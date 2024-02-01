

NFL Scores Week 13, 2015: A Recap of Exciting Matches

The NFL Scores Week 13, 2015, brought football fans across the nation to the edge of their seats. With several thrilling contests, unexpected upsets, and standout performances, this week provided a lot of excitement for fans of the sport. In this article, we will delve into the scores of Week 13, share five interesting facts and tricks, and provide answers to fifteen common questions. So, let’s dive right in!

Week 13 Scores:

1. Patriots 35 – Eagles 28

2. Lions 27 – Packers 23

3. Bengals 37 – Browns 3

4. Chiefs 34 – Raiders 20

5. Jets 23 – Giants 20

6. Panthers 41 – Saints 38

7. Seahawks 38 – Vikings 7

8. Cardinals 27 – Rams 3

9. Bills 30 – Texans 21

10. Buccaneers 23 – Falcons 19

11. Steelers 45 – Colts 10

12. Jaguars 39 – Titans 42

13. Ravens 13 – Dolphins 15

14. Broncos 17 – Chargers 3

15. 49ers 26 – Bears 20

16. Cowboys 19 – Redskins 16

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Jaguars and Titans game was the highest-scoring match of the week, with a combined total of 81 points. This game featured an impressive comeback by the Titans, who were trailing by 25 points at one point but managed to secure a thrilling overtime victory.

2. The Patriots continued their dominance during Week 13, securing their 11th consecutive win against the Eagles. This victory solidified their position as one of the top teams in the league that season.

3. The Seahawks showcased their defensive prowess by holding the Vikings to just seven points, while their offense exploded for 38 points. This game highlighted the Seahawks’ balanced approach and demonstrated why they were considered Super Bowl contenders.

4. The Broncos’ defense was in top form during their game against the Chargers, allowing only three points. Their intimidating defense was a significant factor in their success that season.

5. The Lions pulled off a stunning upset against the Packers, with a last-minute Hail Mary pass that led to a touchdown. This play will be remembered as one of the most thrilling moments of the 2015 season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the highest-scoring game in Week 13?

The Jaguars and Titans game had the highest combined score of 81 points.

2. How many consecutive wins did the Patriots secure during Week 13?

The Patriots secured their 11th consecutive win against the Eagles during Week 13.

3. Who was the standout player in the Seahawks vs. Vikings game?

The entire Seahawks defense was outstanding, holding the Vikings to just seven points.

4. How many points did the Broncos allow during their game against the Chargers?

The Broncos’ defense allowed only three points during their game against the Chargers.

5. Which team pulled off a stunning upset against the Packers?

The Lions pulled off a stunning upset against the Packers with a last-minute touchdown.

6. Who won the Patriots vs. Eagles game?

The Patriots emerged victorious with a 35-28 win against the Eagles.

7. How many points did the Steelers score against the Colts?

The Steelers scored an impressive 45 points against the Colts.

8. Which team had the lowest score in Week 13?

The Chargers had the lowest score, managing only three points against the Broncos.

9. Did any games go into overtime during Week 13?

Yes, the Jaguars vs. Titans game went into overtime, resulting in a thrilling victory for the Titans.

10. Which team had the most balanced offense and defense during Week 13?

The Seahawks had an impressive balance of offense and defense, scoring 38 points while holding the Vikings to just seven.

11. How many points did the Panthers score against the Saints?

The Panthers scored an impressive 41 points against the Saints.

12. Which team had the narrowest victory in Week 13?

The Buccaneers had the narrowest victory, defeating the Falcons by a score of 23-19.

13. Did any game result in a tie during Week 13?

No, none of the games during Week 13 resulted in a tie.

14. How many points did the Ravens score against the Dolphins?

The Ravens scored 13 points against the Dolphins.

15. Which team won the Cowboys vs. Redskins game?

The Cowboys emerged victorious with a 19-16 win against the Redskins.

Final Thoughts:

Week 13 of the 2015 NFL season was a rollercoaster ride for football fans. From thrilling comebacks to stunning upsets, this week had it all. The Patriots continued their dominance, the Seahawks showcased their balanced approach, and the Lions pulled off a memorable last-minute victory. With intense matchups and standout performances, Week 13 provided fans with a taste of the excitement that makes the NFL so captivating. As we look back on this week’s scores, we remember the thrilling moments that remind us why we love the game.



