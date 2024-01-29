

NFL Scores Week 12, 2015: A Recap of an Exciting Week in Football

The NFL season is always filled with surprises, and Week 12 of the 2015 season was no exception. From thrilling comebacks to unexpected upsets, the games had fans on the edge of their seats. In this article, we will take a closer look at the NFL scores from Week 12, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks from the games. Additionally, we will answer common questions that fans may have had during that week, and end with some final thoughts on the specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Carolina Panthers continued their impressive undefeated streak, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 33-14. This victory brought their record to 11-0 for the season, making them one of the hottest teams in the league. Led by quarterback Cam Newton, the Panthers showed their dominance in both offense and defense.

2. The Green Bay Packers suffered a surprising loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 12, with a final score of 17-13. The Bears, who were considered underdogs, managed to pull off an upset victory against their division rivals. This game served as a reminder that any team can win on any given Sunday.

3. The New England Patriots faced off against the Denver Broncos in a highly anticipated matchup between two of the league’s top teams. The Broncos emerged victorious with a 30-24 overtime win, thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Osweiler. This game showcased the resilience and talent of the Broncos, as they were able to defeat the reigning Super Bowl champions.

4. The Oakland Raiders secured an impressive victory over the Tennessee Titans with a final score of 24-21. This win marked a turning point for the Raiders, who had been struggling in previous seasons. Quarterback Derek Carr led his team to a comeback victory, demonstrating his ability to lead the offense in pressure situations.

5. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks faced off in a thrilling game that ended in a 39-30 victory for the Seahawks. This high-scoring matchup showcased the offensive prowess of both teams, with multiple lead changes throughout the game. It was a game filled with big plays and exciting moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the best record in the NFL after Week 12, 2015?

The Carolina Panthers had the best record in the NFL after Week 12, 2015, with a perfect 11-0 record.

2. How many touchdowns did Cam Newton score in the game against the Dallas Cowboys?

Cam Newton scored two touchdowns in the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

3. Who scored the game-winning touchdown for the Denver Broncos against the New England Patriots?

Brock Osweiler threw the game-winning touchdown pass for the Denver Broncos against the New England Patriots.

4. How many interceptions did Derek Carr throw in the game against the Tennessee Titans?

Derek Carr did not throw any interceptions in the game against the Tennessee Titans.

5. Which team had the most rushing yards in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the most rushing yards in the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

6. Who was the leading receiver in the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears?

Alshon Jeffery was the leading receiver in the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

7. How many points did the Carolina Panthers allow the Dallas Cowboys to score in their game?

The Carolina Panthers allowed the Dallas Cowboys to score 14 points in their game.

8. Which team had the most sacks in the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Titans?

The Oakland Raiders had the most sacks in the game against the Tennessee Titans.

9. How many field goals did the New England Patriots make against the Denver Broncos?

The New England Patriots made three field goals against the Denver Broncos.

10. Who scored the first touchdown in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks?

Doug Baldwin scored the first touchdown in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks.

11. How many passing yards did Aaron Rodgers have in the game against the Chicago Bears?

Aaron Rodgers had 202 passing yards in the game against the Chicago Bears.

12. Who had the most tackles in the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears?

Christian Jones had the most tackles in the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

13. How many fumbles did the Carolina Panthers recover in their game against the Dallas Cowboys?

The Carolina Panthers recovered one fumble in their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

14. Which team had the most penalties in the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Titans?

The Tennessee Titans had the most penalties in the game against the Oakland Raiders.

15. How many touchdowns did Russell Wilson throw in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Russell Wilson threw for five touchdowns in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Final Thoughts:

Week 12 of the 2015 NFL season provided fans with an incredible display of talent, determination, and unpredictability. From the Carolina Panthers’ continued dominance to the surprising upsets, the games showcased the excitement and competitiveness of professional football. It is these moments that remind us why we love the sport and eagerly anticipate each new week of the NFL season. As fans, we can only hope for more thrilling performances and memorable games in the future.



