

NFL Scores Week 12, 2016: An Exciting Round of Games

The NFL Scores Week 12, 2016, brought a thrilling round of games that had fans on the edge of their seats. From close matchups to surprising upsets, this week showcased the competitiveness and unpredictability of the National Football League. In this article, we will delve into the highlights of Week 12, along with some interesting facts and tricks. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to this specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Thanksgiving Day Games: One of the most exciting aspects of Week 12 in the NFL is the traditional Thanksgiving Day games. In 2016, the Detroit Lions hosted the Minnesota Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Washington Redskins, and the Indianapolis Colts took on the Pittsburgh Steelers. These games have become a cherished tradition for football fans across the country.

2. Record-Breaking Performances: Week 12 witnessed several record-breaking performances. New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, became the first player in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards and 400 touchdowns. He achieved this remarkable feat during the Saints’ game against the Los Angeles Rams.

3. Rookie Sensations: The 2016 NFL season was filled with exceptional rookie talent, and Week 12 was no exception. Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback, Dak Prescott, continued to impress with his poise and accuracy. He led his team to victory against the Washington Redskins, solidifying his place as one of the league’s rising stars.

4. Teams on the Rise: Week 12 also showcased the resurgence of several teams. The Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, secured their sixth consecutive win by defeating the San Francisco 49ers. This victory marked an important turning point for the Dolphins, as they continued to climb the standings in the AFC East.

5. Unpredictable Outcomes: One of the most exciting aspects of the NFL is its unpredictability. Week 12 was no exception, with several unexpected outcomes. The New York Giants suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, who were struggling throughout the season. This unexpected loss left Giants fans stunned and demonstrated the competitive nature of the league.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who had the highest-scoring game in Week 12, 2016?

The highest-scoring game in Week 12, 2016, was between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints emerged victorious with a final score of 49-21.

2. Which team had the biggest upset in Week 12, 2016?

The biggest upset in Week 12, 2016, occurred when the Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Giants. The Browns, who had struggled throughout the season, managed to secure a surprising 27-13 victory.

3. How did Dak Prescott perform in Week 12, 2016?

Dak Prescott had an outstanding performance in Week 12, 2016. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-26 victory over the Washington Redskins.

4. Which quarterback reached a significant milestone in Week 12, 2016?

Drew Brees, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, reached a significant milestone in Week 12, 2016. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards and 400 touchdowns.

5. How did the Thanksgiving Day games unfold in Week 12, 2016?

In Week 12, 2016, the Thanksgiving Day games saw the Detroit Lions defeat the Minnesota Vikings 16-13, the Dallas Cowboys secure a 31-26 victory over the Washington Redskins, and the Pittsburgh Steelers emerge victorious with a 28-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

6. Which team had the longest winning streak in Week 12, 2016?

The Miami Dolphins had the longest winning streak in Week 12, 2016, with six consecutive wins. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-24, solidifying their place as a rising team in the AFC East.

7. Who were the top performers in Week 12, 2016?

Some of the top performers in Week 12, 2016, included Drew Brees, who threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, and Le’Veon Bell, who rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

8. Which teams remained undefeated after Week 12, 2016?

After Week 12, 2016, the only team that remained undefeated was the Dallas Cowboys. They had an impressive 10-1 record and were considered one of the strongest teams in the league.

9. Which teams suffered unexpected losses in Week 12, 2016?

The New York Giants suffered an unexpected loss to the Cleveland Browns, and the Arizona Cardinals were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons. Both outcomes surprised fans and analysts alike.

10. Who had the most rushing yards in Week 12, 2016?

LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots had the most rushing yards in Week 12, 2016. He rushed for 88 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots’ 22-17 victory over the New York Jets.

11. Were there any overtime games in Week 12, 2016?

No, there were no overtime games in Week 12, 2016. However, several games were decided by a narrow margin, adding to the excitement of the week.

12. Did any defensive players have standout performances in Week 12, 2016?

Yes, several defensive players had standout performances in Week 12, 2016. Von Miller of the Denver Broncos recorded three sacks in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while Landon Collins of the New York Giants intercepted two passes in their matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

13. Which team had the highest-scoring defense in Week 12, 2016?

The Atlanta Falcons had the highest-scoring defense in Week 12, 2016. They held the Arizona Cardinals to only 19 points in their 38-19 victory.

14. Were there any significant injuries in Week 12, 2016?

Yes, there were a few significant injuries in Week 12, 2016. Houston Texans’ quarterback, Brock Osweiler, suffered a shoulder injury, and New England Patriots’ tight end, Rob Gronkowski, injured his back. These injuries had an impact on their respective teams’ performances.

15. How did the standings change after Week 12, 2016?

After Week 12, 2016, the Dallas Cowboys maintained their position at the top of the league with a 10-1 record. The New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders held the best records in the AFC, while the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys led the way in the NFC.

Final Thoughts:

Week 12, 2016, was a captivating round of NFL games that showcased the thrilling and unpredictable nature of the sport. From record-breaking performances to unexpected upsets, this week had it all. The Thanksgiving Day games added an extra layer of excitement, bringing families and friends together to enjoy football during the holiday season. As the season progressed, teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins continued to rise, while others faced surprising defeats. The NFL Scores Week 12, 2016, will always be remembered as a thrilling chapter in the history of the league.



