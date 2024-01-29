

NFL Scores 2015 Week 4: A Recap of Exciting Games

The NFL is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports leagues in the United States, captivating millions of fans every year. In Week 4 of the 2015 NFL season, fans were treated to a series of thrilling games that showcased the exceptional skill and competitiveness of the league. From surprising upsets to nail-biting finishes, let’s take a closer look at some of the notable scores and moments from that week.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Record-Breaking Quarterback Performance:

In Week 4 of the 2015 season, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for a staggering 503 yards against the Houston Texans. This made him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 500 yards in consecutive games. Ryan’s exceptional performance solidified his reputation as one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

2. The Panthers’ Perfect Start:

The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Cam Newton, had a remarkable start to the 2015 season. In Week 4, they extended their winning streak to 4-0 with a convincing victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers’ strong start was a testament to their balanced offense and formidable defense.

3. Coin Toss Controversy:

A peculiar incident occurred during the Week 4 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. During the coin toss, the referee incorrectly awarded the Ravens possession, leading to confusion among players and fans alike. The error was quickly rectified, but it sparked a debate about the importance of accurate officiating in the NFL.

4. Unexpected Upsets:

Week 4 of the 2015 season witnessed several surprising upsets. The New York Jets, considered underdogs, defeated the Miami Dolphins in London, showcasing their potential to compete against strong opponents. Additionally, the Washington Redskins secured an unexpected victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, proving that any team can triumph on any given Sunday.

5. The Emergence of Young Stars:

Week 4 also saw the emergence of young talents in the NFL. Rookie running back Todd Gurley had a breakout performance for the St. Louis Rams, rushing for 146 yards and scoring two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. Gurley’s explosive play hinted at a promising future for the Rams and solidified his status as a rising star in the league.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which teams had the highest-scoring game in Week 4 of the 2015 NFL season?

The highest-scoring game in Week 4 was between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills emerged victorious with a score of 24-10.

2. How many teams remained undefeated after Week 4?

After Week 4, only five teams remained undefeated: the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers, and the New England Patriots.

3. Who was the leading rusher in Week 4?

In Week 4, Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons emerged as the leading rusher with 141 yards and three touchdowns against the Houston Texans.

4. Which game had the most turnovers in Week 4?

The game with the most turnovers in Week 4 was between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins. The teams combined for a total of nine turnovers.

5. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 4?

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had the most receiving yards in Week 4, amassing an impressive 164 yards against the Houston Texans.

6. Did any quarterbacks throw for more than three touchdowns in Week 4?

Yes, two quarterbacks threw for more than three touchdowns in Week 4. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers threw for five touchdowns, while Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars threw for four touchdowns.

7. Which game had the closest margin of victory in Week 4?

The game with the closest margin of victory in Week 4 was between the Oakland Raiders and the Chicago Bears. The Raiders won by a single point, with a final score of 22-20.

8. How many games ended in overtime in Week 4?

There were two games that went into overtime in Week 4: the New Orleans Saints vs. the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

9. Which team had the most sacks in Week 4?

The Atlanta Falcons had the most sacks in Week 4, totaling seven sacks against the Houston Texans.

10. Were there any shutouts in Week 4?

No, there were no shutouts in Week 4 of the 2015 NFL season.

11. Who had the longest field goal in Week 4?

Cairo Santos of the Kansas City Chiefs had the longest field goal in Week 4, kicking a 53-yard field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals.

12. How many teams scored over 40 points in Week 4?

Three teams scored over 40 points in Week 4: the Atlanta Falcons, the Green Bay Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

13. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 4?

The Atlanta Falcons had the most rushing yards in Week 4, accumulating 176 yards against the Houston Texans.

14. Were there any game-winning field goals in Week 4?

Yes, there were two game-winning field goals in Week 4. Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens kicked a 42-yard field goal to secure victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Chandler Catanzaro of the Arizona Cardinals kicked a 21-yard field goal to defeat the St. Louis Rams.

15. Did any teams come back from a significant deficit to win in Week 4?

Yes, the Seattle Seahawks came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions in Week 4, showcasing their resilience and ability to stage a remarkable comeback.

Final Thoughts:

Week 4 of the 2015 NFL season was filled with thrilling moments, unexpected upsets, and record-breaking performances. It provided fans with a glimpse of the incredible talent and competitiveness that defines the league. The games showcased the importance of accurate officiating, the emergence of young stars, and the unpredictable nature of the NFL. It was a reminder that in football, anything can happen, and it is this unpredictability that keeps fans on the edge of their seats week after week.



