

NFL Scores Week 14, 2017: Exciting Action on the Gridiron

The NFL season is always filled with thrilling matches, and Week 14 of the 2017 season was no exception. From high-scoring shootouts to intense defensive battles, fans were treated to a week of football that left them on the edge of their seats. In this article, we will take a closer look at the scores from Week 14 and delve into some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about the games.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Record-Breaking Performances: Week 14 witnessed several incredible performances that etched their names in the NFL record books. One notable highlight was Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s 213-yard game against the Baltimore Ravens. This marked the most receiving yards in a single game in Steelers’ franchise history.

2. The Eagles Continue to Soar: The Philadelphia Eagles, led by MVP candidate Carson Wentz, continued their dominance in Week 14. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams 43-35 in a thrilling matchup. This victory marked their ninth consecutive win, tying the franchise record for the longest winning streak in a single season.

3. A Historic Matchup: In Week 14, the New England Patriots squared off against the Miami Dolphins in a divisional rivalry game. What made this matchup unique was the snowstorm that blanketed Gillette Stadium throughout the game. The Patriots triumphed in a 27-20 victory, making it the first NFL game in which both teams punted on every possession since 1950.

4. A Rookie Sensation: Alvin Kamara, the dynamic running back for the New Orleans Saints, had a breakout performance in Week 14. He rushed for 89 yards and scored a touchdown, while also recording 60 receiving yards and another touchdown. This marked his sixth consecutive game with a touchdown, making him the first rookie in NFL history to achieve this feat.

5. A Defensive Showcase: The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense has been a force to be reckoned with in the 2017 season, and Week 14 was no exception. They held the Seattle Seahawks to a mere 10 points in a 30-24 victory. With this win, the Jaguars secured their first winning season since 2007 and clinched a playoff berth.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the most points in Week 14? The Baltimore Ravens had the highest-scoring game of Week 14, defeating the Detroit Lions 44-20.

2. Who had the best individual performance in Week 14? Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the most impressive individual performance, racking up 213 receiving yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Did any games go into overtime in Week 14? Yes, two games went into overtime in Week 14. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 27-21 in overtime, while the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Houston Texans 26-16 in overtime.

4. Were there any upsets in Week 14? There were a couple of notable upsets in Week 14. The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Tennessee Titans 12-7, and the New York Giants upset the Dallas Cowboys 30-10.

5. Who had the longest winning streak in Week 14? The Philadelphia Eagles had the longest winning streak in Week 14, securing their ninth consecutive victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

6. How many total points were scored in Week 14? A total of 697 points were scored in Week 14, averaging around 49.8 points per game.

7. Which game had the most total points in Week 14? The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens had the most total points, with a combined score of 63 points.

8. Did any teams secure a playoff berth in Week 14? Yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars secured a playoff berth with their victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

9. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 14? The Kansas City Chiefs had the most rushing yards in Week 14, accumulating 165 rushing yards against the Oakland Raiders.

10. Who had the most passing yards in Week 14? Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers had the most passing yards in Week 14, throwing for 319 yards against the Washington Redskins.

11. Did any games have extreme weather conditions in Week 14? Yes, the game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins had heavy snowfall, making it a unique spectacle for fans.

12. Which team had the most turnovers in Week 14? The Green Bay Packers had the most turnovers in Week 14, committing four turnovers against the Cleveland Browns.

13. Who had the most sacks in Week 14? The Arizona Cardinals’ defense had the most sacks in Week 14, recording eight sacks against the Tennessee Titans.

14. Which team had the most penalties in Week 14? The Seattle Seahawks had the most penalties in Week 14, committing 13 penalties against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

15. Who had the highest quarterback rating in Week 14? Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers had the highest quarterback rating in Week 14, earning a rating of 92.2 against the Houston Texans.

Final Thoughts:

Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season was filled with thrilling moments, record-breaking performances, and unexpected outcomes. From Antonio Brown’s historic receiving game to the Philadelphia Eagles’ continued dominance, football fans were treated to a week of exciting action on the gridiron. As the season progressed, teams solidified their playoff berths and players etched their names in the record books. The NFL never fails to deliver thrilling moments, and Week 14 was a testament to the excitement that this sport brings to fans worldwide.



