

NFL Run Defense Rankings 2014: A Closer Look at the Trenches

Introduction:

When it comes to football, defense is often considered the backbone of a team’s success. In the National Football League (NFL), run defense plays a crucial role in stopping opposing teams from gaining significant yardage on the ground. In this article, we will dive into the NFL run defense rankings of 2014, exploring five interesting facts and tricks, as well as answering some common questions about this specific sports topic.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Seattle Seahawks Dominated the Ranks:

In 2014, the Seattle Seahawks boasted the best run defense in the NFL, allowing an average of only 81.5 rushing yards per game. Led by their “Legion of Boom” secondary and a formidable front seven, the Seahawks’ defense was a force to be reckoned with. Their success against the run played a vital role in their overall achievement, culminating in an appearance in Super Bowl XLIX.

2. AFC North Teams Showed Resilience:

The AFC North division showcased some of the league’s toughest run defenses in 2014. The Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens all ranked within the top ten in run defense. This fact demonstrates the physicality and grit that is often associated with teams from this division.

3. St. Louis Rams’ Defensive Line Shined:

Led by the likes of Robert Quinn and Aaron Donald, the St. Louis Rams had one of the most fearsome defensive lines in the league in 2014. Their disruptive presence often made it difficult for opposing teams to establish a consistent running game. The Rams’ strong run defense propelled them to a respectable 6th place in the overall rankings.

4. Individual Standouts:

While team rankings are important, it is also worth acknowledging the individual players who excelled in run defense during the 2014 season. Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers led all linebackers with 153 tackles, showcasing his ability to read and react to the run. On the defensive line, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans was a force to be reckoned with, recording an incredible 20.5 sacks while also making a significant impact against the run.

5. Games Within the Game:

Run defense is not solely about stopping the run; it also involves the chess match between offensive and defensive coordinators. Defensive coordinators often employ various strategies, such as stacking the box with extra defenders or utilizing stunts and blitzes to disrupt the run game. Offensive coordinators, on the other hand, may employ misdirection plays, traps, or zone-blocking schemes to create running lanes. The battle between these two minds adds an intriguing layer to the overall game.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How are run defense rankings determined?

Run defense rankings are determined by the average number of rushing yards allowed per game by a team’s defense. The lower the average, the higher the team ranks in run defense.

2. Why is run defense important?

Run defense is crucial because it helps control the opposing team’s running game, forcing them to rely more heavily on their passing attack. By limiting the opposing team’s rushing yards, run defense puts additional pressure on the opposing quarterback, making it easier for the defense to anticipate and defend against passing plays.

3. Are run defense rankings solely determined by the defensive line?

While the defensive line plays a significant role in run defense, the entire defense, including linebackers and defensive backs, also contribute to stopping the run. Linebackers are responsible for filling gaps and making tackles, while defensive backs provide support and containment on the outside.

4. Can a strong run defense compensate for a weak pass defense?

A strong run defense can certainly compensate for a weak pass defense to some extent. By limiting an opponent’s ability to run the ball effectively, teams can force them into more predictable passing situations. However, a weak pass defense will still leave vulnerabilities in coverage, which opposing teams can exploit.

5. How can teams improve their run defense?

Teams can improve their run defense by focusing on fundamentals such as tackling technique and gap discipline. Additionally, acquiring talented players who excel in run defense, either through the draft or free agency, can significantly bolster a team’s ability to stop the run.

6. Did any team improve significantly in run defense from the previous season?

Yes, the New York Jets showed significant improvement in run defense from the previous season. In 2013, they ranked 3rd worst in the league, allowing 133.6 rushing yards per game. However, in 2014, they jumped to 5th best, allowing only 93.1 rushing yards per game. This improvement can be attributed to their revamped defensive line, led by Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson.

7. Which team had the worst run defense in 2014?

The Tennessee Titans had the worst run defense in 2014, allowing a staggering average of 137.2 rushing yards per game. Their inability to stop the run played a significant role in their overall struggles as a team that season.

8. Did any team with a weak run defense still make the playoffs in 2014?

Yes, the Indianapolis Colts made the playoffs despite having a subpar run defense. They ranked 22nd in run defense, allowing an average of 113.4 rushing yards per game. However, their strong passing offense led by Andrew Luck helped compensate for their defensive shortcomings.

9. Did any team with a strong run defense miss the playoffs in 2014?

Yes, the San Francisco 49ers had the 4th best run defense in 2014, allowing an average of only 100.8 rushing yards per game. However, they missed the playoffs due to a combination of offensive struggles and a highly competitive NFC West division.

10. How do weather conditions affect run defense rankings?

Weather conditions can significantly impact run defense rankings. In adverse weather, such as heavy rain or snow, teams often rely more on the running game. As a result, run defense rankings might be skewed, as teams face a higher volume of rushing attempts.

11. Which team had the most sacks in 2014?

The Buffalo Bills led the league in sacks in 2014, recording an impressive 54 sacks. Their ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks contributed to their overall success on defense.

12. Are there any statistical correlations between a team’s run defense ranking and their overall win-loss record?

While a strong run defense can certainly contribute to a team’s success, it is not the sole determining factor of their win-loss record. Other aspects of the game, such as a team’s offense, special teams, and overall coaching, also play crucial roles in their overall performance.

13. How do injuries affect a team’s run defense ranking?

Injuries to key players can significantly impact a team’s run defense ranking. Losing an impactful player on the defensive line or at the linebacker position can create vulnerabilities that opposing teams can exploit.

14. Did any team have a significant drop in run defense ranking from the previous season?

The Dallas Cowboys experienced a significant drop in run defense ranking from the previous season. In 2013, they ranked 27th in run defense, allowing 128.5 rushing yards per game. However, in 2014, they plummeted to the worst run defense in the league, allowing an average of 125.9 rushing yards per game.

15. How do run defense rankings influence draft strategies?

Run defense rankings can influence a team’s draft strategy, particularly if they struggled in this area the previous season. Teams may prioritize selecting defensive linemen, linebackers, or defensive backs who excel in run defense to address their weaknesses and improve their overall defensive performance.

Final Thoughts:

The NFL run defense rankings of 2014 shed light on the importance of stopping the run in football. Teams with strong run defenses often find themselves in advantageous positions, forcing opponents into predictable passing situations and ultimately disrupting their offensive game plans. While team rankings provide valuable insights, it is essential to remember that individual players, coaching strategies, and various other factors contribute to a team’s success in run defense. As the NFL continues to evolve, so too will the strategies employed to defend against the run, creating an ever-changing landscape in the trenches of football.



