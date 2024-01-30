

NFL Scores 2015 Week 15: A Recap of Exciting Football Action

The NFL is known for its thrilling games and intense competition, and the 2015 season was no exception. Week 15 saw some unforgettable matchups, with teams fighting for their playoff hopes. In this article, we will dive into the NFL scores of Week 15 in 2015, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks along the way. Additionally, we will answer fifteen common questions regarding the games, and conclude with some final thoughts on this specific sports topic.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Highest Scoring Game: The highest-scoring game of Week 15 in 2015 was the New York Giants versus the Carolina Panthers, which ended with a total of 80 points. The Panthers emerged victorious with a final score of 38-35, showcasing their offensive prowess.

2. Strongest Defense: The Seattle Seahawks proved their defensive strength in Week 15 by shutting out the Cleveland Browns. The final score was 30-13, with the Seahawks dominating the game with their exceptional defensive performance.

3. Record-Breaking Performance: In a game against the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady achieved a notable milestone by surpassing 4,000 passing yards for the season. This marked the eighth time Brady achieved this feat in his career, solidifying his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

4. Closest Game: The matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders turned into an intense battle, with both teams fighting for a win until the very last second. The Packers ultimately secured a narrow victory with a final score of 30-20, showcasing their resilience and ability to come out on top in tight situations.

5. Divisional Showdown: The Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Denver Broncos in Week 15, creating a high-stakes matchup for both teams. The Broncos managed to secure a hard-fought victory with a final score of 34-27, solidifying their position as a dominant force in the AFC West.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about the NFL scores of Week 15 in 2015:

1. Which team had the most significant victory in Week 15?

The New York Jets had the most significant victory in Week 15, defeating the Tennessee Titans with a resounding 30-8 score.

2. Who had the most rushing yards in Week 15?

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings had the most rushing yards in Week 15, accumulating 104 yards on the ground against the Chicago Bears.

3. Which team had the most passing touchdowns in Week 15?

The Carolina Panthers led the pack with four passing touchdowns in their game against the New York Giants.

4. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 15?

Amari Cooper of the Oakland Raiders had the most receiving yards in Week 15, racking up a total of 120 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

5. Did any team secure a shutout victory in Week 15?

Yes, the Seattle Seahawks secured a shutout victory against the Cleveland Browns, winning the game 30-0.

6. Which game had the most turnovers?

The game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers had the most turnovers in Week 15, totaling five turnovers between both teams.

7. Who had the most sacks in Week 15?

The Denver Broncos had the most sacks in Week 15, sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger three times.

8. Which team had the most field goals in Week 15?

The Atlanta Falcons had the most field goals in Week 15, successfully kicking four field goals against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

9. Were there any overtime games in Week 15?

No, there were no overtime games in Week 15 of the 2015 NFL season.

10. Who had the longest touchdown pass in Week 15?

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers had the longest touchdown pass in Week 15, completing a 30-yard pass to Richard Rodgers against the Oakland Raiders.

11. Which team had the most penalties in Week 15?

The Baltimore Ravens had the most penalties in Week 15, accumulating a total of 12 penalties in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

12. Who had the most interceptions in Week 15?

The Arizona Cardinals had the most interceptions in Week 15, intercepting three passes thrown by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford.

13. Which team had the most rushing touchdowns in Week 15?

The Carolina Panthers had the most rushing touchdowns in Week 15, scoring three rushing touchdowns against the New York Giants.

14. Who had the highest completion percentage in Week 15?

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons had the highest completion percentage in Week 15, completing 73.5% of his passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

15. Which team had the most time of possession in Week 15?

The Kansas City Chiefs had the most time of possession in Week 15, controlling the ball for 40 minutes and 37 seconds in their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Final Thoughts:

Week 15 of the 2015 NFL season was filled with thrilling performances, high-scoring games, and impressive individual achievements. From record-breaking performances to nail-biting finishes, the games showcased the excitement and competitiveness that makes the NFL a beloved sport. As fans, we can only hope for more unforgettable moments in the future and eagerly anticipate the next NFL season.



