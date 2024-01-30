

NFL Scores Week 17 2017: A Recap of the Exciting Season Finale

As the regular season of the National Football League (NFL) came to a close, Week 17 in 2017 was filled with thrilling games, last-minute playoff implications, and record-breaking performances. In this article, we will delve into the highlights of the week, providing five interesting facts and tricks, followed by answers to 15 common questions about the NFL scores of Week 17. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on this exhilarating season finale.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Record-Breaking Performances: In Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, several players etched their names in the record books. Todd Gurley, running back for the Los Angeles Rams, became the first player since 2006 to score at least 10 touchdowns and 1,300 rushing yards in a single season. Additionally, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finished the season with an impressive 13 touchdown receptions, marking the first time since 2011 that a player had double-digit touchdown catches without a Pro Bowl quarterback throwing to him.

2. Playoff Implications: Week 17 is often referred to as the “do-or-die” week, as it determines the fate of teams hoping to secure a spot in the playoffs. In 2017, the Seattle Seahawks faced off against the Arizona Cardinals in a game that had significant ramifications for both teams. A win for the Seahawks would have secured them a playoff spot, while a loss would eliminate them from contention. In a thrilling matchup that went to overtime, the Cardinals emerged victorious, sealing the Seahawks’ fate and catapulting the Atlanta Falcons into the playoffs.

3. The Pursuit of Perfection: The 2017 NFL season saw the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the league, finishing with a league-best record of 13-3. However, in Week 17, with their playoff position secured, the Eagles made the controversial decision to rest several key starters, including quarterback Carson Wentz. As a result, they suffered a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, raising questions about whether resting starters in the final week of the regular season is a wise strategy.

4. Rookie Sensations: The 2017 NFL season featured an abundance of exceptional rookie talent. One standout was Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who broke the record for the most scrimmage yards by a rookie in a single season. Hunt finished the regular season with an impressive 1,782 yards from scrimmage, surpassing the previous record set by Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson in 1983.

5. Bidding Farewell: Week 17 also marked the end of the road for several NFL veterans. Notable players who retired following the 2017 season include Peyton Manning, the legendary quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, as well as Steve Smith Sr., the dynamic wide receiver who spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. It was an emotional week as fans bid farewell to these beloved players.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which teams secured playoff spots in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: The teams that secured playoff spots in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season were the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints.

2. Who won the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals?

Answer: The Arizona Cardinals won the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season.

3. Did the Philadelphia Eagles rest their starters in Week 17?

Answer: Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles made the controversial decision to rest several key starters, including quarterback Carson Wentz, in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season.

4. Which rookie broke a record for the most scrimmage yards in a single season?

Answer: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt broke the record for the most scrimmage yards by a rookie in a single season during the 2017 NFL season.

5. Who retired following the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: Peyton Manning, the legendary quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, as well as Steve Smith Sr., the dynamic wide receiver who spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, retired following the 2017 NFL season.

6. How did Todd Gurley perform in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: Todd Gurley had a remarkable season finale, scoring a touchdown and rushing for over 100 yards in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season.

7. Did any teams clinch a playoff berth in Week 17?

Answer: Yes, the Atlanta Falcons clinched a playoff berth in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season after the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Arizona Cardinals.

8. Who was the leading passer of Week 17 in the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: In Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers led all quarterbacks with 387 passing yards.

9. Which team had the most interceptions in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: The Jacksonville Jaguars had the most interceptions in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, with three interceptions against the Tennessee Titans.

10. Were there any notable injuries in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: Yes, unfortunately, there were several notable injuries in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a concussion, while Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown sustained a calf injury.

11. Did any teams secure the number one seed in their respective conferences in Week 17?

Answer: Yes, the New England Patriots secured the number one seed in the AFC, while the Philadelphia Eagles secured the number one seed in the NFC in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season.

12. How many teams had perfect records in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: No teams had a perfect record in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season.

13. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: The Kansas City Chiefs had the most rushing yards in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, accumulating 147 rushing yards against the Denver Broncos.

14. Were there any notable upsets in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: The Oakland Raiders upset the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, dashing the Chargers’ hopes of securing a playoff spot.

15. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season?

Answer: Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos had the most receiving yards in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season, amassing 93 receiving yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Final Thoughts:

Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season served as a thrilling climax to the regular season, with intense matchups, record-breaking performances, and playoff implications that kept fans on the edge of their seats. It showcased the competitive spirit and determination of teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs, while also bidding farewell to beloved veterans who left an indelible mark on the sport. As we reflect on this exciting season finale, it reminds us of the passion and excitement that the NFL brings to millions of fans worldwide.



