them stay focused and motivated.

5. Stay humble and grounded: Despite achieving great success, Fresno State alumni in the NFL have maintained humility and a strong sense of gratitude. They understand the importance of staying grounded and never taking their opportunities for granted.

Common Questions and Answers:

Q1: How many NFL players have come out of Fresno State?

A1: Fresno State has produced 37 NFL players throughout its history.

Q2: Who is the most famous NFL player from Fresno State?

A2: Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, is arguably the most famous NFL player to come out of Fresno State.

Q3: How many Super Bowl champions are from Fresno State?

A3: Fresno State has produced two Super Bowl champions: Aaron Rodgers (XLV) and Trent Dilfer (XXXV).

Q4: Are there any current NFL players from Fresno State?

A4: Yes, there are several current NFL players from Fresno State, including Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders) and Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers).

Q5: Has Fresno State produced any NFL Hall of Famers?

A5: As of now, no Fresno State alumni have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Q6: Which position has the most representation among Fresno State NFL players?

A6: Wide receiver is the position with the most representation among Fresno State NFL players.

Q7: How many Fresno State players have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

A7: Two Fresno State players have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft: Trent Dilfer (1994) and David Carr (2002).

Q8: Have any Fresno State alumni won NFL MVP awards?

A8: Yes, Aaron Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award twice (2011, 2014).

Q9: Who is the all-time leading rusher from Fresno State in the NFL?

A9: Lorenzo Neal, a fullback, is the all-time leading rusher from Fresno State in the NFL.

Q10: How many Pro Bowl selections does Derek Carr have?

A10: As of now, Derek Carr has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2015, 2016, 2017).

Q11: Which NFL team has drafted the most Fresno State players?

A11: The Green Bay Packers have drafted the most Fresno State players, with five selections in total.

Q12: Have any Fresno State alumni won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

A12: Yes, Derek Carr won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2014.

Q13: Who is the most recent Fresno State alumnus to be drafted into the NFL?

A13: In the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

Q14: How many NFL teams have had at least one Fresno State player on their roster?

A14: A total of 18 NFL teams have had at least one Fresno State player on their roster.

Q15: Are there any Fresno State alumni currently coaching in the NFL?

A15: Yes, Jeff Tedford, former Fresno State head coach, is currently an offensive consultant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Final Thoughts:

Fresno State’s football program has undeniably left an indelible mark on the NFL. From Aaron Rodgers’ Super Bowl triumphs to Derek Carr’s consistent leadership, the university continues to produce talented athletes who excel at the professional level. The success of these players can be attributed to their hard work, determination, and the strong support system they have built around them. Fresno State’s legacy in the NFL serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, proving that greatness can be achieved regardless of the size or reputation of the university.



