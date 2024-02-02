

NFL Point Spreads Week 1 2015: A Look Back at the Exciting Start to the NFL Season

The start of the NFL season is always an exciting time for football fans. The anticipation builds as teams take the field for the first time, and it’s no different for those who enjoy placing bets on the games. One popular aspect of NFL betting is point spreads, which add another layer of excitement and strategy to the experience. In this article, we’ll take a look back at the NFL Point Spreads for Week 1 of the 2015 season, highlighting some interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Favorites and Underdogs: In Week 1 of the 2015 NFL season, favorites went 9-6-1 against the spread (ATS), while underdogs went 6-9-1 ATS. This shows that betting on favorites was slightly more profitable overall, but there were still plenty of upsets to keep things interesting.

2. Home vs. Away: Home teams typically have an advantage in the NFL, and Week 1 of the 2015 season was no different. Home teams went 10-6 ATS, showing that playing in front of a home crowd can make a difference.

3. High-Scoring Games: In Week 1, five out of the 16 games went over the total, meaning the combined score exceeded the predicted total points set by oddsmakers. This suggests that the scoring was higher than expected, which can be useful information for bettors looking to capitalize on future games.

4. Divisional Matchups: Divisional games tend to be more competitive and unpredictable, and Week 1 of the 2015 season was no exception. Divisional matchups went 4-2 ATS, indicating that familiar opponents often present unique challenges.

5. Betting Trends: Looking at historical data and trends can be a valuable tool when analyzing point spreads. For example, in Week 1 of the 2015 season, road favorites went 4-1 ATS, suggesting that betting on road favorites could have been a profitable strategy.

Tricks:

1. Do Your Research: Before placing any bets, it’s crucial to research each team, their recent performance, injuries, and other relevant factors. By staying informed, you can make more informed decisions when it comes to point spreads.

2. Shop for the Best Odds: Different sportsbooks may offer slightly different point spreads for the same game. Take the time to compare odds and find the best value for your bets. Even a half-point difference can make a significant impact in the long run.

3. Consider Home Field Advantage: Home field advantage plays a significant role in the NFL. Take into account the team’s home record, fan support, and how they perform in their home stadium when analyzing point spreads.

4. Weather Conditions: Weather can greatly impact the outcome of a game, especially when it comes to point spreads. Consider how rain, wind, or extreme temperatures might affect the teams’ performance and adjust your bets accordingly.

5. Bankroll Management: It’s important to establish a budget for your betting activities and stick to it. Avoid chasing losses or placing large bets on a whim. By managing your bankroll effectively, you can enjoy the excitement of NFL betting without risking substantial losses.

Common Questions:

1. What are point spreads in NFL betting?

Point spreads are a way for sportsbooks to level the playing field by handicapping the favorite team. The favored team must win by a certain number of points, while the underdog must either win the game or lose by fewer points than the spread.

2. How are point spreads determined?

Point spreads are determined by oddsmakers, who analyze various factors such as team performance, injuries, and other relevant information to set an initial line. The line may then be adjusted based on betting action leading up to the game.

3. How can I calculate my potential winnings on a point spread bet?

To calculate potential winnings on a point spread bet, you need to consider the odds and the amount you wagered. If the odds are -110, you would need to wager $110 to win $100. Adjust the numbers accordingly based on your bet size.

4. What does ATS mean in NFL betting?

ATS stands for “against the spread.” When you see a team’s record listed as 8-7 ATS, it means they have covered the spread in eight games and failed to cover in seven.

5. Can you bet on point spreads for individual quarters or halves?

Yes, many sportsbooks offer point spreads for individual quarters or halves. These bets can add another layer of excitement to your NFL betting experience.

6. Should I always bet on the favorite or underdog?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as it depends on various factors such as team performance, injuries, and betting trends. It’s essential to analyze each game individually and make an informed decision based on the available information.

7. How often do underdogs win against the spread?

Underdogs win against the spread roughly 50% of the time. However, this can vary greatly depending on the teams and other factors, so it’s important to analyze each game individually.

8. What happens if the game ends with a spread exactly?

If the game ends with a spread exactly, it is considered a push or a tie. In such cases, bets are refunded, and no one wins or loses.

9. Can point spreads change before the game?

Yes, point spreads can change before the game based on betting action and other factors. It’s essential to keep an eye on line movements and act quickly if you spot favorable odds.

10. Can I bet on point spreads during the game?

Some sportsbooks offer live betting options, allowing you to bet on point spreads during the game. These bets can be an exciting way to stay engaged throughout the game.

11. What is a teaser bet in NFL betting?

A teaser bet is a type of bet that allows you to adjust the point spread in your favor by a certain number of points. However, you must choose multiple games to include in your teaser bet, and all selections must win for the bet to be successful.

12. Can I bet on NFL point spreads online?

Yes, there are many reputable online sportsbooks that offer NFL betting, including point spreads. It’s important to choose a licensed and regulated sportsbook to ensure the safety of your funds and personal information.

13. How much should I bet on NFL point spreads?

The amount you should bet on NFL point spreads depends on your bankroll, risk tolerance, and confidence in your analysis. It’s recommended to bet a consistent percentage of your bankroll to minimize risk and protect yourself from significant losses.

14. Are there any strategies or systems for NFL point spread betting?

There are various strategies and systems for NFL point spread betting, such as betting on favorites, underdogs, or following specific trends. However, it’s important to remember that no strategy is foolproof, and thorough research is essential in making informed decisions.

15. Can I make a living from betting on NFL point spreads?

While it’s possible to make a profit from betting on NFL point spreads, it’s challenging to make a consistent living solely from sports betting. It requires extensive knowledge, disciplined bankroll management, and a deep understanding of the betting market.

Final Thoughts:

NFL Point Spreads Week 1 of the 2015 season provided football fans and bettors with an exciting start to the year. By analyzing the interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions about point spreads, bettors can enhance their understanding and increase their chances of success in NFL betting. Remember, thorough research, smart bankroll management, and a disciplined approach are crucial in navigating the dynamic world of NFL point spread betting.



