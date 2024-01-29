

NFL Scores Week 16 2015: A Recap of the Exciting Matches

As the NFL season reaches its climax, Week 16 in 2015 proved to be an exhilarating period filled with intense matchups and thrilling finishes. From eye-popping scores to unexpected upsets, this week had it all. Let’s take a closer look at the memorable games, highlight some interesting facts and tricks, and answer common questions related to NFL scores in Week 16 of the 2015 season.

Week 16 – The Scores:

1. Washington Redskins 38, Philadelphia Eagles 24: The Redskins secured their NFC East title with a commanding victory over the Eagles, thanks to an impressive performance by quarterback Kirk Cousins.

2. New York Jets 26, New England Patriots 20 (OT): In a surprising upset, the Jets defeated the Patriots in overtime, shaking up the AFC playoff picture.

3. Atlanta Falcons 20, Carolina Panthers 13: The Panthers’ undefeated streak came to an end as the Falcons handed them their first loss of the season.

4. Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 17: The Seahawks clinched a playoff berth with a hard-fought win against the Cardinals, who already secured their division.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Baltimore Ravens 17: The Steelers edged past the Ravens in a close contest, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Kirk Cousins’ Record-Setting Performance: In the Redskins’ victory over the Eagles, Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, setting a franchise record for the most passing touchdowns in a single season (29). This performance solidified Cousins as a franchise quarterback and earned him a long-term contract extension.

2. Tom Brady’s Interception Woes: In the Jets’ victory over the Patriots, Tom Brady threw two interceptions, ending his streak of 11 consecutive games without an interception. This surprising statistic highlighted the exceptional defensive effort put forth by the Jets’ secondary.

3. Panthers’ Unbeaten Run Comes to an End: The Panthers’ loss to the Falcons snapped their 18-game regular-season winning streak, dating back to the previous season. Despite the loss, the Panthers went on to reach the Super Bowl that year.

4. Seahawks Secure Playoff Berth: With their win against the Cardinals, the Seahawks clinched a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive year. Their strong finish to the regular season set the stage for a memorable playoff run.

5. Steelers Survive Close Encounter: The Steelers’ victory over the Ravens proved crucial in their playoff push. Despite facing a resilient Ravens team, the Steelers managed to secure a narrow victory, keeping their postseason hopes alive.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who had the most passing touchdowns in Week 16 of the 2015 NFL season?

Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins threw the most passing touchdowns in Week 16 of the 2015 season, with four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles.

2. Who ended the Carolina Panthers’ unbeaten streak in Week 16 of the 2015 season?

The Atlanta Falcons were responsible for ending the Carolina Panthers’ unbeaten streak in Week 16 of the 2015 season, defeating them 20-13.

3. Which team secured a playoff berth with their Week 16 victory?

The Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff berth with their Week 16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

4. How many interceptions did Tom Brady throw in Week 16 of the 2015 season?

Tom Brady threw two interceptions in Week 16 of the 2015 season during the New England Patriots’ loss to the New York Jets.

5. How many yards did Kirk Cousins throw for in Week 16 of the 2015 season?

Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards in Week 16 of the 2015 season during the Washington Redskins’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

6. Who clinched the NFC East title in Week 16 of the 2015 season?

The Washington Redskins clinched the NFC East title in Week 16 of the 2015 season with their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

7. Which team kept their playoff hopes alive with a close win in Week 16 of the 2015 season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a narrow 20-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the 2015 season.

8. Who threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the Jets’ overtime victory over the Patriots?

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Eric Decker in the New York Jets’ overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

9. Which team ended the 2015 season with the best regular-season record?

The Carolina Panthers ended the 2015 season with the best regular-season record, finishing with 15 wins and only one loss.

10. Who secured the top seed in the NFC playoffs in Week 16 of the 2015 season?

The Arizona Cardinals secured the top seed in the NFC playoffs in Week 16 of the 2015 season, despite their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

11. How many points did the Steelers score against the Ravens in Week 16 of the 2015 season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers scored 20 points in their Week 16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

12. Who scored the game-winning field goal for the Steelers in their Week 16 victory?

Chris Boswell kicked the game-winning field goal for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

13. How many yards did the Panthers’ offense gain against the Falcons in Week 16 of the 2015 season?

The Panthers’ offense gained a total of 306 yards against the Falcons in their Week 16 loss.

14. Who scored the only touchdown for the Panthers in their Week 16 loss to the Falcons?

Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass to Ted Ginn Jr., which was the only touchdown for the Panthers in their Week 16 loss to the Falcons.

15. How many points did the Falcons score in their Week 16 victory over the Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons scored a total of 20 points in their Week 16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Final Thoughts:

Week 16 of the 2015 NFL season provided fans with a rollercoaster of emotions. From upsets to record-breaking performances, the games showcased the unpredictable nature of football. As the regular season concluded and the playoffs approached, these matchups served as a reminder of the excitement and drama that the NFL consistently delivers. Sports fans around the world eagerly await the next thrilling chapter in the NFL’s ongoing legacy.



