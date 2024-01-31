

NFL Scores Week 4, 2014: A Recap of an Exciting Week in Football

The NFL is known for its thrilling games and intense competition, and Week 4 of the 2014 season was no exception. From incredible comebacks to stunning upsets, this week provided fans with plenty of memorable moments. In this article, we will dive into the scores, facts, and tricks that made Week 4 of the NFL in 2014 truly special.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks from NFL Scores Week 4, 2014

1. Largest Comeback in Monday Night Football History: In Week 4 of the 2014 season, the San Francisco 49ers staged the largest comeback in Monday Night Football history. Trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by 21 points at halftime, the 49ers rallied back to win the game 26-21. This incredible feat showcased the determination and resilience of the 49ers.

2. The Battle of Unbeaten Teams: In a highly anticipated matchup, the New England Patriots faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Both teams entered the game unbeaten, but it was the Chiefs who emerged victorious, defeating the Patriots 41-14. This surprising result highlighted the Chiefs’ dominant performance and set the tone for the rest of their season.

3. Stellar Performance by Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a phenomenal game in Week 4. Facing the Chicago Bears, Rodgers threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a resounding 38-17 victory. This performance solidified Rodgers’ status as one of the league’s top quarterbacks and showcased his exceptional skills.

4. The End of a Streak: The New Orleans Saints suffered a heartbreaking loss in Week 4, ending their impressive streak of winning home games under head coach Sean Payton. The Dallas Cowboys handed the Saints a 38-17 defeat, marking their first home loss in 11 games. This result surprised many fans and highlighted the Cowboys’ resurgence in the 2014 season.

5. Rookie Quarterbacks Shine: Week 4 of the 2014 NFL season saw several rookie quarterbacks making a significant impact. Teddy Bridgewater of the Minnesota Vikings threw for 317 yards and a touchdown, leading his team to a 41-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars had a strong performance, throwing for 336 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort against the San Diego Chargers. These performances showcased the promising future of these young quarterbacks in the league.

Fifteen Common Questions and Answers about NFL Scores Week 4, 2014

1. Which team staged the largest comeback in Monday Night Football history in Week 4, 2014?

The San Francisco 49ers made an incredible comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, winning the game 26-21.

2. Who were the two unbeaten teams that faced off in a Week 4 matchup?

The New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs were both unbeaten before their game in Week 4.

3. Who emerged victorious in the battle of the unbeaten teams in Week 4, 2014?

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots 41-14.

4. How did Aaron Rodgers perform in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears?

Aaron Rodgers had a stellar performance, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-17 victory.

5. Which team ended the New Orleans Saints’ impressive streak of winning home games in Week 4?

The Dallas Cowboys handed the Saints a 38-17 defeat, ending their streak of 11 consecutive home wins.

6. Which rookie quarterback had a standout performance in Week 4?

Teddy Bridgewater of the Minnesota Vikings threw for 317 yards and a touchdown in a 41-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

7. How did Blake Bortles perform in Week 4 against the San Diego Chargers?

Blake Bortles threw for 336 yards and a touchdown, although the Jacksonville Jaguars lost the game.

8. Which team suffered the largest defeat in Week 4, 2014?

The New England Patriots suffered a 41-14 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

9. Who scored the most points in Week 4 of the 2014 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs scored the most points with 41 in their victory over the New England Patriots.

10. Which team produced the highest-scoring game of Week 4?

The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears combined for 55 points in a game that ended 38-17 in the Packers’ favor.

11. How many touchdowns did the San Francisco 49ers score in their comeback victory in Week 4?

The 49ers scored two touchdowns in the second half to complete their comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles.

12. Which team’s loss in Week 4 marked their first defeat at home in 11 games?

The New Orleans Saints suffered their first home loss in 11 games against the Dallas Cowboys.

13. Who had the most passing yards in Week 4, 2014?

Philip Rivers of the San Diego Chargers threw for 377 yards in a 33-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

14. Which team had the largest margin of victory in Week 4?

The Kansas City Chiefs had the largest margin of victory, defeating the New England Patriots by 27 points.

15. How did the Baltimore Ravens perform in Week 4?

The Baltimore Ravens won their game against the Carolina Panthers by a score of 38-10, showcasing a dominant performance.

Final Thoughts

Week 4 of the 2014 NFL season provided fans with an array of thrilling games and memorable moments. From the San Francisco 49ers’ historic Monday Night Football comeback to the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominant victory over the New England Patriots, this week showcased the unpredictable nature of the sport. Additionally, the standout performances by rookie quarterbacks such as Teddy Bridgewater and Blake Bortles highlighted the promising future of the league. Overall, Week 4 of the 2014 NFL season will be remembered as a week filled with excitement and surprises.



