Nfl Pre Season 2015 Tickets



NFL Preseason 2015 Tickets: An Exciting Start to the Football Season

As the summer heat fades away, the excitement of the football season begins to take over. NFL Preseason 2015 promises to be an exhilarating time for football fans across the nation. Whether you are a die-hard supporter of a particular team or simply enjoy the thrill of the game, attending a preseason game is a great way to get a taste of the action before the regular season kicks off. In this article, we will explore the world of NFL Preseason 2015 tickets, providing you with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts about NFL Preseason 2015 Tickets

1. Reduced Ticket Prices: One of the most appealing aspects of preseason games is the lower ticket prices compared to regular season matchups. This affordability allows fans to experience the thrill of NFL football without breaking the bank.

2. Limited Availability: Despite the reduced prices, preseason tickets are in high demand due to their limited availability. With fewer games and smaller stadiums, tickets can sell out quickly. It is advisable to purchase tickets early to secure your spot.

3. Meet the Rookies: Preseason games provide an opportunity to witness the debut of newly drafted rookies and undrafted free agents. It is a chance to see the future stars of the NFL in action, as they compete for a place on the roster.

4. Experimenting with Strategies: Coaches often use preseason games to test out new plays, formations, and player combinations. This experimentation adds an element of unpredictability to the matchups, making the games even more captivating.

5. Unique Atmosphere: While preseason games may not have the same intensity as regular season or playoff games, they offer a different atmosphere. The relaxed environment allows for a more interactive experience with players and fellow fans, creating lasting memories.

Tricks to Secure NFL Preseason 2015 Tickets

1. Join Team Mailing Lists: Many NFL teams offer ticket presales to their mailing list subscribers. By signing up for their newsletters, you will receive notifications about exclusive presales, giving you the opportunity to purchase tickets before they become available to the general public.

2. Follow Social Media Accounts: Teams often announce ticket releases, promotions, and deals through their social media channels. By following their accounts, you can stay updated on the latest ticket information and grab tickets as soon as they are released.

3. Utilize Ticket Resale Platforms: If you miss out on the initial ticket release, ticket resale platforms like StubHub, SeatGeek, or Ticketmaster Resale can be a great option. These platforms allow fans to sell their tickets, giving you a chance to find available seats.

4. Check Secondary Marketplaces: In addition to ticket resale platforms, secondary marketplaces like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace can be worth exploring. However, exercise caution and ensure the legitimacy of the seller before making any purchases.

5. Attend Training Camps: Some NFL teams provide opportunities for fans to attend their training camps. These sessions often include open practices and scrimmages, allowing you to get up close and personal with the players. While not the same as a preseason game, it is still a great way to experience the team’s atmosphere and potentially obtain autographs.

Common Questions about NFL Preseason 2015 Tickets

1. When does the NFL Preseason 2015 start?

The NFL Preseason typically starts in early August and runs through the end of August.

2. How many preseason games are played?

Each NFL team plays four preseason games, giving a total of 65 matchups before the regular season begins.

3. Are preseason tickets cheaper than regular season tickets?

Yes, preseason tickets are generally cheaper than regular season tickets due to the lower demand and reduced quality of play.

4. Can I expect to see the star players in preseason games?

The participation of star players varies from team to team and game to game. Coaches often limit the playing time of star players to avoid unnecessary injuries.

5. Are preseason games as exciting as regular season games?

Preseason games may lack the same level of intensity as regular season games, but they still offer an entertaining football experience. The games provide an opportunity for young players to showcase their skills and compete for a spot on the roster.

6. Can I use regular season tickets for preseason games?

No, regular season tickets are not valid for preseason games. You will need to purchase separate tickets specifically for the preseason matchups.

7. How early should I arrive at the stadium for a preseason game?

It is advisable to arrive at least an hour before kickoff to allow time for parking, security checks, and finding your seat.

8. Can I tailgate before a preseason game?

Tailgating policies vary by stadium and team. Check the specific stadium guidelines to determine if tailgating is allowed before the preseason game.

9. Are there any special events or promotions during preseason games?

Some teams organize special events or promotions during preseason games. These can include player autograph sessions, giveaways, or discounted merchandise. Check the team’s website or social media channels for more information.

10. Can I bring food and drinks into the stadium?

Food and drink policies vary by stadium. Some stadiums allow fans to bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages, while others have restrictions. Check the stadium guidelines before bringing any outside food or drinks.

11. Are preseason games broadcast on television?

Preseason games are often broadcasted on local television channels or through the NFL Network. Check your local listings or the NFL’s official website for the broadcast schedule.

12. Can I get a refund if a preseason game is canceled?

If a preseason game is canceled, rescheduled, or relocated, ticket holders are typically eligible for a refund. Check with the ticket provider or the team for specific refund policies.

13. How can I ensure the authenticity of the tickets I purchase?

To ensure the authenticity of your tickets, purchase them from authorized sellers, official team websites, or reputable ticket resale platforms. Avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources or individuals you do not trust.

14. Can I upgrade my seats after purchasing preseason tickets?

Upgrades are often available for preseason games, depending on ticket availability. Contact the ticket office or check the team’s website for information on seat upgrades.

15. Can I exchange my preseason tickets for regular season tickets?

Exchanging preseason tickets for regular season tickets is not typically possible. Preseason and regular season tickets are separate entities, and you will need to purchase regular season tickets separately.

Final Thoughts

Attending NFL Preseason 2015 games is an excellent opportunity to get a taste of the upcoming football season. The reduced ticket prices, unique atmosphere, and the chance to witness rookies and new strategies in action make these games exciting for fans. By following the tricks mentioned above, you can secure your tickets and ensure a memorable experience. So get ready to cheer on your favorite team and kick off the football season in style!



