

NFL Scores 2015 Week 12: A Recap of the Exciting Action

The NFL is known for its thrilling games and intense competition, and the 2015 season was no exception. Week 12 of the season brought us a plethora of exciting matchups that kept fans on the edge of their seats. In this article, we will delve into the NFL scores of Week 12 and highlight some interesting facts and tricks from the games. Additionally, we will answer common questions related to the specific sports topic. Let’s dive in and relive the thrilling moments of NFL Scores 2015 Week 12.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Historic Matchup: One of the most anticipated games of Week 12 was the matchup between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots. This game marked the 17th time that quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning faced off against each other. It was also the final time they would meet as Manning announced his retirement after the season. The Broncos emerged victorious with a 30-24 overtime win.

2. Thanksgiving Football: Week 12 of the NFL season is traditionally associated with Thanksgiving, and 2015 was no different. Three games were scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, including the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Detroit Lions, the Carolina Panthers vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and the Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers. These games have become a cherished Thanksgiving tradition for football fans.

3. Record-Breaking Performance: In Week 12, Adrian Peterson, the star running back for the Minnesota Vikings, had a remarkable game against the Atlanta Falcons. Peterson rushed for 158 yards, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the season. This achievement marked the seventh time in his career that he had reached this milestone, tying him with Eric Dickerson and Barry Sanders for the most seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards.

4. The “Hail Mary” Play: Week 12 witnessed a remarkable “Hail Mary” play that left fans awestruck. The Green Bay Packers were trailing the Detroit Lions by 23-20 with seconds left on the clock. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers launched a long pass towards the end zone, which was miraculously caught by Richard Rodgers for a game-winning touchdown. This stunning play became an instant classic and left fans in disbelief.

5. Rookie Quarterback Showdown: Week 12 featured a highly anticipated matchup between two rookie quarterbacks, Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Marcus Mariota of the Tennessee Titans. Both quarterbacks had exceptional performances, with Winston throwing for 227 yards and one touchdown, while Mariota threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. The game ended in a 42-14 victory for the Titans.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the highest score in Week 12?

The highest-scoring team in Week 12 of the 2015 NFL season was the Tennessee Titans, who scored an impressive 42 points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2. Did any games go into overtime?

Yes, there were two games that went into overtime in Week 12. The Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers both required extra time to determine the winners.

3. Who had the most passing yards in Week 12?

In Week 12, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots led all quarterbacks with 280 passing yards in the game against the Denver Broncos.

4. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 12?

The Minnesota Vikings had the most rushing yards in Week 12, accumulating a total of 191 yards on the ground against the Atlanta Falcons.

5. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 12?

Allen Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars had the most receiving yards in Week 12, amassing 153 yards on six receptions in the game against the San Diego Chargers.

6. Were there any shutouts in Week 12?

No, there were no shutouts in Week 12 of the 2015 NFL season. Each team managed to score at least one point in their respective games.

7. Which game had the highest-scoring quarter?

The highest-scoring quarter in Week 12 was the second quarter of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, where a total of 31 points were scored.

8. Did any games have significant comebacks?

Yes, there were several games with significant comebacks in Week 12. The Green Bay Packers came back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions, and the Baltimore Ravens overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Browns.

9. Who had the most interceptions in Week 12?

In Week 12, Josh Norman of the Carolina Panthers and Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks both had two interceptions, leading all players in this category.

10. Which team had the most sacks in Week 12?

The Kansas City Chiefs had the most sacks in Week 12, tallying a total of six sacks in their game against the Buffalo Bills.

11. Did any kickers have game-winning field goals?

Yes, there were two kickers who made game-winning field goals in Week 12. Matt Prater of the Detroit Lions kicked a 48-yard field goal to secure a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and Mason Crosby of the Green Bay Packers kicked a 39-yard field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions.

12. Were there any notable injuries in Week 12?

Yes, Week 12 saw several notable injuries, including Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys fracturing his collarbone for the second time in the season and Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers suffering a season-ending knee injury.

13. Which team had the most penalties in Week 12?

The Seattle Seahawks had the most penalties in Week 12, accumulating a total of 13 penalties for a loss of 90 yards in their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

14. Did any records get broken in Week 12?

No major records were broken in Week 12 of the 2015 NFL season.

15. Which team had the most total yards in Week 12?

The New England Patriots had the most total yards in Week 12, accumulating 438 yards against the Denver Broncos.

Final Thoughts:

Week 12 of the 2015 NFL season provided fans with a thrilling display of football action. From historic matchups to record-breaking performances, the week was filled with exciting moments that will be remembered for years to come. Despite some injuries and close calls, the games showcased the resilience and talent of the teams and players involved. As we look back on NFL Scores 2015 Week 12, we can’t help but appreciate the competitiveness and excitement that the NFL brings to fans worldwide.



