

NFL Scores Week 13, 2017: A Recap of Exciting Football Action

The NFL season is always filled with excitement, and Week 13 of the 2017 season was no exception. From close games to stunning upsets, this week had it all. In this article, we will take a closer look at the NFL scores from Week 13, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks along the way. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions fans may have about these games.

But before we dive into the scores, let’s start with five interesting facts about Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season:

1. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Atlanta Falcons 14-9 in a defensive showdown. This victory marked the Vikings’ eighth consecutive win, making them the first team in NFL history to win eight straight after losing their opening game.

2. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 32-16, securing their first winning season since 2003. This turnaround was largely attributed to the arrival of head coach Sean McVay, who revitalized the Rams’ offense.

3. The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a surprising loss to the New York Jets, ending their four-game winning streak. The Jets’ victory was particularly impressive considering they had lost their last five games leading up to this matchup.

4. The San Francisco 49ers won their first game of the season by defeating the Chicago Bears 15-14. This victory came under the leadership of newly acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who led a game-winning drive in the closing minutes.

5. The Philadelphia Eagles continued their dominant season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks 24-10. This win solidified the Eagles’ position as the team to beat in the NFC, as they improved their record to 11-2.

Now, let’s move on to the 15 common questions fans may have about the NFL scores from Week 13 and their respective answers:

1. Which team scored the most points in Week 13?

The Carolina Panthers scored the most points in Week 13, defeating the New Orleans Saints 31-21.

2. Who had the highest-scoring game of the week?

The highest-scoring game of the week was the New England Patriots’ 23-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

3. Were there any overtime games in Week 13?

No, there were no overtime games in Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season.

4. Which team suffered the largest margin of defeat?

The Denver Broncos suffered the largest margin of defeat, losing to the Miami Dolphins 35-9.

5. Did any games go down to the wire?

Yes, several games came down to the wire, including the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans’ 24-13 win against the Houston Texans.

6. Who had the most passing yards in Week 13?

Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers had the most passing yards in Week 13, throwing for 434 yards in a 19-10 win against the Cleveland Browns.

7. Which team had the best rushing performance?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the best rushing performance, accumulating 219 rushing yards in a 30-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

8. How many interceptions did Tom Brady throw in Week 13?

Tom Brady did not throw any interceptions in Week 13. He had a clean game in the New England Patriots’ win over the Buffalo Bills.

9. Did any kickers have a perfect field goal percentage in Week 13?

Yes, three kickers had a perfect field goal percentage in Week 13: Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs), Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers), and Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots).

10. Which team had the most sacks in Week 13?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the most sacks in Week 13, recording ten sacks in their victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

11. Did any rookie players make a significant impact in Week 13?

Yes, several rookie players made a significant impact. Notably, Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown, while Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) had 60 receiving yards and one touchdown.

12. Were there any key injuries in Week 13?

Yes, there were a few key injuries in Week 13, including Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

13. Which team had the most turnovers in Week 13?

The Cleveland Browns had the most turnovers in Week 13, with four turnovers in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

14. Did any teams clinch playoff berths in Week 13?

No, no teams clinched playoff berths in Week 13. However, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots both secured their respective divisions.

15. Who had the highest completion percentage in Week 13?

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the highest completion percentage in Week 13, completing 24 out of 40 passes for a 60% completion rate.

In conclusion, Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season provided fans with thrilling football action. From the Vikings’ historic winning streak to the Rams’ resurgence, this week showcased the competitive nature of the league. Additionally, we answered 15 common questions about the NFL scores from Week 13, shedding light on the standout performances and key moments from each game. As the season progresses, it will be exciting to see how these results shape the playoff race and the overall narrative of the 2017 NFL season.



