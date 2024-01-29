

NFL Scores Week 4, 2016: A Recap of Exciting Matchups

The fourth week of the NFL season in 2016 brought fans thrilling games, unexpected upsets, and memorable performances. From nail-biting finishes to standout plays, let’s take a closer look at the significant games and scores from this action-packed week.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Philadelphia Eagles stunned the heavily favored Pittsburgh Steelers with a resounding 34-3 victory. Carson Wentz, the Eagles’ rookie quarterback, had an outstanding game, completing 23 of 31 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. This win marked the largest margin of victory for the Eagles over the Steelers since 1962.

2. The New England Patriots overcame a 16-point deficit against the Buffalo Bills to win the game 16-0. The Patriots’ defense was instrumental in this victory, recording their first shutout since 2012. Tom Brady, who returned from a four-game suspension, led the team to their fourth consecutive win, showcasing his resilience and dominance.

3. The Atlanta Falcons displayed their offensive prowess by defeating the Carolina Panthers 48-33. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for a remarkable 503 yards and four touchdowns, solidifying his position as an elite quarterback in the league. This victory also marked the first time in NFL history that a team had three receivers with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown each in a single game.

4. The Dallas Cowboys rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott continued to impress as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 24-17. Prescott threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, while Elliott rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown. This victory extended the Cowboys’ winning streak to three games, showcasing the bright future of these young stars.

5. The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets engaged in a closely contested battle that went into overtime. The Seahawks emerged victorious with a final score of 27-17 after scoring 10 unanswered points in overtime. This win marked the first time in franchise history that the Seahawks had won a game in which they trailed by 14 or more points entering the fourth quarter.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who had the most passing yards in Week 4, 2016?

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons threw for an astonishing 503 yards, the most passing yards in Week 4.

2. Which team recorded the largest margin of victory in Week 4, 2016?

The Philadelphia Eagles achieved the largest margin of victory in Week 4, 2016, with a 34-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3. How many touchdowns did Tom Brady throw in his first game back from suspension?

Tom Brady threw for zero touchdowns in his first game back from suspension, but the New England Patriots still managed to win 16-0 against the Buffalo Bills.

4. Which rookie quarterback had an exceptional performance in Week 4, 2016?

Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles had an outstanding performance, completing 23 of 31 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

5. How many rushing yards did Ezekiel Elliott have in Week 4, 2016?

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

6. Which team had three receivers with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown each in a single game in Week 4, 2016?

The Atlanta Falcons made history by having three receivers with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown each in a single game against the Carolina Panthers.

7. Did any games go into overtime in Week 4, 2016?

Yes, the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets went into overtime, with the Seahawks emerging as the winners with a final score of 27-17.

8. How many points did the New England Patriots overcome to win their game in Week 4, 2016?

The New England Patriots overcame a 16-point deficit to win their game against the Buffalo Bills with a final score of 16-0.

9. Which team recorded their first shutout since 2012 in Week 4, 2016?

The New England Patriots recorded their first shutout since 2012 in their 16-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

10. Who was the leading receiver in Week 4, 2016?

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons was the leading receiver in Week 4, 2016, with 12 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown.

11. Which team extended their winning streak to three games in Week 4, 2016?

The Dallas Cowboys extended their winning streak to three games with a 24-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

12. Did any team set a franchise record in Week 4, 2016?

Yes, the Seattle Seahawks set a franchise record by winning a game in which they trailed by 14 or more points entering the fourth quarter.

13. How many touchdown passes did Matt Ryan throw in Week 4, 2016?

Matt Ryan threw for four touchdowns in the Atlanta Falcons’ 48-33 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

14. Who had the most rushing yards in Week 4, 2016?

LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots had the most rushing yards in Week 4, 2016, with 127 yards on 29 carries.

15. How many interceptions did the Philadelphia Eagles defense record in Week 4, 2016?

The Philadelphia Eagles defense recorded three interceptions in their dominant 34-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Final Thoughts:

NFL Scores Week 4, 2016, brought us several surprises, outstanding performances, and historical achievements. From the Philadelphia Eagles’ stunning victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers to the New England Patriots’ comeback win, fans were treated to some remarkable displays of athleticism and strategic prowess.

It was also a week that showcased the potential of young talents like Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott, who continued to shine in their rookie seasons. Additionally, veterans like Tom Brady and Matt Ryan proved their worth on the field, leading their teams to crucial wins.

As we look back on this memorable week, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and excitement that the NFL brings to fans around the world. Each game is an opportunity for players to showcase their skills, for teams to overcome adversity, and for fans to witness extraordinary moments that will be etched in NFL history.



