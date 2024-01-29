

NFL Scores Week 13 2016: A Recap of Exciting Matchups

The NFL scores from Week 13 of the 2016 season provided fans with some thrilling moments and unexpected outcomes. From nail-biting finishes to standout individual performances, the week showcased the competitiveness and talent within the league. In this article, we will dive into the highlights of Week 13, explore five interesting facts and tricks, answer 15 common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Week 13 witnessed numerous exciting matchups, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Notable games included the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Atlanta Falcons, and the Detroit Lions vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Now, let’s take a look at five interesting facts and tricks that emerged from Week 13:

1. The Dallas Cowboys continued their impressive run, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 17-15. This victory marked their 11th consecutive win, setting a franchise record. The Cowboys’ rookie sensations, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, once again showcased their exceptional skills. Prescott threw for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Elliott rushed for 86 yards and a score.

2. In the thrilling matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons, the Chiefs emerged victorious with a 29-28 win. The Chiefs secured the victory by successfully converting a two-point conversion in the final seconds of the game. This rare feat displayed the team’s determination and strategic decision-making.

3. The Detroit Lions demonstrated their resilience with a come-from-behind victory against the New Orleans Saints. Trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Lions rallied to win the game 28-13. Quarterback Matthew Stafford played a crucial role, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

4. The Seattle Seahawks showcased their defensive prowess in a dominant 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks’ defense intercepted Panthers quarterback Cam Newton twice, returning one for a touchdown. This performance solidified the Seahawks’ reputation as one of the league’s best defensive units.

5. The New England Patriots continued their winning ways, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-10. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had another outstanding game, throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown. With this win, the Patriots clinched their eighth consecutive AFC East title, further cementing their dynasty status.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions related to Week 13:

1. Which team had the highest-scoring game in Week 13?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the highest-scoring game with a 39-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

2. Which player had the most rushing yards in Week 13?

Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers led Week 13 in rushing yards with 118 yards and a touchdown.

3. Who had the longest touchdown reception in Week 13?

Golden Tate of the Detroit Lions had the longest touchdown reception, scoring on a 66-yard pass.

4. Which team had the most interceptions in Week 13?

The Green Bay Packers had the most interceptions in Week 13, picking off three passes from Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler.

5. Did any games go into overtime during Week 13?

No, none of the games in Week 13 went into overtime.

6. Which team had the biggest upset in Week 13?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off the biggest upset, defeating the San Diego Chargers 28-21.

7. How many touchdown passes did Drew Brees throw in Week 13?

Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions.

8. Which team had the most rushing touchdowns in Week 13?

The Kansas City Chiefs had the most rushing touchdowns in Week 13, scoring three against the Atlanta Falcons.

9. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 13?

Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers led Week 13 in receiving yards with 104 yards and a touchdown.

10. How many field goals did Stephen Gostkowski make in Week 13?

Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots made four field goals in Week 13.

11. Who had the most sacks in Week 13?

Vic Beasley Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons had the most sacks in Week 13, recording 3.5 sacks against the Kansas City Chiefs.

12. Which team had the most total yards in Week 13?

The Green Bay Packers had the most total yards in Week 13, accumulating 449 yards against the Houston Texans.

13. Did any teams have a shutout in Week 13?

No, there were no shutouts in Week 13.

14. Who had the longest field goal in Week 13?

Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams had the longest field goal, kicking a 44-yarder.

15. Which team had the most penalties in Week 13?

The Oakland Raiders had the most penalties in Week 13, committing 10 penalties for a total of 70 yards.

In conclusion, Week 13 of the 2016 NFL season provided fans with an array of thrilling moments and exciting matchups. The Dallas Cowboys’ record-breaking winning streak, the Kansas City Chiefs’ game-winning two-point conversion, and the Detroit Lions’ impressive comeback were just a few of the many highlights. As the season progressed, teams and players continued to showcase their skills, making each game a spectacle for fans worldwide.



