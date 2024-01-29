

NFL Scores Week 15, 2017: Recap of Exciting Matches

The NFL is undoubtedly one of the most popular and exciting sports leagues in the world, providing thrilling football matches week after week. In Week 15 of the 2017 season, fans were treated to a series of intense and closely contested games. From surprising upsets to record-breaking performances, this week had it all. In this article, we will recap the NFL scores from Week 15, including five interesting facts and tricks, answer common questions, and share some final thoughts.

Recap of NFL Scores Week 15, 2017:

1. Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts: The Broncos defeated the Colts with a final score of 25-13. The Broncos’ defense played a crucial role in securing the victory, sacking Colts’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett three times.

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Chiefs 30-13. The Chiefs had a commanding lead at halftime, but the Chargers’ defense shut them down in the second half, allowing only 67 total yards.

3. New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: In one of the most anticipated matchups of the week, the Patriots narrowly edged out the Steelers with a 27-24 victory. The game was marred by a controversial ruling on a touchdown catch by Steelers’ tight end Jesse James, which was later overturned.

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: The Rams clinched the NFC West title with a 42-7 blowout win over the Seahawks. The Rams’ offense was firing on all cylinders, with quarterback Jared Goff throwing for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

5. Dallas Cowboys vs. Oakland Raiders: The Cowboys emerged victorious in a thrilling game against the Raiders, winning 20-17. The game was decided by a last-second field goal by Cowboys’ kicker Dan Bailey.

Final Thoughts:

Week 15 of the 2017 NFL season provided fans with a rollercoaster of emotions, from thrilling comebacks to controversial rulings. The Los Angeles Chargers’ historic comeback victory against the Kansas City Chiefs showcased the resilience and determination of the team. Additionally, the Los Angeles Rams’ resurgence under head coach Sean McVay was a highlight of the week, ending their playoff drought and clinching the NFC West title. The New England Patriots’ continued dominance in the AFC East and the Broncos’ much-needed win also added to the excitement of Week 15. It is moments like these that remind us why the NFL is such a beloved and captivating sport.



